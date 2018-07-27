Friday’s Hot Clicks: Kyle Shanahan Named His Son After Lil Wayne, So Weezy Sent Him a Gift

No, Kyle Shanahan didn’t name his son Weezy, but Carter is good enough. 

By Dan Gartland
July 27, 2018

Weezy F. Shanahan and the F is for football

Getty Images

The name Carter is surging in popularity in the United States—it was the 24th-most popular male baby name in 2017, compared to 80th in 2007 and 152nd in 2000—but I don’t think many of those Carters have the same origin story as Kyle Shanahan’s son. 

Back in May, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms said on his Bleacher Report podcast that the 49ers coach’s admiration for Lil Wayne runs so deep that he even named his son after the rapper (born Dwayne Michael Carter).

Wayne caught wind of this and decided to send a little something special to the Shanahan family. He included signed copies of two of his albums, as well as a poster with a personalized message to both Kyle and Carter. 

More Kevin Durant stuff

When I led yesterday’s Clicks with the KD-C.J. McCollum beef, I sort of figured that would be the end of that. But I had forgotten Durant was with Team USA and would be meeting with the media, which gave us this tremendous exchange between KD and a reporter. 

You have to give Durant credit. He always keeps the NBA interesting. 

John Wall is taking it in stride

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

John Wall showed up to photo day at Team USA training camp in Las Vegas on Wednesday looking like he slept inside of a tequila bottle. The picture went unnoticed until the Wizards tweeted it, at which point he got roasted mercilessly.

But Wall doesn’t seem to be too bothered by it. 

Bits & Pieces

LeBron says he regrets naming his son after himself but his explanation for why he did it makes perfect sense. ... Papa John is suing Papa John’s. ... A zoo in Egypt got busted trying to pass off a painted donkey as a zebra. ... A trio of serial yoga pants theives made off with $17,000 worth of Lululemon in broad daylight. ... Seth Rogan will be the new voice of Vancouver’s public transit system after plans to have Morgan Freeman do it were quickly scuttled following sexual harrassment allegations.

Nooooooooooooooooooo

When your fat fingers credit a U.S. senator for a scoop

Priceless photo

This is extremely metal

Found this today while weeding a vineyard. from r/pics

What a photo

Are you ready for National Wing Day?

National Wing Day is this Sunday, which means there are plenty of places for you to score free chicken wings. Wingstop actually came through the SI offices this week to give us some wings, including the new (and very delicious) Spicy Korean Q flavor. 

Among the more notable deals available this Sunday, Wingstop is offering free five wings with any other purchase. Buffalo Wild Wings is giving away a free snack-size order of wings with the purchase of any small, medium or large order. For a list of smaller regional wing deals click here.

He named his kids after Tom Brady and Julian Edelman

Appalachian State players relive their win over Michigan

Don’t get on Patrick Reed’s bad side

Warning to all camera crews: Do NOT jingle your change around Patrick Reed!

A post shared by Golf Channel (@golfchannel) on

Be smarter when you dump your trash illegally

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

