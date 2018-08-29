Browns linebacker Mychal Kendricks and Black-ish TV writer Damilare Sonoiki have been indicted on insider trading charges pertaining to investments made four years ago. The criminal charges were announced by U.S. Attorney William McSwain.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kendricks' attorney said the former Eagles player is expected to plead guilty. He reportedly made a profit of about $1.2 million by reportedly paying Sonoiki in cash as well as with Philadelphia Eagles tickets.

Kendricks released the following statement:

"I apologize. Four years ago, I participated in insider trading, and I deeply regret it. I invested money with a former friend of mine who I thought I could trust and who I greatly admired. His background as a Harvard graduate and an employee of Goldman Sachs gave me a false sense of confidence. To that point, I had worked my tail off since I was 5 years old to become the football player that I am today. I was drawn in by the allure of being more than just a football player. While I didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades, I knew it was wrong, and I wholeheartedly regret my actions. Since the beginning of the investigation, I have fully cooperated with all of the authorities and will continue to do so. I accept full responsibility for my actions. Although I did not take any of the profits for myself, I am committed to repaying all of the funds gained illegally and accept the consequences of my actions. I sincerely apologize to my coaches, the owners, and my teammates on the Eagles and the Browns, the NFL, and the magnificent fans to whom I owe my career. I also apologize to my family, who I have failed in this. You all deserve better, and I will work my hardest to re-earn your trust and respect, serve as an advocate to educate others, and show you that I will never be involved in anything like this again. Thank you for your time and hopefully your forgiveness."

The Browns also released a statement saying Kendricks would not make the team trip to Detroit for the final preseason game on Friday.

"We are aware of the situation and in communication with the league office as we gather more information," the statement said. "Mychal will not make the trip to Detroit. We wil comment further at the appropriate time."

Kendricks was drafted by the Eagles in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft before being released by Philadelphia in May. Last season, he recorded 77 combined tackles and two sacks in 15 games.