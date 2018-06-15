Mike Bibby must live in the gym now

How do you remember Mike Bibby? It’s probably as a slick, creative and athletic point guard with no real defining physical characteristics.

Getty Images

Well now he looks like he’s preparing to play Vin Diesel’s long lost brother in the next Fast & Furious movie.

The photo elicited reactions from around the NBA world, none of which was better than Dwyane Wade reconsidering how his 2012 run-in with Bibby would have gone if Bibby was the same muscle-bound monster he is now.

2012: Hey Punk. Catch. 2018: Hey Sir. Excuse me you dropped your shoe🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Ij5aoHn3jK — DWade (@DwyaneWade) June 15, 2018

But this isn’t even my favorite recent Mike Bibby development. That honor definitely goes to the time he played 1-on-2 against some random guys in a park and lied about who he was.

My dad went to my sisters volleyball practice and played two guys in 21, and told them his name was Chris 😂 pic.twitter.com/JUUE9jGF70 — Michael Bibby (@bibby_michael) March 22, 2018

Russia is living up to every stereotype so far

Just been sent this, appears to be a bear in a jeep, blowing a vuvuzela (?) and then giving a quenelle salute. And told it's happening somewhere in Moscow. pic.twitter.com/Tg0Hj0taSo — Peter Staunton (@petermstaunton) June 14, 2018

If you asked Americans (before the 2016 election) what they knew about Russia, they’d probably tell you that people drink a lot of vodka, they wear those big fur hats and they have very docile bears all over the place. Well, it’s summer so I doubt we’ll see the big fur hats. But there definitely will be plenty of drinking during the tournament, and there’s a bear somewhere on the streets of Moscow riding in a Jeep and playing a vuvuzela.

The other well-known thing about Russia is that the people can be insanely racist. Sure enough, some people believe the gesture the bear makes at the end of the video is the anti-Semitic “quenelle.”

I can’t get over how cool this is

Honestly, when I first saw this tattoo I thought it had to be fake. It’s just so perfectly realistic. But no, it’s very, very real. Toronto tattoo artist Steve Butcher said it took him 21 hours to complete. The piece even got a shoutout from Dwyane Wade himself.

I think it’s an amazing piece of artwork to wear on your body but maybe Toronto isn’t the right place for it. LeBron isn’t too popular there after what he did to the Raptors this season.

Bits & Pieces

The New York Times had a reporter watch Russia’s World Cup opener from the front lines of the war against Ukraine. ... A Texas man found a snake in his toilet so he called the cops and the officer who responded pulled it out with her bare hands. ... The wife of the late legendary comedian Mitch Hedberg says she has boxes of old unreleased material that could be made into a documentary. ... I had no idea port-a-potties could fly this high. ... An Arkansas highway was flooded with Fireball cinnamon whiskey after a truck crash.

Which olive is Robert Lewandowski?

Peak World Cup experience in a Polish supermarket pic.twitter.com/YpsaHcLscP — Jakub Krupa (@JakubKrupa) June 14, 2018

While we’re on the topic, I really loved this photo gallery of the most unique soccer fields around the world.

You really thought real teeth were a good idea?

Kids do not like it pic.twitter.com/ZE23SWCdtg — Nil-Nil (@lib_crusher) June 14, 2018

You couldn’t pay me to sit here

I’m in a Yekaterinburg bar called Chuck Norris eating a burger served with a pair of black latex gloves. The World Cup! pic.twitter.com/UY7rGxVgqJ — Andrew Keh (@andrewkeh) June 14, 2018

This is the World Cup stadium in Yekaterinburg, where organizers were forced to build a temporary grandstand outside the walls of the stadium so that it would meet the 35,000-seat minimum required of World Cup hosts. I linked to Andrew Keh’s story in the New York Times in yesterday’s clicks but I missed this video he posted. It’s enough to make your palms sweat.

I’m very angry about this

We did this with $20, imagine what we can do for you? pic.twitter.com/RGMwlF4rZR — TBWA\Chiat\Day NY (@TBWAChiatNY) June 14, 2018

Remember that story about the Cheeto that looked like the NBA logo? It was planted by an advertising agency.

Holy moly, what a fight

Tijuana Toros brawl vs Monterrey Sultanes. ⚾️ @juanangelavila on blow by blow. Crowd throwing 🍻 🐃 pic.twitter.com/qW3nnm6JVN — Beto Durán (@DuranSports) June 14, 2018

Look at the fans throwing beers on the brawling players!

A lost piece of history

Zach Galafianakis still has his fastball

A good song

(NSFW language.)

I can’t believe Fox Sports actually hired Meyhem Lauren to do the voiceovers for its World Cup ads.

