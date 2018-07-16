Five months later and it still hasn’t gotten old

It’s almost time for the beginning of the next NFL season and Eagles fans are still celebrating their Super Bowl win like it happened yesterday.

A bar in Philadelphia closed down the street outside yesterday to show the World Cup final on big screens, attracting a massive crowd.

South street full of fans watching the World Cup. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/po1mzGVW3e — Photojournalist (@dcheston88) July 15, 2018

But a soccer game only lasts two hours and the bar already went through the trouble of setting up the TVs and securing a permit to block the street, so they decided to replay the Super Bowl, much to the delight of the fans who stuck around.

There’s a street blocked off in Philly rn rewatching the super bowl 😂😂😂 stay lit Philly pic.twitter.com/KqPWDGaBBC — Alex Subers (@alexsubers) July 15, 2018

Philly should replay the Super Bowl on a big screen on South Street every week. Every day, even. pic.twitter.com/NOITwRGsYJ — Dan McQuade (@dhm) July 15, 2018

I assume this happens in Philadelphia on at least a monthly basis.

The best scenes from the World Cup final

Well, now that the World Cup is over we’re right back in the middle of the summer sports drought. But at least yesterday’s final was a thriller.

The game produced plenty of highlight-worthy moments—including a punk rock band claiming responsibility for people running on the field—as well as some stunning photography. Here are a few of my favorite photos I’ve seen.

French president Emmanuel Macron celebrating at the Luzhniki Stadium 🇫🇷#WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/grCo51Ok9w — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) July 15, 2018

Pussy Riot & Mbappe vs Pussy Riot & Lovren pic.twitter.com/WXHuvsbTBj — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) July 15, 2018

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Getty Images’s @davphoto20 may have shot my favorite pic of the World Cup. What an image pic.twitter.com/XFCN0Tt014 — Avi Creditor (@AviCreditor) July 15, 2018

And also Conor McGregor ate some pasta.

Enjoying the World Cup final in Russia.

A truly amazing spectacle! pic.twitter.com/OEeOBmEp9y — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 15, 2018

The stupidest soccer game

FULL-TIME: ATV Irdning 0-22 Everton. No, that's not a typo. Marco Silva's side enjoy an emphatic win in Austria. @CenkTosun_ (4), Keane, Baines, Lookman (3), Mirallas (5), Niasse (4), Vlasic (2), Holgate and an own goal. #EFCLive pic.twitter.com/M7LnJrvqUF — Everton (@Everton) July 14, 2018

I know it’s tough to believe but this game was even more farcical than the 22–0 scoreline indicates.

The goalie for fifth-tier Austrian side ATV Irdning got so fed up with allowing goal after goal to Everton on Saturday that he eventually just stopped trying.

Everton 20-0 ATV Irdning.



Here’s the latest goal: pic.twitter.com/wzjFoAFzeC — joel (@jbrookes7) July 14, 2018

You can watch all 22 goals below, if you dare.

Bits & Pieces

Scientists discovered a rainforest on top of a mountain in Mozambique that was untouched by modern humans. ... A course in Australia held a nude golf day. ... Two of the three remaining Blockbuster stores are closing. ... D.C. United opened its new stadium on Saturday and everything went great, except for the railing hitting a reporter.

Name a more iconic duo

Welcome to the law offices of Wallace & Wallace. Detroit’s finest defense attorneys. 😂😂😂



(via @Fear_DaFro) pic.twitter.com/F2SzRew6ed — KG's Area 21 (@KGArea21) July 13, 2018

The Big Apple!

Hi a rat baby just came out of our sink?? New York you're a literal nightmare? pic.twitter.com/cYJKLx965M — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

It crawled back down the drain? pic.twitter.com/JJl24klwjN — Bari Finkel (@finkelbaripie) July 14, 2018

One less (or fewer?) mistake for me to make

News from the American Copy Editors Society conference that will rock copy editors to their very cores: AP Stylebook editors said at a session Thursday that "Over" is fine when referring to a quantity; you don't have to change it to "more than." The news elicited a gasp. #over — Kimberly Osborne (@KOsborneWV) July 14, 2018

Swipe left

any yall looking to wake up with some organs missing pic.twitter.com/79x0NDHehn — extremerly wise gamer (@gokunaruto2000) July 14, 2018

Can’t wait for this

Of course there will be a storyline about the Eagles’ Super Bowl win. Can it live up to the World Series episode?

A rollercoaster of an editor’s note

Pro wrestling is art

Geoffrey the Toys R Us giraffe enters a rumble and gets eliminated by Amazon package pic.twitter.com/lYpUww3GEX — Fardeen (@Fardeen12O) July 14, 2018

It really should have been a private equity executive dealing the knockout blow, but still.

WWI footage, remastered by the guy who directed Lord of the Rings

This Titanic sequel stinks

Authorities have evacuated a small settlement in Greenland because they fear this 11 million-ton iceberg could cause a tsunami.

The village of Innaarsuit in Greenland has been evacuated because of fears that a massive iceberg, which has grounded in the bay, may split and create a tsunami that would swamp the area.



Imagine opening your curtains to this view! 😲 pic.twitter.com/T4rMybbTJV — BBC Radio 5 live (@bbc5live) July 14, 2018

Dave Grohl does a great Christopher Walken impression

Look alive out there

(Put your sound on.)

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.