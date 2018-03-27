If you’re looking forward to the return of baseball and the return of Game of Thrones, I have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the hit HBO series won’t be back until 2019. The good news, though, is that baseball is back this week and there’s even a Game of Thrones tie-in.

There were 19 GoT promotional nights by MLB teams last season and HBO has renewed its agreement with the league to make it happen again this year. To mark the occasion, the network produced this really cool video based on the show’s title sequence.

Back in 2015, the BBC hyped up its coverage of the Six Nations rugby tournament with a Game of Thrones-style video of the tournament’s venues. It wasn’t officially licensed by HBO so it wasn’t nearly as cool as this one, though.