Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: LeBron James Shows His Son How to Pull Off That Dunk He Tried

It’s not a coincidence that LeBron pulled out this particular dunk the day after Bronny’s video went viral.

May 22, 2018

This is how you do it, son

LeBron James was his typical self last night, scoring 44 points—and making it look easy—to lead the Cavs to a 111–102 win over the Celtics that tied the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece. 

You know what else he made look easy? This dunk in warmups. 

If that looks familiar it’s because his son, LeBron Jr., tried the very same dunk before an AAU game this weekend. 

Of course, that’s a classic warmup dunk—and one LeBron has done before—so this is obviously a case of Bronny copying his dad and not the other way around. But I don’t think it’s a coincidence that LeBron pulled out this particular dunk the day after Bronny’s video went viral.

Another godawful Hall of Fame plaque

U.S. soccer legend Brandi Chastain was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame last night, which would have been a great honor if the Hall didn’t botch her plaque so egregiously.

That’s nothing short of a disaster. It looks like a combination of Jimmy Carter and Babe Ruth. Cristiano Ronaldo’s infamous bust in Portugal is lifelike by comparison.

Chastain herself wasn’t exactly thrilled with the depiction, either. 

First start, first pitch, first swing, first home run

So it wasn’t his first at-bat of his career (he struck out in a pitch-hitting appearance on Sunday) but Nationals rookie Juan Soto made an immediate impact in his first career start last night, launching a three-run homer to the opposite field on the first pitch he saw. 

Oh, I almost forgot to mention that this guy is just 19, making him the first teenager to homer in the majors since Bryce Harper. It’s even crazier when you consider that he was in A ball just a month ago. 

Bits & Pieces

Charlie Day says he’s hoping It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia will last for 15 seasons. ... It’s a little surprising to see Marco Rubio stick up for Colin Kaepernick. ... Dr. Pepper is getting rid of that vendor guy who has annoyed you for the last four college football seasons. ... This guy got wasted on a plane and started peeing on the seat in front of him. ... Some kids knocked the arm off of a statue of Harry Caray at a miniature Wrigley Field in Illinois. ... The Mariners are wearing their “Turn Ahead the Clock” uniforms—which I guess are technically throwbacks—for a game next month. 

What Hot Clicks looks like before it gets edited

This went off the rails quickly

Chugging vinegar? Gross. 

Genius

Beer Goggles. from r/gif

A new documentary about LGBTQ issues and sports

Alone in the Game is a documentary about the struggles faced by LGBTQ athletes, featuring Gus Kenworthy, Michael Sam, Megan Rapinoe and others. The film debuts on June 15 at the American Film Institute Docs Film Festival in Washington, D.C. and will air on AT&T’s Audience network on June 28.

How to ensure they won’t argue a call with you

Good one, KD

A good song

Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning. Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

