He can smell a World Series

Just when you thought you could get away from baseball for the ASB.. @redturn2 @Awood45 pic.twitter.com/Bi3VBY3Oho — Kourtney Turner (@court_with_a_K) July 18, 2018

Justin Turner knows what it feels like to come up just short of winning a World Series. He and the Dodgers came within one win of lifting the trophy last year, only to fall in Game 7 to the Astros. With yesterday’s trade for Manny Machado, Los Angeles is one step closer to getting back there.

That Machado was headed to the Dodgers was the worst kept secret in baseball since Tuesday afternoon. Still, Justin Turner and teammate Alex Wood were hyped when the news finally became official.

This video Turner’s wife shared offers a rare look at how athletes react when their teams make a big move. We get to see the excited tweets players send after breaking news but it’s something else entirely Turner’s real-time reaction.

When supporting your team goes wrong

I was lucky enough to have the opportunity last summer to watch a Toronto FC game from the supporters’ section. It was an awesome experience to stand and cheer the whole time with some crazy passionate fans. One of the coolest parts was when the fans lit flares, though I realize now why that can be a terrible idea.

That’s from last night’s TFC game against the Ottawa Fury in the semifinals of the Canadian Championship. The Fury aren’t even in the same league as Toronto, they’re in the second-tier USL. Toronto was definitely supposed to win this game—and it did, 1–0—but the fans celebrated like they were the ones scoring the upset.

Toronto FC fans start fire in stands at tonight's game. @torontofc pic.twitter.com/pGfK3t05db — Jon Hansen (@piblogger1) July 19, 2018

Bits & Pieces

See the best and worst fashion from the ESPYs red carpet. ... Danica Patrick’s ESPYs monologue did not receive good reviews. ... A Russian shipwreck believed to be carrying $130 billion in gold has been found off the coast of South Korea. ... Shams Charania, the best NBA newsbreaker not named Adrian Wojnarowski, is leaving Yahoo this summer. ... Deadspin has obtained both the 911 call and police body cam footage from that stupid incident this week when a guy called 911 after getting fouled in pickup hoops.

Do not call the police on a dog

"Hey! Cute dog!"

"Stay calm. We will have someone there to shoot it ASAP." pic.twitter.com/IvMnhc6QCF — Charles, Star of Mic Dicta (@Ugarles) July 18, 2018

Do not give Mark Richt a cooking show

Last year, he gave you the 10-bite sandwich. This year, Mark Richt delivers the recipe for Hot Dog Delight. pic.twitter.com/wj14uQ5SaW — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) July 18, 2018

I don’t know what’s worse: this or his extremely robotic way of eating a sandwich.

The best kind of old tweets

Some players have racist and offensive old tweets and then there's Lucas Giolito. 😂 pic.twitter.com/tLhoLdNR1N — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) July 18, 2018

Don’t try this this weekend

An NHL-quality save in a beer league game

I’ll see you beer league hockey and raise you Brazilian soccer

Movie trailers are more complex (and more formulaic) than you think

This is one of the most embarrassing things that can happen to you when playing sports

More lacrosse content!

"The odds of that are slim and none. Buy a lottery ticket, Isaac Paparo. That doesn't happen often"



(via @UMassMLacrosse) pic.twitter.com/ZCDSV55mAh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 18, 2018

Can you tell it’s the All-Star break?

Everyone loves a good blooper reel

He didn’t even ruin his shirt

The man who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone used a sword to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons on his stomach. Ashrita Furman cut through 26 of them in just 60 seconds.



The sliced melons were donated to a local restaurant. https://t.co/fxYdkYkOvI pic.twitter.com/thHapHn1Br — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2018

A good song

