Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia has been filled with surprises and wild moments.

Although all of the ridiculous goals that were scored certainly had the biggest impact on the game, there was a quick moment when play came to a stop that was much more unexpected than even the VAR review that led to an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick.

Early in the second half, with France leading 2-1, Croatia was moving the ball up the pitch when the referees suddenly halted everything as people came running across the field. The four people sprinted through players with no apparent direction as they ran around the pitch.

PITCH INVADERS.



It wouldn't be a major tournament Final without at least a few pitch invaders.#FRACRO #FRA #CRO pic.twitter.com/tEaemRnMch — Jason Foster (@JogaBonito_USA) July 15, 2018

Second half starts with a bang...fans storm the field dressed like with ties. Never a dull moment at this World Cup #FRAvCRO pic.twitter.com/PHSiKmolh2 — Karina LeBlanc (@karinaleblanc) July 15, 2018

The pitch invaders were quickly removed and Croatia kept possession once play resumed. Rob Harris of the Associated Press reports Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot was responsible for the people running on the field.

You can get a recap of everything that went down in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the final here.