Weekend Hot Clicks: Channeling Your Inner OBJ, Starring Dakarai Allen

In this weekend edition of Hot Clicks we bring you an insane, OBJ-esque catch by South Dakota's Dakarai Allen. Plus we give you some NBA playoffs, NHL roundup and what to wear at the London Marathon. 

By Andrew Doughty
April 21, 2018

Oh My OBJ

South Dakota receiver Dakarai Allen had one of the most incredible catches you’ll ever see during the Coyotes’ spring game. And I’m not speaking hyperbolically.

Can he buy a defense too?

Aaron Rodgers joined the Milwaukee Bucks’ ownership group and watched Game 3 courtside with Danica Patrick. And Marquette King was trying to slide into Danica’s DMs.

NBA Roundup

The Cavs could use a role player like Bojan Bogdanovic after their Game 3 loss to the Pacers ... Winslow was fined for stepping on Embiid’s mask ... And this Giannis dunk was straight out of Space Jam.

NHL Roundup

An unbelievable third period pushed Colorado-Nashville to a Game 6 ... Michal Neuvirth robbed Sidney Crosby in the final seconds ... And the Jets won the city’s first playoff series in 31 years.

So no rhinos or phone booths?

London Marathon runners are being discouraged from wearing costumes due to unseasonably warm temperatures. Here are the craziest costumes from past years.

Samantha Hoopes

Whoa

Panic and squirm?

You’d think a bag lunch would be sufficient at 500 feet

Odds and Ends

20 best NBA throwback jerseys ever ... Kennesaw State player arrested for running illegal NBA 2K18 gambling house ... The Colts have rejected trade offers from Jacoby Brissett … Former NFL lineman Evan Mathis sold a Mickey Mantle card for nearly $3 million ... The new home run call for Giancarlo Stanton involves singing for whatever reason ... Brazilian basketball game ends with the same bizarre sequence for the second time in three weeks.

Nailed him!

Mac McClung. Remember the name.

Time flies

Saturday is the 17th anniversary of the first and only XFL Championship:

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

