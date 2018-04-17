D-Wade’s Still Got It

After the Sixers blew out the Heat in Game 1 (without Joel Embiid), it looked like Philly was going to walk into the second round without much trouble. Not so fast, said Dwyane Wade. At the age of 36, Wade came off the bench and dropped 28 points with seven rebounds in a 113–103 Miami victory—inspired in part by Kevin Hart talking trash from his courtside seats.

Wade's performance was so good, his wife Gabrielle Union started publicly sexting him.

Now come on home baby, I got somethin' for ya #GrownASF — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 17, 2018

Embiid—who sat out with a fractured orbital bone—was all smiles after Game 1, but he needed to vent after the Heat evened the series. He wrote on Instagram that he was “f---ing sick and tired of being babied.”

The Best $180 She Ever Spent

Even the biggest running fans around had never heard of Sarah Sellers before she came in second at the Boston Marathon yesterday—not that you can blame them. Sellers, a nurse from Arizona, was running just her second marathon ever. She paid the $180 entrance fee and dreamed of placing in the top 15 so she could earn a trip to the Olympic trials. She ended up finishing second and winning the $75,000 prize, though she didn’t believe the person who told her that she had beaten all but one of the women.

WSU Track Alum, Sarah Sellers Callister, finished 2nd at the Boston Marathon this morning!!! Way to go, Sarah!#WeAreWeber pic.twitter.com/8MPaZwEztp — Weber State Track (@WeberStateTrack) April 16, 2018

The Wall Street Journal’s Sara Germano does a good job putting Sellers’s finish in perspective. Several of the elite runners ahead of her dropped out of the race due to the nasty weather conditions, and Sellers's time (2:44:04) is about a half hour slower than what the top women usually run. But still, it’s amazing that a woman who doesn’t train for marathons on a full-time basis can outlast some of the world’s best.

Jerry Lawler Has the Worst Luck

Former WWE announcer Jerry “The King” Lawler revealed on a recent episode of his podcast that he had a stroke while having sex with his fiancée, three weeks before he called the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania.

There’s never a good time to have a medical emergency, but this isn’t the first time something like this has happened to him. Back in 2012, Lawler went into cardiac arrest live on the air during Raw and nearly died.

Bits & Pieces

This guy on YouTube can turn plastic wrap into a razor-sharp knife ... Adam Pally presented an award at some bogus social media advertising awards show and didn’t even pretend to enjoy it ... A documentary series about the nightmarish Fyre Festival is coming to Hulu ... Harry Anderson from Night Court has died ... A fisherman in Australian performed a C-section on a dead shark and threw 98 baby sharks into the ocean ... The Royals signed a player believed to be the first ever pro baseball player with autism.

