Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Kevin Durant Killed the Cavs With the Same Shot Two Years in a Row

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
June 07, 2018

Déjà vu

I think it’s fair to say that Kevin Durant is the only reason the Warriors won Game 3 to push the Cavs to the brink of elimination. Cleveland had one of its most well-rounded performances of the postseason, getting solid contributions from Kevin Love and even Rodney damn Hood. But KD was just on another level. He had 43 points on 15–23 shooting (including 6–9 from three), along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

The capper was this deep, deep three in the final minute that was essentially identical to the shot Durant hit in Game 3 last year.

Here’s another video that shows the shots side-by-side.

You might be tempted to say there’s something about that spot that KD likes, like how Alex Ovechkin loves to set up by the left faceoff dot. No. Durant was just hitting from all over the floor.

With LeBron expending so much energy on the offensive end, the Cavs just didn’t have anybody who could lock down on Durant. LeBron tried, Hood tried, Kevin Love tried. All Love could do was shake his head. 

I predicted a sweep in Monday’s Clicks and I’m feeling even more confident about that after seeing what the Warriors could do to the Cavs on their home court. 

At least LeBron did this

If the Cavs had more than one guy who could make plays like this, maybe they wouldn’t be down 3–0 in the series. (Or maybe they would be. The Warriors are pretty damn good.)

This is art

Are we sure the Reds and Rockies didn’t have some Freaky Friday body-swapping scenario with a bunch of little leaguers? I’ve never seen so many guys simultaneously forget how to play the game.

Dad of the year

But you know who was on top of his game in Cincinnati last night? This guy. 

I love how he taunted the other people going for the ball by snapping it back toward his body like he was hauling in a third-down catch. 

Bits & Pieces

What a moment for Alex Bregman, who got to break the news to his younger brother that he’d been drafted by the Astros. ... A pooping jogger in Australia was busted in the act. ... Former NBA fan favorite Glen “Big Baby” Davis is staring at the possibility of jail time. ... A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to set a fire in the outfield of the Royals’ stadium

My favorite current NBA subplot

It looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo is planning to spend his summer trying all the unhealthy American foods that he can’t eat during the season. 

Thoughts on the Nuggets’ new uniforms?

I think whoever decided to go away from the powder blue should go to jail. 

Legend

Sharing is caring

Don’t try this at home

A good song

