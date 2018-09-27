Oh god, not again

Steve Bartman is such a pariah that you would think Cubs fans would have learned to stay out of the way when a player is trying to make a catch in the stands. But no, it almost came back to bite the Cubs in last night’s game against the Pirates.

The Cubs are locked in a tight race with the Brewers for the NL Central title, and every game is crucial. They took a two-run lead into the ninth last night and Francisco Cervelli hit a pop up down the first base line that could have been the second out of the inning—if only a fan didn’t battle Anthony Rizzo for the ball.

“I thought I caught it,” Rizzo said after the game. “It was just one of those weird plays.”

Cervelli hit a double off the wall two pitches later, putting runners at second and third. Starling Marte drove both runners in two batters later to tie the game.

Luckily, the Cubs were able to win it in extra innings with an Albert Almora Jr. walk-off single.

The Cubs, by virtue of a Cardinals loss, clinched a playoff spot while the game was still ongoing. The Brewers, who beat St. Louis (thanks in large part to Adolis Garcia falling face-first between third and home), remain just a half game behind the Cubs in the division.

Jacob deGrom had simply one of the best seasons ever

Mets ace Jacob deGrom all but locked up the Cy Young Award with eight scoreless innings last night against the Braves. He finishes the season with a 1.70 ERA and 269 strikeouts. His ERA is the sixth-best in MLB history since the mound was lowered in 1969. He would have needed to give up 94 runs without recording an out in order to finish with the worst ERA in baseball. He allowed four runs in his third start of the season and then didn’t surrender that many runs in a start again for the rest of the season.

I think this kid sums it up nicely:

TEN STRIKEOUTS FOR de🐐! pic.twitter.com/Ibdij6lJz4 — New York Mets (@Mets) September 27, 2018

Bits & Pieces

The collegiate wood bat league team in Madison, Wisc., attracted more fans per game than almost every other non-MLB baseball team in America. ... David Wright says he would want to work in the Mets’ front office, because he apparently hasn’t had enough of that awful organization. ... Tom Hardy says his newest supervillain character was inspired by Conor McGregor. ... Lonzo Ball got a full sleeve tattoo.

Here’s a thing you might care about if you’re an internet user of a certain age

From one of my favorite movies. Love this scene. pic.twitter.com/loZWD49Ngv — SPORTSbyBROOKS (@SPORTSbyBROOKS) September 26, 2018

Brooks Melchior, whose Sports by Brooks blog and Twitter account were highly popular during the last decade but went dark in 2013, tweeted yesterday for the first time in five years.

This is the best video I saw yesterday

If 90s Sitcoms Used Kawhi Leonard For The Laugh Track. pic.twitter.com/sIDEJ8Nn4x — The Spun (@TheSpun) September 26, 2018

Woof.

The UConn football team is allowing an FBS-worst 54.5 PPG this season. The UConn women's basketball team allowed 53.4 PPG in the 2017-18 season. — Riley Foreman (@rilesforeman) September 26, 2018

Who knew Aussie rules football was played by octopi?

Favourite action photograph of the football season: Scott Barbour, Brisbane v Doggies, Round 8. pic.twitter.com/1liCsLdFfV — Russell Jackson (@rustyjacko) September 26, 2018

Want to produce a walk-out song for a UFC fighter?

This will work out great

Herm Edwards said the turnover barbell curls on the sideline won’t continue. He said he didn’t know about it before the UW game.



“Great idea. Not on my watch.” — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) September 26, 2018

Do you want to know why Herm Edwards’s tenure at Arizona State is going to end up being a massive failure? Because he sees every other team having fun with post-turnover celebrations and decides he needs to be a hard ass. You know there’s nothing college-aged kids respond to better than strict discipline.

This is what being in a relationship in 2018 looks like

Eight up, eight K’s

Rockies starter German Marquez tied an MLB record by striking out the first eight batters he faced last night against the Phillies. Only the Astros’ Jim Deshaies (in 1986) and Jacob deGrom (in 2014) have equalled that mark.

Look at the acrobatics!

Kang Baek-Ho (KT Wiz) pulled a damn Matrix to avoid a tag at second.#KBO pic.twitter.com/j1EjIMVDMA — Sung Min Kim (@sung_minkim) September 26, 2018

Wanna see a shed go really fast?

Yes, that’s a seal slapping man with an octopus

Trailer — Creed II

German comedian makes Conan crack up

A good song

