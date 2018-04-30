Monday’s Hot Clicks: Man Surfs a Ridiculous Wave; LeBron's Legend Grows

There’s a man somewhere on that wave.

By Dan Gartland
The SI offices are on the seventh floor of our building, a little less than 80 feet above the ground. It’s a long way down. But this guy, Brazilian surfer Rodrigo Koxa, rode a wave even taller than that. 

Koxa’s ride from November was the big winner at the World Surf League’s Big Wave Awards on Saturday, winning the biggest wave award for his November run on an 80-foot wave in Nazaré, Portugal. The Guinness Book of World Records has also confirmed Koxa’s wave as the biggest wave ever surfed, breaking the previous record of 78 feet set by Garrett McNamara at the same spot in 2011. 

If you’re wondering if these guys ever get seriously hurt, they do. McNamara shattered his arm and shoulder in a crash on a 70-foot wave, leaving him in constant pain for months. (“I didn’t want to be on Earth anymore,” he told the New York Times.) Koxa was almost killed back in 2014 in a crash at the same spot as his record-breaking ride.

“I try to surf big waves all my life, and I had a huge experience in 2014 where I almost died at Nazaré,” Koxa said at the awards show. “Four months later, I had bad dreams, I didn’t travel, I got scared, and my wife helped me psychologically. Now, I’m just so happy, and this is the best day of my life. Thank you to WSL, it’s a dream come true.”

Are you kidding me, LeBron?

I’ll be honest, the only reason I’m not leading with LeBron is because I feel like I’d be leading with him the morning after every Cavs game for the rest of the season. What an insane performance he had in Cleveland’s Game 7 win over Indiana

For the third time in seven games, LeBron scored more than 40 points and led the Cavs to an uncomfortably close win over the Pacers. He had 45 points on 16–25 shooting, with nine rebounds and seven assists. He finished the series leading Cleveland in all five major statistical categories. 

It’s just more evidence that LeBron is superhuman, but he’s still keeping up the ruse that he’s a regular person who can get “tired.”

Look at this monster the Eagles drafted

Meet Jordan Mailata, a 20-year-old Australian rugby player who stands 6'8", weighs 346 pounds and has never set foot on a football field. The Eagles took him in the seventh round and hope he can develop into an offensive tackle

The video you see above is Mailata’s rugby league highlight tape, back when he was a slight 310 pounds. If you ask me, he should be the biggest tight end of all time. You have to get the ball in this guy’s hands. 

Bits & Pieces

A rotting fruit caused a chemical scare and evacuation at an Australian university. ... The Lightning won’t let you wear any Bruins gear if you’re in the good seats at their arena. ... Bob Dylan is selling a craft whiskey called “Heaven’s Door.” ... This British MMA fighter got one of the worse injuries you’ll ever see. ... Danny DeVito’s hometown is declaring his birthday “Danny DeVito Day.” ... Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in May

You never know who’s sitting behind you

Also maybe not the guy to talk smack about.

“I’ve made a huge mistake”

Learn Spanish with Cardi B

Please don’t take him even though you can

That’s settled, I’m rooting for the Preds

Are you serious?

A good song

