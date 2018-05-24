Caps fans have been waiting for this

At long last, the Capitals are headed to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Caps beat the Lightning, 4–0, in Game 7 last night, behind some stellar goalkeeping by Braden Holtby and two goals from Andre Burakovsky. This is only the second time Washington will be playing for the Stanley Cup, and the first since 1999.

Fans took the streets after the final buzzer, celebrating the way other fans might if their team had already lifted the Cup. The party started at the Caps’ arena, where fans gathered to watch the game on the big screen, and spilled out toward the steps of the National Portrait Gallery.

Chants of We want Vegas. pic.twitter.com/x2Apgarbt6 — Ben Sumner (@benjaminsumner) May 24, 2018

The celebration on 7th St NW pic.twitter.com/dMtdqTssf2 — Bryan Rodda (@bryan_in_dc) May 24, 2018

It might look like chaos but, according to the Washington Post, the whole thing broke up after about a half hour.

“This? After so many years this felt impossible,” a fan named Jennifer Cornwell told the Post. “This moment is why I came here tonight, why I watched it here. I want to high-five everyone in here right now.”

Two games, two fights

What last night’s NBA and NHL playoff games lacked in drama they made up in physicality.

It’s expected that tensions will run high during an NHL Game 7, so it wasn’t shocking to see Washington punk Tom Wilson and Tampa’s Braydon Coburn pick up matching double minors for this scrap in the first period.

What is a little shocking is seeing guys in a do-or-die game throw actual punches that disqualify them for five minutes. But that’s exactly what Wilson and Coburn did, immediately after exiting the box.

Meanwhile in Boston, Marcus Morris and Larry Nance Jr. had themselves a little dustup.

Marcus Morris and Larry Nance Jr 👀 pic.twitter.com/tVDYNBeclz — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) May 24, 2018

Although Bill Laimbeer would probably consider that a friendly greeting, that’s still a decent fight by 2018 standards.

Have you ever seen this before?

How close did Brian Dozier come to a home run? This close:

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Dozier gave one a ride but it hit in the one spot in the park where it wouldn’t go out. If that ball is just an inch higher it probably bounces on the top of the wall and over.

Bits & Pieces

A kid in Canada found a message in a bottle that a Massachusetts woman dropped in the ocean 18 years ago. ... The post office is making scratch-and-sniff stamps. ... That Google glitch that showed Jose Calderon as a billionaire has become a running joke with the Cavs. ... This 92-year-old gymnast is amazing. ... Lenny Dystrka got arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on an Uber driver and was found to have drugs on him.

Scary news about a really great writer

He is no longer on twitter, but I know many of you know my buddy Wright Thompson of ESPN. This happened this morning. Insanely scary but happy that he is ok. pic.twitter.com/mAE2a1rjWw — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) May 24, 2018

It’s shameful how many sodas are more educated than I am

Now I’m falling asleep, and she’s calling a cab

some guy in the 7-eleven said “it was only a kiss” into his phone and the other 3 of us in the store all yelled IT WAS ONLY A KISS anyway i think he is gonna be getting divorced soon — Kristen Arnett (@Kristen_Arnett) May 22, 2018

[Killmonger voice] Is this your style icon?

Beckham. Cargo shorts AND flip flops.



This is why America won the Revolutionary War. pic.twitter.com/bBxnCjEhwq — Thomas Fant (@Winston_Wolfe) May 23, 2018

Looks like all shine to me, Dwight

Baller move

Nothing makes me happier than when a player loves a giveaway item they are featured on. Never have I ever seen one actually wear the item in a game. On Sunday, @Jeansegura02 wore the Little League Day wristbands! #GoMariners #loveit pic.twitter.com/bLXnQY54a6 — Camden Finney (@CamdenFinney) May 23, 2018

Classic New York

If your package late you know why pic.twitter.com/L7XVLa3VMA — Jarrel (@_JarrelHarris) May 23, 2018

But what’s it feel like coming out?

Monkey business

Just a normal day. pic.twitter.com/EmL9oNTXwg — Mr. Drinks On Me (@Mr_DrinksOnMe) May 22, 2018

A good song

