Watch: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Wearing His Dad's No. 27, Hits Walk-Off Homer in Montreal

Vlad Guerrero Jr. had a magical moment Tuesday reminiscent of his star father, Vlad Guerrero.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 27, 2018

The younger Guerrero hit a walk-off home run for the Blue Jays in an exhibition game to lead Toronto to a 1-0 win over St. Louis. 

He did so wearing his dad's No. 27 while in Montreal where his father played from 1996–2003. Guerrero Sr. was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame's latest class in January.

Unreal. 

Even his dad, who was already really happy he was sporting No. 27, approved of this homer. 

The proud dad was also lucky enough to record the homer himself it appears.

While Guerrero Jr. will be playing Double A this season, it likely won't be long until we get more awesome moments like this. 

