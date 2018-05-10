Talk about standing on your head

The longest game in AHL history is over! Alex Krushelnyski is the hero and the @LVPhantoms get the win! #LVvsCHA pic.twitter.com/enyOOkj9n7 — AHL (@TheAHL) May 10, 2018

The tweet above calls Alex Krushelnyski the hero of last night’s Lehigh Valley Phantoms–Charlotte Checkers five-overtime AHL playoff game. With all due respect to Krushelnyski, he wasn’t. There’s no way the game even gets to overtime if Lehigh Valley goalie Alex Lyon doesn’t do what he did.

Lyon made 94 saves on 95 shots in nearly 147 minutes in net. His team was out-shot by a wide, wide margin, 95–53. Lyon gave up a game-tying goal early in the second period and then saved the next 79 shots, a span of 119:56 seconds of shutout hockey.

But it took more than six hours for the game to finally wrap up, with Krushelnyski’s goal coming at 1:09 a.m. after 86:48 of bonus hockey. It lasted so long that fans were begging the players to score so that they could just go home. (This photo shows that not many of the announced crowd of 5,385 stayed to the merciful end.)

The game was, not surprisingly, the longest in AHL history, edging out a 2008 game between the Phantoms (then playing in Philadelphia) and the Albany River Rats by about four minutes. Lyon’s performance in net, though, fell four saves short of tying the AHL saves record Albany’s Michael Leighton set that night.

This is no fish tale

Josh Roberts, a fisherman in northern New Zealand, set out on his little 14-foot skiff last weekend and did something he hadn’t done in his 10 years of fishing: catch a striped marlin. Not only that, the fish the 25-year-old angler hauled in—after a 90-minute battle—tipped the scales at 321 pounds. It was so big, it wouldn’t even fit in his boat.

After all that, the NBA playoffs are exactly where we thought they’d be

The Celtics beat the Sixers in a thriller last night to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, setting up a rematch with the Cavs. Out west, meanwhile, the defending champion Warriors will be facing the Rockets, the team with the best regular-season record in the NBA. If you had asked anybody at the start of the season who they thought the last four teams standing would be, 90% of people probably would have given you those four. The problem the NBA has had recently is that it’s been so predictable. But while we could be headed for yet another Warriors-Cavs rematch, I don’t think anyone would complain about getting another chance to see LeBron attempt to drag a group of schmucks to a title.

Bits & Pieces

Someone stole the suit from the Iron Man movie. ... John McEnroe says Donald Trump—before he was elected—offered him $1 million to play a match against Serena Williams. ... I always enjoy having a laugh at Darren Rovell’s expense. ... David Price has carpal tunnel syndrome but his manager doesn’t think it’s because of video games. ... It turns out you can’t cook chicken in the dishwasher. ... This PGA golfer is using a ball marker this week worth $2,000. ... A South Carolina high school is threatening to fine families more than $1,000 if they cheer during graduation.

I can’t tell if Australia is the place I want to go to most or least

my uber driver trippin bro smh we dont got time for this pic.twitter.com/LgbE8E7RoZ — shamana (@shamanabeats) May 8, 2018

Hey, at least he’s actually a doctor

Dr Dre has lost a long-running trademark dispute against a doctor with a similar name - Pennsylvania-based gynaecologist Draion M Burch has been trying to trademark the name Dr Drai https://t.co/LqIOOBZOAH pic.twitter.com/qvXCuMIXN5 — delcrookes (@hairydel) May 8, 2018

Rap beef isn’t what it once was

I’m leaving IG, I’m going back to Twitter. They take shit down off my page with out notifying me. #censorthesenuts pic.twitter.com/JFEeebpubq — 50cent (@50cent) May 9, 2018

I might have to check this game out

I think I just killed someone in Super Mega Baseball 2? pic.twitter.com/4QFp5klY6W — Dan Ryckert (@DanRyckert) May 8, 2018

No selfies allowed

Watch Cannes attendees try and fail at red carpet selfies pic.twitter.com/bbPMbyp7Cr — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) May 9, 2018

Snoop Dogg doesn’t know what a pinecone is

The worst possible time for a nosebleed

Death by chocolate

All right, so no one actually died, but a Polish highway was closed Wednesday after a tanker hauling liquefied chocolate overturned.

It might not seem that bad, but the cleanup crews said the quickly solidifying chocolate was more difficult to remove than snow or even oil. A reporter also lost his shoe in the mess.

A good song

