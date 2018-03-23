Odell Beckham Jr. is being sued by a man who claims he was assaulted by Beckham's security team at the home of the Giants wideout, TMZ reports.

In a response to the lawsuit, Beckham's lawyer Daniel Davillier denied that Beckham played any role in what happened to the accuser, Ismael Temple.

Read Davillier's entire statement below.

This is getting old. The filing is full of falsehoods and misinformation, and Mr. Beckham's legal team is fully prepared to vigorously defend against these outlandish and unsubstantiated claims. Mr. Beckham denies any business or other relationship with plaintiff, and further denies any wrongdoing whatsoever. Ishmael Temple has expressly acknowledged in his own lawsuit that Odell Beckham, Jr. never once touched him; and yet, Mr. Beckham is being sued for an alleged altercation that definitively did not involve him at all. In January, 2018, Mr. Temple arrived drunk and belligerent at a third-party, private residence at which Mr. Beckham was also present, among others. Mr. Temple made threatening remarks to several attendees, at which point he was repeatedly asked to leave. When he refused, and aggressively threatened yet another attendee, he was involved in a fight with that person. The situation was diffused, and Mr. Temple was escorted off the premises. Even though Mr. Temple agrees that Mr. Beckham was in no way involved in the physical altercation, neither as a participant or an instigator, he nevertheless demanded money from Mr. Beckham, and has now filed a meritless suit against him. Veteran attorney, Daniel Davillier, said that they are confident that Mr. Beckham has no legal liability to Mr. Temple, and they have no intention of giving in to what amounts to a shakedown attempt. "This guy claims somebody assaulted him to near death, but there’s no police report, no hospital record, no evidence of an actual injury, and he asserts that Odell is responsible. This is clearly a frivolous lawsuit. We’ll see him in court."

According to TMZ, Temple claims he arrived at Beckham's house, and Beckham's bodyguard, Charles Puryear, pulled a gun on Temple and said, "I bet you've never gotten shot before." Temple adds that after telling Beckham, the three-time Pro Bowler told him to relax, and about 20 minutes later, Temple was punched in the back of the head by another man, and then Puryear joined in and they began stomping Temple, according to TMZ.

In the suit, Temple says after blacking out, he woke up to kicks to the face, according to TMZ. Temple claims his two front teeth were chipped, his lip was busted, his knee was injured, he had an earring ripped out and he had to pay $18,000 to fix his teeth, according to TMZ.

Additionally, Temple, who is an event organizer, says he has been blacklisted because of this and claims the alleged assault relates back to an incident from the week, prior when he says he was verbally assaulted by Beckham's security team after trying to get his phone back from Beckham's house, according to TMZ.