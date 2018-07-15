Watch: Pitch Invaders Interrupt Play Between France and Croatia During World Cup Final

France and Croatia got some unwelcomed company on the field during Sunday's match.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2018

Sunday's World Cup final between France and Croatia has been filled with surprises and wild moments.

Although all of the ridiculous goals that were scored certainly had the biggest impact on the game, there was a quick moment when play came to a stop that was much more unexpected than even the VAR review that led to an Antoine Griezmann penalty kick.

Early in the second half, with France leading 2-1, Croatia was moving the ball up the pitch when the referees suddenly halted everything as people came running across the field. The four people sprinted through players with no apparent direction as they ran around the pitch.

The pitch invaders were quickly removed and Croatia kept possession once play resumed. Rob Harris of the Associated Press reports Russian punk rock group Pussy Riot was responsible for the people running on the field.

You can get a recap of everything that went down in France's 4-2 win over Croatia in the final here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)