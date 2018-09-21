1. The Cleveland Browns won a game for the first time in 635 days last night and everyone wants Hue Jackson fired.

First things first. I don't want you to think I'm being a Debbie Downer. I loved last night's game, I was rooting hard for the Browns, it was a great scene in Cleveland and, if you've read Traina Thoughts regularly, you know I've been firmly on the Baker Bandwagon for a long time. But my colleague, Dan Gartland, covered all the feel-good stuff in today's Hot Clicks, so I have to bring something else to the table.

Yes, Baker Mayfield is the story of the day, but it's also amusing that, because Hue Jackson started the completely mediocre Tyrod Taylor for the first three games and then said he had to look at the film after last night's win before naming a starter in Week 4, people are losing their minds.

Browns coach Hue Jackson has to "watch the tape" before making decision on QB starter for Week 4 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 21, 2018

Even I was in on the action.

Hue Jackson didn't give Baker Mayfield any reps with the first team in the preseason and started Tyrod Taylor in the first 3 games of the season until he got hurt. Criminal. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 21, 2018

I did not call for Jackson to be fired, but many people have done so even after the Browns dumped the Jets, 21-17.

Hue waiting 2 and a half games to play Baker needs its own section in the Hue Jackson 30 for 30 “When It’s Your Team You Can Do Whatever the Hell You Want” — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) September 21, 2018

Oh and Hue Jackson should be fired for starting Tyrod Taylor in Weeks 1 and 2. FIRED. — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) September 21, 2018

If Baker Mayfield doesn't come out of the locker room as QB1, Hue Jackson should be fired immediately. — Patrick Allen (@RPatrickAllen) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson should be fired after this game. Seriously. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) September 21, 2018

The Browns have to hope that they hit the sweet spot of Baker looking good as a rookie and Hue Jackson still managing to get fired. There aren't many paths to both of those things happening. — Cian (@Cianaf) September 21, 2018

So Hue Jackson said he would have to watch the tape to know if Baker will take over as QB. Bitch please. If he doesn't start from now on, Hue needs to be fired and have that tape shoved up his ass . #BakerMayfield #Browns — Raechelle (@ReddHead_13) September 21, 2018

The only thing Hue Jackson is good at is not getting fired. — Dan Ciarrocchi (@chachciar) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson should be fired for even considering not starting Baker next week. https://t.co/LsaKdcBcGM — Ryan Newcom (@R_Newcom16) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson should be fired for not playing Baker earlier. — Life Of A Vikes Fan (@SkolBros) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson should be fired for having Taylor start these first 3 games. Baker is light years better. — Kevin Johnson (@highpockets84) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson needs to be fired out of a cannon. This is just nonsense. https://t.co/zlyNEqKzRj — Lord Guu (@RaAgU_SaUcE) September 21, 2018

Hue Jackson need to be immediatley fired tomorrow no matter what happens here. The fact that you could start Tyrod Taylor who looked helpless over this kid shows you must no nothing about football — Anthony Pino (@pino_collada) September 21, 2018

Clearly, Jackson is going to go with Mayfield and he made the comment about watching film because he probably wants to tell Taylor in person that he's lost his job. But it's still a ridiculous thing for Jackson to say. Now let's turn to some positives

It was almost like Baker knew what was coming last night when he posted this on Instagram in the afternoon.

Also, despite Baker playing out of mind and the Browns pulling off the victory, we cannot ignore the fact that the play of the night came from offensive lineman Joel Bitonio (even though the play didn't count).

Rumblin! Bumblin! Stumblin! Bitonio had his sights set on the end zone pic.twitter.com/9EvbUkZJaC — Alex Uplinger (@Alex_Up7) September 21, 2018

My goodness, what a thing of beauty!

2. We can finally close the book on the FanDuel saga that we've been covering all week. Late Thursday afternoon, FanDuel announced that it was reversing its initial decision and would pay the guy who took advantage of a glitch to win $82,000 on an in-game bet that the Broncos would beat the Raiders on Sunday. Here is the official statement from FanDuel:

“Above all else, sports betting is supposed to be fun. As a result of a pricing error this weekend, it wasn’t for some of our customers. For eighteen seconds, bettors were offered odds paying out 750-1 on the Denver Broncos converting a 36 yard field goal. A 36 yard field goal has approximately an 85% chance of success, so the astronomical odds offered on something highly likely to occur was very obviously a pricing error. These kinds of issues are rare, but they do happen. We have clear house rules about how such obvious pricing errors are treated, which is to pay winners at the correct price.

For those familiar with the industry these rules are understood, but we realize a lot of our customers are new to sports betting and were not familiar. We want FanDuel to be a sportsbook for all bettors, and we want sports betting to be fun. So, this one’s on the house. We are paying out these erroneous tickets and wish the lucky customers well. Going forward, we are working with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement to improve our processes and procedures. We will also work with others in the industry on educating bettors on these and similar instances and how they work.

We are committed to ensuring sports betting is reliable and fun for everyone, and we don’t want an eighteen second error to define anyone’s experience. So let’s have fun. This weekend, we’re giving away $82,000 to our customers, by adding $1,000 to the account of 82 lucky users. Any person who has a FanDuel Sportsbook online account as of 10AM ET this Sunday will be eligible for random selection. Wagering is permitted only while present in New Jersey. Full terms and conditions are available at www.sportsbook.fanduel.com. Good luck!”

Bottom line: This is an outstanding PR move by FanDuel.

3. The newest SI Media Podcast features two interview. First up is Rolling Stone chief TV critic, Alan Sepinwall, who talks about his upcoming book on The Sopranos, plus all things Sopranos, the state of broadcast TV, the three shows you should be watching right now, the worst show he's ever seen, his top 10 shows of all time, what daily life is like for a TV critic, Friday Night Lights, The OC, Beverly Hills 90210 and much more.

New York Post media columinst, Andrew Marchand, comes in at the 44-minute mark to talk about ESPN's Monday Night Football booth, NFL ratings, FS1's terrible lineup of shows, the glut of gambling shows, Michelle Beadle's departure from Get Up, Mike Francesa's new app and more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. This team had Aaron Hernandez on its roster, its quarterback peddles $100 "recovery" pajamas, its coach was once fined $500,000 for illegally videotaping other teams and Julian Edelman is currently serving a suspension for PEDs.

Peter King on @DaleKeefeWEEI: "The Patriots are a proud franchise, and I realize what I am saying is a little bit of idealistic crapola, but the Patriots should not be in business with Josh Gordon. He is not worthy of this franchise.” — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) September 20, 2018

5. When you're a 20-game winner, like Rays pitcher Blake Snell, you can just randomly steal a fan's delicous chicken fingers.

.@snellzilla4 just snatched this kid's chicken tenders.



He gave the kid a baseball though, so it's fine. pic.twitter.com/qJJVL88YPg — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 21, 2018

6. Attention NFL bettors: The Week 3 edition of The MMQB Gambling Podcast, hosted by yours truly, is here for your listening pleasure.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Let's remember the time when Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit acted like Baker Mayfield was a serial killer because he had some fun after a big win.

