Weekend Hot Clicks: It's Gonna Be a Fun Finish at the British Open

Tiger Woods is in the mix at the British Open, a couple of Orioles get trapped in an elevator and one of the worst calls in sports history.

By Andrew Doughty
July 21, 2018

Clear your Sunday schedule

Because the British Open is setting up for an incredible Final Four. Here’s the leaderboard, which Tiger Woods rocketed up on Saturday with one of his best rounds in a long, long time. Is major win No. 15 coming?

Did they establish a pee corner?

Adam Jones and Chris Davis got stuck in an elevator after the Orioles lost to Toronto on Friday night... and this is the only thing I can think of.

Who ya got?

Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg got into a dugout beef after Strasburg struggled vs. the Braves on Friday night. Strasburg is younger and a little bigger, but I’m still taking Scherzer in a cage match.

Tisch vs. Trump

After President Trump said the NFL should eject and suspend players for kneeling during the national anthem, Giants’ co-owner Steve Tisch said nope.

This isn’t hyperbole

This is one of the worst calls in sports history.

Camille Kostek

Wonderful

No way...that’s great! We landed on the moon!

I’m sorry...what?

Odds and Ends

The bizarre story behind Nebraska blowing Marshall Faulk’s recruitment ... 125 amusing Fantasy Football team names ... Mike Leach is returning to Lubbock...for a book signing ... The part-time wrestler who used a Nazi gimmick is also a teacher. He’s now under investigation for his actions at the World Wide Wrestling Alliance … With Kawhi, where do the Raptors rank in a post-LeBron Eastern Conference? ... The man with the world’s longest fingernails got them cut after 66 years.

’Last Chance U’ returns

ICYMI, Netflix released the third season of Last Chance U on Friday. Here’s the trailer:

Glass

5 weeks away...

