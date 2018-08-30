Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Tony Kemp Makes Clutch Play to Save Justin Verlander

Tony Kemp to the rescue. 

By Dan Gartland
August 30, 2018

Tony Kemp to the rescue

Do you notice anything unusual about the celebration at home plate here after Tyler White’s walk-off homer for the Astros yesterday afternoon against the A’s.

Tony Kemp threw a plastic bucket of gum high in the air during the mayhem but soon realized it was a bad idea, so he sprung into action. 

Kemp tweeted later that he was specifically trying to save the team’s ace, Justin Verlander. 

At 5' 6" and 165 pounds, Kemp is one of the smallest players in baseball, so he must have been glad to get a chance to show off his hops. 

Phil Hughes scoffs at your “baseball cathedrals”

Phil Hughes, recently released by the Padres, made a whole lot of enemies in Boston and Chicago yesterday by thumbing his nose at Fenway and Wrigley. 

It sounds like Hughes wasn’t taking into account the experience of fan watching the game, he’s just upset that those parks don’t have nice amenities for visiting players.

He spent much of his Wednesday replying to people on Twitter who disagreed with him before closing the debate with this:

College football is back!

The biggest game of the night is, uhhh, UCF vs. UConn, but college football season begins in earnest tonight with a slate of 12 games. You can find all of SI’s Week 1 picks right here

Bits & Pieces

The Browns actually cut Mychal Kendricks after he was indicted on insider trading charges. ... A Mexican lagoon was sucked dry by a bunch of sinkholes. ... An American Olympic swimmer hired a dogsitter and walked in on two guys in a compromising sexual situation. ... A Florida restaurant will no longer allow customers to bring their monkeys after one bit a child.

Pay the man

Where NFL fans live

SeatGeek put together an interactive map of where people search for tickets to NFL games to approximate where fans of all 32 teams live. 

Sorry, buddy. You gotta buy a ticket.

How newspapers around the world marked Manu Ginobili’s retirement

Manu Ginobili's retirement on the newspapers all over the world

A post shared by Sportando (@sportando) on

What Netflix looked like 19 years ago

Now that’s useful information

Keep your head in the game

Tommy Hilfiger vs. French Montana in a high-stakes game of ping pong

PLAYING @tommyhilfiger for a audemars piguet 😳

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

Shaq’s favorite book

As good a soccer goal as you’ll ever see

And that’s how you make escargot

Next year’s Oscar bait movie

Ryan Gosling stars as Neil Armstrong in First Man.

A good song

Thanks to reader Jeremy for passing this along. 

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

