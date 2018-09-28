Friday’s Hot Clicks: Sacramento Kings Players Stunned By Magic Tricks

Harry Giles III’s face says it all. 

By Dan Gartland
September 28, 2018

Be prepared to freak out yourself

The Kings decided to break things up at training camp by having a magician come break the players’ brains. 

Willie Cauley-Stein was not happy that a Sharpie mark somehow ended up drawn on the inside of his closed fist. Frank Mason and Kosta Koufos were flabbergasted when a card with the magician’s signature on it replaced their own card in between their clenched teeth. But nobody lost their mind as much as Harry Giles III. 

What’s the greatest trick of all, though? Seeing all the former college stars the Kings have and convincing me they might not be a bad team. 

Stay up late tonight and watch this

The Australian Football League Grand Final (the Super Bowl of Aussie rules football) is tonight at 12:30 a.m. ET and the player everyone has their eye on is an American who thought he was getting scammed when he was approached to try out four years ago. He’s such a sensation and has attracted so much media attention that his team has had to turn down interview requests from the New York TimesUSA Today and other major overseas outlets. SI got to talk to him, though. 

Bits & Pieces

Tony Romo says he’s healthy enough to play QB right now, but that doesn’t mean he’s planning a comeback. ... A drunk guy on a plane in India tried to break into the cockpit to charge his phone. ... Some kids trying to rob a weed dispensary ended up stealing a bunch of oregano instead. ... Kanye West showed up to a meeting at a music website wearing a MAGA hat and a Colin Kaepernick sweatshirt, determined to make everyone hate him. 

Vance McDonald’s victim wants company

This thread had me rolling

There should be more Steve Kerrs in the world

It’s not all bad news in the Wrigley bleachers

On Tuesday I had a video in here of a really ugly brawl in the bleachers at Wrigley Field (I didn’t even notice the racism the first time I watched it!). So here’s something a little more uplifting—an entire section of fans rooting for a rat to successfully leap over the wall.

Just a refresher as the Ryder Cup begins today

Gritty lays the lumber

Jeopardy! contestants don’t know anything about video games

Don’t do any of these

(Except maybe the pizza one.)

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

