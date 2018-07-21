Clear your Sunday schedule

Because the British Open is setting up for an incredible Final Four. Here’s the leaderboard, which Tiger Woods rocketed up on Saturday with one of his best rounds in a long, long time. Is major win No. 15 coming?

Did they establish a pee corner?

Adam Jones and Chris Davis got stuck in an elevator after the Orioles lost to Toronto on Friday night... and this is the only thing I can think of.

Who ya got?

Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg got into a dugout beef after Strasburg struggled vs. the Braves on Friday night. Strasburg is younger and a little bigger, but I’m still taking Scherzer in a cage match.

Tisch vs. Trump

After President Trump said the NFL should eject and suspend players for kneeling during the national anthem, Giants’ co-owner Steve Tisch said nope.

This isn’t hyperbole

This is one of the worst calls in sports history.

Wonderful

No way...that’s great! We landed on the moon!

Newspapers on this morning, 49 years ago pic.twitter.com/6C5cAY5qRf — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 21, 2018

I’m sorry...what?

Odds and Ends

