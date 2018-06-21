1. I don't want to be mean. I swear, I don't. But today is one of those days where it can't be avoided, but it's nothing personal. I'm sure Jeff Triplette is a very nice man. He is a retired Army Reserve colonel, so he deserves nothing but our respect.

However, I have to write about sports media and I have to be honest, so it's time to let it fly. ESPN has reportedly hired Jeff Triplette to be a rules analyst for Monday Night Football and the only reaction is WHAT THE FILL IN THE BLANK?!?!?

Triplette, who retired after last season, was not only a brutal referee, but he couldn't form coherent sentences. Yet, someone at ESPN thought, "WE MUST HIRE THIS MAN!" It's a truly mind-boggling move on every level.

Full disclosure: Sources have told SI.com that Triplette's role will be more behind the scenes to support the Monday Night Football crew, but he will be on air when necessary. From the standpoint that I need content to write about Monday through Friday for SI.com, I love this because I'm sure each Tuesday morning, we'll be treated to funny videos of Triplette from the night before, but this still makes little sense.

If you'd like to relive some of Triplette's greatest hits:

Twitter was just as confused by the hire as yours truly.

This is Jeff Triplette, who is going to be explaining rules for us on MNF this year. pic.twitter.com/KOTNtle9oo — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 21, 2018

"What we need is a guy who can tell you what the ref is thinking right after he butchers a call..."

"What about Jeff Triplette?"

"Perfect..." https://t.co/mBtE3ZLQ84 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) June 20, 2018

Jeff Triplette has been the very worst ref in professional sports for years now. He's a confused old man who doesn't know what's going on in the games he's in charge of.



We thought we got rid of him from our lives but now ESPN brought him back. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 21, 2018

It'll be great when he starts to give his answer, then cuts off his mic and talks to a producer for 45 seconds because he's confused, starts his answer again and says the completely wrong thing. — Mike Bischoff (@mpbMKE) June 20, 2018

OMG... this will be Must See TV



Also, Jeff Triplette has to have the greatest agent in the world to land him this job https://t.co/KkdUflxO3y — Joe Roderick (@JoeRoderick) June 20, 2018

I have often said that nobody not elected to their job has been worse at doing that job longer than Jeff Triplette. Maybe he'll be better on TV. He can't possibly be worse than he was at officiating. — Jeff Risdon (@JeffRisdon) June 21, 2018

Look, while I think it's an absolutely horrendous idea, I'm looking forward to Jeff Triplette's tortured explanations and seeing him break Mike Carey's record for incorrect review conclusions in a season — Born Salty (@cjzero) June 21, 2018

Jeff Triplette pretty much every time he was on the field. pic.twitter.com/ipS3AKKVg9 — Lisa (@lmyarbro) June 20, 2018

Now, in the interest of fairness, everyone should give Triplette a chance. Maybe refereeing wasn't his thing and TV is? Who knows? But this is truly a head scratcher.

2. The newest episode of the SI Media Podcast is out and it features an interview with gambling guru, Todd Fuhrman. The former Caesar's Palace oddsmaker and current co-host of SI TV's "The Line," explains how those complicated World Cup soccer lines work, reveals the best and worst things about sports betting becomiong legalized, breaks down what the Golden Knights did to Vegas sportsbooks and talked about how and why tout servies still exist. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. The Phillie Phanatic almost blinded this poor woman when he shot a hot dog into the crowd during Monday's game. Luckily for him, Kathy McVay is a great sport about the ridiculous incident.

A woman was struck in the face by a flying hot dog during Monday's @Phillies game. Now she's speaking out. Story/Full Interview HERE: https://t.co/xWRPj7KWLY pic.twitter.com/MKYOSAqKWp — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) June 21, 2018

4. We told you Thursday that Rockets fans were leaving horrible, one-star reviews on Yelp! for Ayesha Curry's new Houston restaurant that hasn't even opened yet. Her husband has her back, though.

Hey @ayeshacurry. Guess I’ll have @EatAtSmoke in Houston 2 Myself twice next year 🤷🏽‍♂️. More Ribs and Shellfish and Burratta and Duck Wings And Instant Bacon And Salmon And Brussels Sprouts and fried Rice and Mac&Cheese and Cornbread and (did I say Ribs) for me! #5StarReview — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 21, 2018

5. Jimmy Fallon and several guys who will be drafted in Thursday's NBA draft teamed up to make a very solid '90s sitcom opening.

6. Move over, Kyrie "Flat Earth" Irving. Miami guard Lonnie Walker, who will be drafted tonight, doesn't believe the story that Adolf Hilter committed suicide.

7. RANDOM WRESTLING VIDEO OF THE DAY: Next week. The SI Media Podcast. This guy. Subscribe now so you don't miss it.

IN CLOSING: I hope every potential draft pick tonight has gone back and deleted all his racist, sexist, homophobic tweets because they will come out if they exist.