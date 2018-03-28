I can't stop laughing at this guy

There have been plenty of funny sports moments over the past few years - Tom Brady's failed attempts at a high five, this little guy's birthday candle kick, anything involving Bartolo Colon. But my favorite occurred yesterday and I'll warn you now it's really quick and stupid. Watch this guy in the background of this Ian Rapoport video and try not to laugh.

Is this a movie?

Vlad Guerrero Jr. hit a walk-off home run to lead Toronto to a 1-0 win over St. Louis yesterday. The game was played in Montreal, where his dad played for the Expos from 1996-2003. It was quite a moment.

I know I sound like a crazy Patriots homer

But is the Super Bowl really the best time to introduce new rules?

If you're not familiar with Shelby Brooke yet, this gallery should help. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The Albert Belle situation is getting weird

"A man who claims he witnessed Albert Belle pee in the middle of a parking lot says the former All Star NEVER shook his junk at anyone."

LOL Jets

This was not Todd Bowles' best moment.

Canada knows fast food

The Waffle Double Down looks like an amazing culinary creation.

He's O.K.!

Per Tito, Jose Ramirez is fine. Cut his finger a bit reaching for a bat. Was healthy enough to go back in, but no need to push it. He should be good to go for Opening Day. — Ryan Lewis (@RyanLewisABJ) March 27, 2018

I’m ok. — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) March 27, 2018

Ouch

Modeling career: on hold pic.twitter.com/uwXR5YDQia — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 28, 2018

This is terrible and needs to stop

Garden eyebrows are the latest bizarre eyebrow trend for spring https://t.co/PY9HlbD9WM — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) March 28, 2018

Odds & Ends

Like father, like son

Ain't no friends out here right now

Dwyane Wade helps on defense to swat it away!#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/obExxXfhZt — NBA (@NBA) March 28, 2018

Mookie Betts: Future MLB analyst

BASEBALL NEEDS MORE OF THIS



Mookie Betts, during an in-game interview, gets ball hit over his head: “I ain’t getting this one, boys.” pic.twitter.com/McfNeuEnXT — Joon Lee (@iamjoonlee) March 27, 2018

Someone help Bob Ryan

Before the Horn, the hilarity that ensued when @GlobeBobRyan tried to show us the @NYDNSports headline... pic.twitter.com/IVYgdm23Z4 — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) March 26, 2018

The 2018 SI Swimsuit Model Search Winners get the big news

Future hip-hop star

Someone taught my 3-year-old a DMX song and ... I’m just not sure where to go from here. 😂🤷🏻‍♀️😳 pic.twitter.com/ZK8vRybnWn — Sara Pelissero (@sarapelissero) March 27, 2018

I'm not sure what's going on here either

