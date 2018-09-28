Be prepared to freak out yourself

The Kings decided to break things up at training camp by having a magician come break the players’ brains.

Willie Cauley-Stein was not happy that a Sharpie mark somehow ended up drawn on the inside of his closed fist. Frank Mason and Kosta Koufos were flabbergasted when a card with the magician’s signature on it replaced their own card in between their clenched teeth. But nobody lost their mind as much as Harry Giles III.

What’s the greatest trick of all, though? Seeing all the former college stars the Kings have and convincing me they might not be a bad team.

Stay up late tonight and watch this

The Australian Football League Grand Final (the Super Bowl of Aussie rules football) is tonight at 12:30 a.m. ET and the player everyone has their eye on is an American who thought he was getting scammed when he was approached to try out four years ago. He’s such a sensation and has attracted so much media attention that his team has had to turn down interview requests from the New York Times, USA Today and other major overseas outlets. SI got to talk to him, though.

Bits & Pieces

Tony Romo says he’s healthy enough to play QB right now, but that doesn’t mean he’s planning a comeback. ... A drunk guy on a plane in India tried to break into the cockpit to charge his phone. ... Some kids trying to rob a weed dispensary ended up stealing a bunch of oregano instead. ... Kanye West showed up to a meeting at a music website wearing a MAGA hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt, determined to make everyone hate him.

Vance McDonald’s victim wants company

Maaaaan I hope someone gets stiff armed tonight — Chris Conte (@WhiteUnicorn23) September 28, 2018

This thread had me rolling

I Photoshopped the new Flyers mascot "Gritty" into the background of a bunch of stock images...



THREAD... pic.twitter.com/Ztjb4H4vED — Benstonium (@Benstonium) September 27, 2018

There should be more Steve Kerrs in the world

This was a social media post from a friend yesterday on @SteveKerr. Another example how Steve’s a great person along with being a great coach. pic.twitter.com/bsJBbA4fdZ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) September 27, 2018

It’s not all bad news in the Wrigley bleachers

When the #WrigleyRallyRat gets the biggest cheer of the night? I think it was rigged by the piRATes! It’s been a rough game! @barstoolsports @BarstoolBigCat @Deadspin @SarahSpain pic.twitter.com/H8PrgnLqtI — Will Byington (@willbyington) September 26, 2018

On Tuesday I had a video in here of a really ugly brawl in the bleachers at Wrigley Field (I didn’t even notice the racism the first time I watched it!). So here’s something a little more uplifting—an entire section of fans rooting for a rat to successfully leap over the wall.

Just a refresher as the Ryder Cup begins today

Gritty lays the lumber

Jeopardy! contestants don’t know anything about video games

Don’t do any of these

Cooking food has never looked this creative!

By Blossom pic.twitter.com/foSmDp4Eyv — Tips & Tricks (@awkwardgoogle) September 25, 2018

(Except maybe the pizza one.)

A good song

