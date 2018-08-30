Tony Kemp to the rescue

Do you notice anything unusual about the celebration at home plate here after Tyler White’s walk-off homer for the Astros yesterday afternoon against the A’s.

Tony Kemp threw a plastic bucket of gum high in the air during the mayhem but soon realized it was a bad idea, so he sprung into action.

Kemp tweeted later that he was specifically trying to save the team’s ace, Justin Verlander.

Life flashed before my eyes when I saw the container heading for @JustinVerlander’s head #SwatTeam https://t.co/SvDP0MzwP0 — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) August 29, 2018

😂😂 Mutombo blocked your own shot. ☝️no☝️no☝️no https://t.co/sgK6Vmyjfp — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 29, 2018

At 5' 6" and 165 pounds, Kemp is one of the smallest players in baseball, so he must have been glad to get a chance to show off his hops.

Phil Hughes scoffs at your “baseball cathedrals”

Ok here’s mine. You ready? Beyond the history, Wrigley and Fenway suck https://t.co/5lNGBBJdDo — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

Phil Hughes, recently released by the Padres, made a whole lot of enemies in Boston and Chicago yesterday by thumbing his nose at Fenway and Wrigley.

It sounds like Hughes wasn’t taking into account the experience of fan watching the game, he’s just upset that those parks don’t have nice amenities for visiting players.

Spend 9 hours in their visiting clubhouses and let me know if you can hear those soundtracks — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 29, 2018

He spent much of his Wednesday replying to people on Twitter who disagreed with him before closing the debate with this:

I’d like to apologize for this tweet. I thought it would be an unpopular opinion but it turns out 90% of people agree with me. I’m sorry — Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) August 30, 2018

College football is back!

The biggest game of the night is, uhhh, UCF vs. UConn, but college football season begins in earnest tonight with a slate of 12 games. You can find all of SI’s Week 1 picks right here.

Bits & Pieces

The Browns actually cut Mychal Kendricks after he was indicted on insider trading charges. ... A Mexican lagoon was sucked dry by a bunch of sinkholes. ... An American Olympic swimmer hired a dogsitter and walked in on two guys in a compromising sexual situation. ... A Florida restaurant will no longer allow customers to bring their monkeys after one bit a child. ... Metallica is lauching its own brand of whiskey because everyone sells out. .

Pay the man

Yet he still aint paid me my $20 I let em borrow in ‘16 https://t.co/j6eZDBwTR7 — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) August 29, 2018

Where NFL fans live

SeatGeek put together an interactive map of where people search for tickets to NFL games to approximate where fans of all 32 teams live.

Sorry, buddy. You gotta buy a ticket.

Our recent visitor has been escorted out of the ballpark, unharmed. Though we may bring her back if the score doesn’t change soon… pic.twitter.com/iSP66pSqLd — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) August 30, 2018

How newspapers around the world marked Manu Ginobili’s retirement

What Netflix looked like 19 years ago

On this day in 1997: Netflix founded



Netflix website in 1999: pic.twitter.com/4GafjdqCLt — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) August 29, 2018

Now that’s useful information

Noticed while doing game prep that Northwestern State’s game notes have an ENTIRE PAGE dedicated to player’s nicknames. I love this.



They're listed alphabetically by player name or by nickname if you prefer.



By my count: 75 nicknames for 69 players (some have multiple). pic.twitter.com/gwUIp1RdPm — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) August 29, 2018

Keep your head in the game

Fan gets drilled with a deep foul ball from Adrianza, tells the woman in front of him "I thought you had it" pic.twitter.com/VlcshexioL — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 30, 2018

Tommy Hilfiger vs. French Montana in a high-stakes game of ping pong

Shaq’s favorite book

As good a soccer goal as you’ll ever see

And that’s how you make escargot

Next year’s Oscar bait movie

Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in First Man.

A good song

Thanks to reader Jeremy for passing this along.

