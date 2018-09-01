Weekend Hot Clicks: Derek Carr is Not Thrilled With Khalil Mack Trade

"No way," tweets Derek Carr. No way, indeed. 

By Andrew Doughty
September 01, 2018

"No way"

After weeks of trade speculation, the Raiders finally dealt Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears. Looks like the Raiders botched their cash flow situation and had no chance to re-sign him. Bruce Irvin had a three-word NSFW reaction to the news, and Derek Carr didn’t appear thrilled.

CFB Roundup

The first full weekend of college football: Lane Kiffin needs his own Ocean’s Eleven movie (he also said FAU has no chance to beat Oklahoma) ... Best College GameDay signs from South Bend … Louisville makes Muhammad Ali-inspired turnover belt and gloves ... Jim Harbaugh rewrote the U.S. Constitution.

Jamal Custis, ladies and gentlemen

The Syracuse receiver made the play of the night on Friday during the Orange’s win over Western Michigan.

Bend the knees!

Aaron Boone was furious over the strike zone on Friday night, so he gave the home-plate umpire a demonstration.

I get scared at 10 feet

Freediver Sayuri Kinoshita set the world record for deepest immersion dive. The video is bizarrely peaceful as she dives 97 meters below the surface.

Vita Sidorkina

What’s the earliest a 1st-round pick has been out of the league?

Holy sweet Jesus

Those shorts

Odds and Ends

Youth football ref dropped his shoulder and leveled a player ... Serena Williams: Athletes should be grateful for Kaepernick ... The most beloved QB for each NFL team ... ICYMI: Usain Bolt is officially a professional soccer player ... Jameis Winston isn’t guaranteed to start upon return from his suspension ... This guy faked a heart attack to get a ride to the hospital cafeteria ... Best throwback logo for each Pac-12 school.

Happy Anny Michigan!

Werther’s? Jolly Rancher? Air Head???

NSFW trailer for The Predator

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

