When Ferris Bueller Goes Wrong

When the Cubs hosted the Pirates Tuesday at Wrigley Field, one young fan did what all of us would have loved to do that day and skipped out on all his responsibilities to go enjoy a day baseball game.

Seriously though, how could someone possibly concentrate at school when they know the Cubs home opener is going on and they have a parent that would take them?

So, Tucker Steckman, a fourth-grader at Wells Elementary School in East Moline, Ill. did what all of us dreamed we could have done at that age and went to Wrigley.

We can excuse MLB for dry snitching because of how amazing the sign is.

Unfortunately for Tucker, principal Pat Versluis was also at the game. And yes, Versluis saw him.

"I saw him and I was kind of ducking down," Versluis told the Chicago Sun Times while at the April 10 game. "I didn't want him to see me either. I'm here with my son, Aiden, who's in fifth grade and I called out sick for the day."

Great minds do think alike.

Versluis told the Sun Times he was originally supposed to go to the game Monday, but it was postponed, so his superintendent allowed him to take an extra day off to make sure he actually saw opening day at Wrigley. So at the point when Versluis was getting some leeway to enjoy the Cubs, he provided the same to Tucker.

"Doesn't bother me," he told the Sun Times. "He's a great kid. He was student leader of the year. I thought his sign was hilarious."

Versluis and Tucker were on the same page, it's just a shame the Cubs lost the game 8-5.

Boston Marathon Hero Will Return to Event to Race

Carlos Arredondo was the man wearing the white cowboy hat during the 2013 Boston Marathon who helped pull victims to safety in the aftermath of the tragic bombing that took three lives. This year, he will be back for the marathon, but instead of showing up to cheer on the runners with his wife, Melida, he will be running the course.

"I just love being here with the public," Arredondo told Runner's World. "I have chills in my body just thinking about being there.I can't wait to accomplish this amazing race and cheer with the public."

Arredondo is trying to raise $6,500 for the Arrenando Family Foundation as part of his running effort, which looks to "empower military families in the prevention of military related suicides, and to provide support through education, financial relief and support services."

Stick Talk

Joe Mauer continues to solidify his place in Twins history, and Thursday the former MVP and six-time All-Star collected his 2,000th career hit.

Hit number 2,000 for the hometown kid. #TipOfTheCap to you, Joe Mauer. pic.twitter.com/COTCW4VgT3 — MLB (@MLB) April 13, 2018

The second day of the Stanley Cup Playoffs was Thursday as well, and while Mauer's bat helped him climb up the record books, Filip Forsberg used his stick to make the highlight reel and help the Predators take a 1-0 series lead on the Avalanche.

OK, we see you Filip Forsberg 😳



NSH 4, COL 2https://t.co/taJ88vd5Ympic.twitter.com/r2teRhCpwg — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 13, 2018

this stick movement is basically the same way one would flip an egg n cheese omelette.... defender had no chance pic.twitter.com/oRsEj8IbeM — Tony X. (@soIoucity) April 13, 2018

Bits & Pieces

The Most Ambitious Crossover Event Until Two Weeks From Now

Just recruited a new Avenger, he makes the flash look like he’s skateboarding in the sand @usainbolt #avengersinfinitywar #gc2018 pic.twitter.com/hMZifncXPM — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) April 12, 2018

Actually, Usain's Insane Hot Sauces might still hold that title even after Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters.

RESPECT MY PERSONAL SPACE

🎶 "Lookin' like I caught a lick" 🎶 Brad Marchand, probably



BOS 1, TOR 1https://t.co/GTSdaLG8VZpic.twitter.com/Aqz0c6THsM — SI NHL (@SI_NHL) April 13, 2018

Starting to think that Brad Marchand has a crush on Leo Komarov pic.twitter.com/vtnBLIKSJt — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 12, 2018

This isn't even the first time pic.twitter.com/Av5GQyq2WY — Jeff Veillette (@JeffVeillette) April 12, 2018

Trouble With The Curve

Jose Berrios, Disgusting 84 mph Curveball. 😳 pic.twitter.com/BgLOyhxhlW — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 13, 2018

It Always Feels Like Somebody's Watching Me

Owls were born on my colleague’s windowsill a few weeks ago and I. Just. Can’t. Even. pic.twitter.com/W6ZjP5TCZ6 — Michael Lens (@mc_lens) April 11, 2018

'Merica

​

Rod Salka wore “America 1st” and a wall pattern on his trunks against Mexican fighter Francisco Vargas, and ended up getting his ass kicked #boxing pic.twitter.com/CmNfIeU6X1 — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) April 13, 2018

One Good Song

