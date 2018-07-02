And then there were memes

By now you’ve heard: LeBron James is going to be a Laker. (As always, Lee Jenkins has written a tremendous piece going behind the scenes of LeBron’s process.)

There were a few things that made LeBron’s second decision to leave Cleveland different from the capital-D “Decision” in 2010. First of all, everyone seemed to realize the odds of LeBron returning to Cleveland were slim, which meant the prevailing emotion in Ohio was gratitude and not betrayal. Dan Gilbert, having realized how stupid the Comic Sans letter was, wrote a very thankful statement this time around. The Cleveland newspaper’s front page focused not on LeBron’s choice to go west, but on his achievement of finally winning a title for the city.

But the other thing that made this different than 2010 is that Twitter now lets you attach photos and videos to your tweets, which means there were memes. Lots and lots of memes.

LeBron heads to L.A and takes it out on J.r Smith 😂 pic.twitter.com/36gxy6512L — Shady00018 (@Shady00018) July 1, 2018

JR Smith trying to follow LeBron to LA pic.twitter.com/VUEJHX2tNs — Adam Kiesel (@AdamKiesel22) July 2, 2018

2018-19 Lakers season preview pic.twitter.com/OYqGhIt1WB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 2, 2018

"so you're gonna want to avoid the 405, the 101, the 110, the 605 ..." pic.twitter.com/I2c4GgDjtZ — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 2, 2018

That feeling when you may not be the greatest Laker ever anymore... pic.twitter.com/JKkMNKMeaB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 2, 2018

“LeBron did WHAT? ...yeah, I’ll be there.” pic.twitter.com/DkgAYhzZ6C — Tuesdays With Horry (@tueswithhorry) July 2, 2018

We now go live to Cleveland pic.twitter.com/Swy8QjP1Ci — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) July 2, 2018

Jr Smith: Kevin why don’t Lebron come to practice anymore??



Kevin Love: He in LA now



Jr Smith: pic.twitter.com/Nh8h4lfCnn — Cody (@CodyVrana17) July 2, 2018

FIRST LOOK: LeBron James in a Lakers uniform pic.twitter.com/8BYuh6J3Oa — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) July 2, 2018

Sorry Cleveland, Elias tried to tell you pic.twitter.com/hJeuEnaW7g — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) July 2, 2018

Now LA has a God and a King!

Zlatan welcomes @KingJames pic.twitter.com/4gYooOpURD — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) July 2, 2018

The very moment LeBron James officially became a Los Angeles Laker. pic.twitter.com/lTqOPTAQ4i — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 2, 2018

"Hey JR, This is your new teammate. His name is Collin." pic.twitter.com/sjCw69kxXE — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 2, 2018

Twitter is good some times

When Diamondbacks pitcher Archie Bradley lost his dog this weekend he put out the word on Twitter, hoping it would somehow reunite him with his furry friend. Sure enough, it worked.

Crash is back home! I can’t begin to thank everyone enough for all the support and help! He is my best friends and I will forever be in debt to everyone who helped me find him. Thank you Twitter and to everyone in Arizona! Wouldn’t want to be or play anywhere else! #winforCrash pic.twitter.com/BUmDCPGu4F — Archie Bradley (@ArchieBradley7) July 1, 2018

"I did not sleep very well. I'm not married, no kids yet, that's like my boy," Bradley told MLB.com. "That's my best friend. We sleep together every night. I picked him out right when he was born. So literally, I've been with that guy since the day he was born. To imagine him out being on the streets somewhere—or worst-case scenario, maybe run over or something like that—it was not the greatest thoughts. But at the end of the day, the people of Arizona came together, and I'm happy to be here."

The Legion of Boom really is over

Hard-hitting Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor is retiring from the NFL due to a neck injury that doctors warn could paralyze him if he continues to play. Those Seattle teams that made their name on defense were a blast to watch, but now that has vanished in a flash. Chancellor’s retirement and Richard Sherman’s release means that Earl Thomas is the last member of the Legion of Boom left, and it’s not even like the Seahawks have guys to replace them. The Seattle defense ranked near the bottom of the league against the pass last year.

The changing tide in Seattle doesn’t just feel like the end of an era for the Seahawks—with alterations to the rules and the increasing awareness of the long-term health impacts of football, it feels like the last time we’ll see a team make defense its trademark.

Bits & Pieces

You have to listen to the Russian call of the dramatic finish to yesterday’s game against Spain. ... A thief in Arkansas tried to use a stolen credit card to pay at a restaurant without realizing it actually belonged to the waitress. ... Armed men landed a helicopter at a French prison to break out a notorious criminal and flew away with him.

No hard feelings this time

And the @ThePlainDealer News cover as well pic.twitter.com/NsZemR2x3b — Margaret Riedel (@MargaretRiedel) July 2, 2018

Compare that to how the Cleveland paper reacted to the first time LeBron left.

LeBron isn’t the only iconic player leaving his team this summer

Not everyday you can live a childhood dream pic.twitter.com/YUTKdfMALl — John Tavares (@91Tavares) July 1, 2018

Old tweets, man

Everybody in the world is a lakers fan...mannnn just last week yall was cleveland fans!!! stick with one team, thank you..KDEEZY — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) May 27, 2009

Forget Jerry West

21 Savage the real life @NBA logo 😂 pic.twitter.com/JS66rUG0sz — ryan hurst (@hurstdzn) June 30, 2018

It’s brain-teaser on top of brain-teaser on top of brain-teaser

The Chris Paul logo is giving me vertigo pic.twitter.com/EnH7p7vuCT — Nathaniel Friedman (@freedarko) July 1, 2018

This is such a great idea

More Turn Ahead the Clock shots from Seattle. pic.twitter.com/2N4441tdFp — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) July 1, 2018

I hope other teams follow suit.

No athlete has ever been so relatable

Can’t make this stuff up: Celtics say rookie first-round pick Robert Williams, who was introduced here Friday, missed his flight back to Boston and was not present for the start of summer league practice today. Williams already overslept an introductory conference call. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) July 1, 2018

This guy has the worst luck

Predictable but still enjoyable

Just skip to the 1:35 mark if you want to see a woman fall through the ceiling of a Canadian convenience store

The couple was eventually arrested for using a stolen credit card.

This is a really well-done retrospective of LeBron’s first “Decision”

The best defensive outfielder in baseball, period.

If you don’t have fireworks this 4th

(Warning: loud.)

A good song

