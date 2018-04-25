Meek Mill is free and the Sixers are going to the second round

Drew Hallowell

The Heat needed to win last night in Philadelphia to keep their season alive. Around 4 p.m., it became clear that wasn’t happening.

That’s when news broke that Meek Mill, the Philly rapper controversially sentenced to a long prison term for a parole violation and denied bail during the appeal process, would be released from prison. You knew the crowd in Philly, which rallied around Meek from the moment he was incarcerated, would be going wild.

Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin was at the prison to pick Meek up and took him by helicopter to the game where he had the time of his life.

Yup...you could say @MeekMill and @KevinHart4real are amped to be at Heat-Sixers Game 5 [NSFW] 😂 pic.twitter.com/2HAd9EJ4Xo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 25, 2018

Meek looks so happy i love it pic.twitter.com/c7t91wO4lj — Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) April 25, 2018

The Sixers ran out on the court to a Meek song, took care of the Heat and celebrated like crazy.

​

Sixers run out to Meek Mill’s “Ima Boss” 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nL87FnPPZB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2018

What an unbelievable run the city of Philadelphia is on. The Eagles are Super Bowl champs, the Sixers are looking like an Eastern Conference finalist and Meek Mill is finally home. You can’t ask for much more.

Is this dude crying?

Some jackass ran out on the field during the Yankees game last night and didn’t make it far before being tackled by a whole bunch of security guards. I was sitting in the second deck and he got as loud of a reaction as any of the homers the Yankees hit.

But there’s something I noticed when I saw a Getty photo of the streaker after the game. It sure looks like the guy was crying (and holding a cigarette).

Elsa

Let’s take a closer look.

Elsa

He was carrying a beer during his dash on the field, which I suppose could have splashed in his face, but the moisture is curiously confined to below his eyeballs. It was also way too cold for him to be sweating.

So, tell me in the poll below: Is this guy crying?

Awesome teamwork

BREAKING: I-696 CLOSED both sides right now at Coolidge. In an effort to stop a man from jumping off overpass, these trucks packed in closely. @FOX2News @1003WNIC pic.twitter.com/L6FQylV5kQ — Jay Towers (@JayTowers) April 24, 2018

The Michigan State Police coordinated an effort with 13 truck drivers to stop a suicidal man from jumping to his death. It’s safe to say that’s the best traffic jam ever.

Bits & Pieces

An Eagles fan poured their grandfather’s ashes into a player’s hands at the Super Bowl parade. ... Hank Azaria, who voices Apu on The Simpsons, had a refreshingly honest answer about the controversy over the character. ... The devilish British actor Damian Lewis is unrecognizable in the fat suit he’s wearing to portray Rob Ford, Toronto’s infamous “crack mayor.” ... The Braves are bringing up Ronald Acuna, the No. 1 prospect in all of baseball.

The most honest car ad ever

The Fine AF 1999 Toyota Corolla, wasn’t going to put this on twitter but the guy took it off of Craig’s list so I felt the need to keep the story alive😂 pic.twitter.com/7Pbrayqn58 — Brendan Tokarski (@btredwing98) April 23, 2018

Me after three or four weeks of waking up early to write hot clicks

When I start a job vs when I’ve been working there for a couple of weeks pic.twitter.com/3yUhSeyeHw — I miss the old kanye (@dale_fromcali) April 24, 2018

Mmm, delicious

Lmfaooooo pic.twitter.com/n80hh55VTN — Did Yall Try The Chicken? I Thought It Was Lovely (@MonaKinkCurlz) April 23, 2018

What a beautiful sport

successful defensive play pic.twitter.com/m6RV9Sa97R — Jeff Sullivan (@based_ball) April 24, 2018

Relax, dude. You're a grown-ass man.

guy who caught this Daniel Descalso homer is just loving life pic.twitter.com/GLP54m4Y6z — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) April 25, 2018

I’d watch a 64-man tournament of this

Embiid and Nash played for $1000 😂 pic.twitter.com/eqxQdrqFpY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2018

Jared Goff pranks juco team

The disguise isn’t even that good. Did the wig really fool everyone?

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.