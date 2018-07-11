College football coaches are the weirdest

Getty Images

Air Force needs a new defensive coordinator to replace Steve Russ, who left the school after six years to become the new linebackers coach of the Panthers. Presumably it has one, but head coach Troy Calhoun won’t tell anyone who it is.

With the new season just around the corner, Calhoun is still refusing to give any indication who will be running his defense.

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily a delay,” Calhoun said at an event with other Colorado coaches, according to The Gazette of Colorado Springs. “I’ve yet to see a law or an edict that says that you must.”

“As of today, that’s what we’ve chosen to do,” he added.

All right, dude, whatever.

The strange part is that there probably isn’t that much of an advantage to be gained from not knowing which one of Air Force’s six defensive assistants will be running the show. This isn’t like the time Jim Harbaugh refused to reveal his roster until four days before the season opener. I don’t think the rest of the Mountain West coaches are lying awake at night stressed about who’s leading a defense that allowed over 40 points five times last season.

Will Muschamp throws some serious shade after a day in the sun

Here’s a tweet from South Carolina head coach Will Muschamp that is funny out of context but even funnier in context.

No, Muschamp wasn’t having gastric distress after a Taco Tuesday dinner; he was referring to the day out on a boat he spent with some of his players.

You see, last month, a few Alabama players and Nick Saban got stuck on a boat when they ran out of gas. Muschamp and Saban go way back, so it’s nothing but a little fun between friends, but that didn’t stop Alabama fans from getting all bent out of shape.

Hey numbnuts, it was a fuel filter problem. There was gas — tide man (@TideRolls16) July 11, 2018

South Carolina has never won anything in football, so there is no reason to care what a Lamecock thinks. Roll Tide! #RINGS — Thomas (@Tom24100953) July 11, 2018

The weirdest walk-off you’ll ever see

Alex Bregman had two homers last night, but of course he won the game on this stupid little dribbler.

Called it. Said “@ABREG_1 is gonna tap it foul, its gonna spin back fair, catcher picks it up to tag Breg but hes gonna matrix it which then the ball is thrown at the ump, catchers gonna pick it up and rifle it to the back of Bregs head and the ball goes into RF. Tucker scores” — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) July 11, 2018

Eli Manning is jealous of Saquon Barkley’s legs

Eli Manning can’t stop staring at Saquon Barkley’s legs 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Mc81ofrdS2 — Simms & Lefkoe (@SimmsAndLefkoe) July 10, 2018

“His quads are the size of my waist and whole upper body,” Manning said. “I’ve never quite seen anything like it. I don’t often stare at another man’s legs, but in that case, you just can’t quite help it.”

Can you blame him?

There’s a reason Odell Beckham calls him Saquad.

Bits & Pieces

You have to see the scenes in Paris after France advanced to the World Cup final with a win over neighboring Belgium. ... Former Bengals running back Eric Ball is loving his post-football career as a beekeeper. ... Former NFL defensive back Brandon Browner could do life in prison after being arrested on charges of attempted murder.

Sorry, LeBron was busy

LeBron will not be showing up for the Blaze Pizza party here, an employee just announced. — Joe Lago (@joelago) July 11, 2018

Donut kill my vibe😂😂😂 #OnMaMamaWeLivin A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Jul 10, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

Maybe just use their full name next time?

Why Dan Otero instead of Oliver Perez in the ninth? Terry Francona told Carl Willis to call for “OP” on the bullpen phone. Willis thought he said “OT.” When Otero entered, Francona was surprised.



Can’t make this stuff up. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) July 11, 2018

The Indians were leading 4–3 when Otero came in, then he allowed a bases-clearing double to Joey Votto and an RBI single to Eugenio Suarez to allow the Reds to take a 7–4 lead. Cleveland lost.

What an upgrade over their current dump

The Rays unveiled plans yesterday for their new propsed ballpark in the Ybor City neighborhood of Tampa.

Nachos for me

Imagine being this customer service rep

My aunt sent a gif of Steve Harvey clapping to the whole fam and my grandma went to the Verizon store to make it stop pic.twitter.com/AwYf9BTrlg — Alex Konrad (@alexrkonrad) July 11, 2018

So it was really between Cleveland and L.A.

You can’t beat sibling rivalries

Built Riblet Strong. Unlike you little tender @JOEL9ONE . #TeamRiblets @Applebees all day every day – All You Can Eat Riblets & Tenders are Back! #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/WjiQneXrJj — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) July 10, 2018

The planet is dying but at least it looks cool

I wish I was old enough to care about this when it happened

On this day in 1999, Brandi Chastain scored her iconic World Cup-winning goal against China.



Let's take a look back with REWINDER! pic.twitter.com/3JzFwmW7lW — SB Nation (@SBNation) July 10, 2018

How do you have enough time to do this?

This person made a functioning calculator in the video game Roller Coaster Tycoon 2.

A good song

Good luck to England today against Croatia.

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.