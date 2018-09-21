A single Browns win is essentially a championship

Finally, after 635 days of losing the Browns have won a football game—and it’s all thanks to Baker Mayfield. The No. 1 pick came in for a concussed Tyrod Taylor at the end of the first half and led Cleveland back from a 14–0 deficit against the Jets. The scene was utter pandemonium in Cleveland, where fans raced to claim the free beer that was finally unlocked by their good friends at Anheuser-Busch InBev.

Meanwhile, at FirstEnergy Stadium, Cavs guard J.R. Smith celebrated the only way he knows how—without a shirt. J.R. promised before the game that if the Browns pulled out the win he would rip off his shirt, just like he did at the Cavs’ championship parade in 2016.

"Browns win tonight, I'm taking my shirt off AGAIN!"



JR Smith kept his promise 😂



(🎥: @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/NRCHWbNix9 — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 21, 2018

and here we have jr smith celebrating shirtless in first energy stadium pic.twitter.com/ON9VI0Wfja — paco (@AllaireMatt) September 21, 2018

Don’t celebrate too much, though, Cleveland. The new Baker Mayfield-led era of Browns prosperity may not be upon us just yet. Hue Jackson is still thinking about starting Tyrod next week.

Baker Mayfield can do it all

It looks even cooler from the stands:

Does that look familiar to any Oklahoma fans? It’s not exactly the same play the Sooners ran in the Rose Bowl against Georgia but they both end with Mayfield catching the ball in the end zone.

Now Baker Mayfield is out here catching TDs too pic.twitter.com/S3esgz4L9s — 2019 NFL Draft (@DraftRT) January 1, 2018

Your Mayfield Fever symptoms may actually be rabies

@Browns Don’t worry guys we got the possum... enjoy the game!!!!! pic.twitter.com/7Xe9oiOCup — KT Hager⚾️❤️ (@KaitlynT0068) September 20, 2018

Nbd, just a Browns fan catching a possum tonight at the stadium pic.twitter.com/MxMWFWh4jS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 21, 2018

Shouldn’t the guy extracting the possum be some kind of professional and not just a guy with a mustache in a schmedium shirt?

Bits & Pieces

Sad news for Richard Jefferson, whose father was killed in a drive-by shooting. ... People started bleeding from their nose and ears after the pilots “forgot” to pressurize the cabin on a flight in India. ... More official team social media accounts are run by women than you probably think. ... An Alabama woman got a very rude surprise on her burger receipt. ... Every new development Amazon makes to the Alexa makes me terrified. ... A police department in California is launching a podcast to try to find a murderer.

Andy Reid has always been a badass

Did you know Andy Reid once got in a fight with a high school quarterback?

This from a story I wrote on him back in 2001. 👇 pic.twitter.com/YOIh3IX5cC — Sam Farmer (@LATimesfarmer) September 19, 2018

Never change, Zlatan

I was taught never to lie and always tell the truth pic.twitter.com/p8aCacYzuk — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) September 20, 2018

I see nothing wrong with this

Here’s a screenshot from a local bathroom remodel company commercial exhibiting what those of us in Iowa consider the height of luxury pic.twitter.com/hsmMXNkN5V — Classic Modern Neon Typewriter (@BWetherJohnson) September 8, 2018

Gahhhhhhh!!!

Every summer the Boston and New York media play a baseball game against each other during a Yankees-Red Sox series. This year’s game was yesterday afternoon, before the finale at Yankee Stadium. Associated Press editor Jake Seiner broke his arm merely by pitching. It makes me scared to ever pick up a baseball again.

[places hand over heart]

Everyone knows about Elvis’ peanut butter, banana & bacon sandwich; but not nearly enough folks know about another of his favorites: THE FOOL’S GOLD LOAF. AN ENTIRE LOAF OF ITALIAN BREAD STUFFED WITH PEANUT BUTTER, JELLY AND BACON. SOMEBODY DIAL GUY FIERI. pic.twitter.com/7wDMmOj2MG — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) September 21, 2018

This stat is totally insane

Despite it being the home of the Raiders for 46 seasons, the A’s win today was the first 21-3 game in Coliseum history. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) September 20, 2018

Well this is weird

John Sterling calling the Stanton grand slam on the Red Sox WEEI for the crossover inning. Awesome. pic.twitter.com/gBZSdjl5im — spencer (@smarcus27) September 21, 2018

Yankees announcer John Sterling and Red Sox announcer Joe Castiglione switched booths for an inning and the timing was perfect for Sterling.

And you thought Randy Moss went too far

lol isaiah crowell wiped his butt with the football pic.twitter.com/Q5I1YF1CWj — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) September 21, 2018

What a screamer!

Rennes' Ismaila Sarr hit this as clean as you can 🚀🚀🚀 (via @brlive) pic.twitter.com/W10CYeEAOm — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 20, 2018

Conor McGregor did Conor McGregor things at his press conference yesterday

Hey, let me get a bite?

.@snellzilla4 just snatched this kid's chicken tenders.



He gave the kid a baseball though, so it's fine. pic.twitter.com/qJJVL88YPg — Cut4 (@Cut4) September 21, 2018

Busy day for this guy

Francisco Arcia of the Angels is the first MLB player ever to pitch, catch and homer in the same game.

Nature is too scary

[youtube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iT_EMKl2A3Y

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.