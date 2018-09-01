"No way"

After weeks of trade speculation, the Raiders finally dealt Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Looks like the Raiders botched their cash flow situation and had no chance to re-sign him. Bruce Irvin had a three-word NSFW reaction to the news, and Derek Carr didn’t appear thrilled.

The reports are true, man. Khalil Mack has been traded to the Bears in exchange for an actual bear. He will play defensive end for us and will go by the name “Rupert.” Raider Nation, please give Rupert a warm welcome — Jon Gruden (@Faux_Gruden) September 1, 2018

CFB Roundup

The first full weekend of college football: Lane Kiffin needs his own Ocean’s Eleven movie (he also said FAU has no chance to beat Oklahoma) ... Best College GameDay signs from South Bend … Louisville makes Muhammad Ali-inspired turnover belt and gloves ... Jim Harbaugh rewrote the U.S. Constitution.

Jamal Custis, ladies and gentlemen

The Syracuse receiver made the play of the night on Friday during the Orange’s win over Western Michigan.

Bend the knees!

Aaron Boone was furious over the strike zone on Friday night, so he gave the home-plate umpire a demonstration.

I get scared at 10 feet

Freediver Sayuri Kinoshita set the world record for deepest immersion dive. The video is bizarrely peaceful as she dives 97 meters below the surface.

Vita Sidorkina

What’s the earliest a 1st-round pick has been out of the league?

More news this morning: Bills release WR Corey Coleman. The Browns traded Coleman to Buffalo in early August, but he couldn't stick on the roster https://t.co/hbbvg28zTu — The MMQB (@theMMQB) September 1, 2018

Holy sweet Jesus

One of my best friends new tailgate. Painted this black, installed dance floor on top, custom grill and flat screens. Media will want to do a story on this #onlyinIowa pic.twitter.com/ckrD73x2gi — Kyle Bowlsby (@kbowlsby) September 1, 2018

Those shorts

Felipe Lopez

New York basketball baller, the Dominican Jordan, and St. John’s legend🔥

May not have lived up to hype, but the 90s St. John’s unis we’re hype@Ballislife @UniWatch @PhilHecken @felipelopez13dr pic.twitter.com/IYIY1EehzZ — Tailgate Throwback Sports (@Throwback_Sport) August 28, 2018

Odds and Ends

Youth football ref dropped his shoulder and leveled a player ... Serena Williams: Athletes should be grateful for Kaepernick ... The most beloved QB for each NFL team ... ICYMI: Usain Bolt is officially a professional soccer player ... Jameis Winston isn’t guaranteed to start upon return from his suspension ... This guy faked a heart attack to get a ride to the hospital cafeteria ... Best throwback logo for each Pac-12 school.

Happy Anny Michigan!

11 years ago today... pic.twitter.com/4GEm3oXMMH — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) September 1, 2018

Werther’s? Jolly Rancher? Air Head???

George W. Bush sneaking a piece of candy to Michelle Obama is warming my heart . pic.twitter.com/pAtDdIcSeB — Roland Scahill (@rolandscahill) September 1, 2018

NSFW trailer for The Predator

