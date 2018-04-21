Oh My OBJ

South Dakota receiver Dakarai Allen had one of the most incredible catches you’ll ever see during the Coyotes’ spring game. And I’m not speaking hyperbolically.

Can he buy a defense too?

Aaron Rodgers joined the Milwaukee Bucks’ ownership group and watched Game 3 courtside with Danica Patrick. And Marquette King was trying to slide into Danica’s DMs.

NBA Roundup

The Cavs could use a role player like Bojan Bogdanovic after their Game 3 loss to the Pacers ... Winslow was fined for stepping on Embiid’s mask ... And this Giannis dunk was straight out of Space Jam.

NHL Roundup

An unbelievable third period pushed Colorado-Nashville to a Game 6 ... Michal Neuvirth robbed Sidney Crosby in the final seconds ... And the Jets won the city’s first playoff series in 31 years.

So no rhinos or phone booths?

London Marathon runners are being discouraged from wearing costumes due to unseasonably warm temperatures. Here are the craziest costumes from past years.

Samantha Hoopes

There’s no such thing as too many teeny bikinis https://t.co/lmpvLRXDMC pic.twitter.com/VG2doI9pGx — SI Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) April 20, 2018

Whoa

Two brothers came to the aid of a woman trapped atop of her car as it was sinking in frigid floodwaters in Dunkirk, Montana. Thankfully, the woman was not injured. https://t.co/3H07BDpU9B pic.twitter.com/HUNMcF9Ypg — ABC News (@ABC) April 21, 2018

Panic and squirm?

This is what you should do if you’re trapped in quicksand https://t.co/rjlGCAU1Tn — TIME (@TIME) April 21, 2018

You’d think a bag lunch would be sufficient at 500 feet

Two waiters serve two steel workers lunch while building the Waldorf-Astoria Hotel on Park Avenue in NYC, 1930 pic.twitter.com/VkYpupZkeT — History In Pictures (@HistoryInPics) April 21, 2018

Odds and Ends

20 best NBA throwback jerseys ever ... Kennesaw State player arrested for running illegal NBA 2K18 gambling house ... The Colts have rejected trade offers from Jacoby Brissett … Former NFL lineman Evan Mathis sold a Mickey Mantle card for nearly $3 million ... The new home run call for Giancarlo Stanton involves singing for whatever reason ... Brazilian basketball game ends with the same bizarre sequence for the second time in three weeks.

Nailed him!

Khris Middleton to a reporter: "Were you the guy that called me Jabari earlier today?"

Giannis: "He is the guy!" pic.twitter.com/BXsbaxjhBp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2018

Mac McClung. Remember the name.

Time flies

Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the first and only XFL Championship:

