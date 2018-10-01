Traina Thoughts: Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber Compliment Browns-Raiders Refs After Disastrous Performance

Icon Sportswire

Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber praise refs after they blew several calls in Browns-Raiders game.

By Jimmy Traina
October 01, 2018

1. Now that Baker Mayfield has made the Browns one of the most watchable teams in the NFL, many eyes were on yesterday's Cleveland-Oakland game. That was not good news for the refs and for FOX's booth of Kenny Albert and Ronde Barber. Each group had horrible performances. First, the refs. 

They called this roughing the passer.

They did not call this a fumble.

And then, they decided to steal the Browns' win. After giving Cleveland a first down on Carlos Hyde's run, which would've ended the game, they reversed the call even though THE SPOT WAS ACTUALLY SHORT IN THE FIRST PLACE!

The reverse was so bad that FOX's rules expert Dean Blandino was left dumbfounded.

The only thing more ridiculous than the referees actually collecting a paycheck for their awful work in this game was that near the end of the Raiders' 45-42 win, play-by-play man Kenny Albert and analyst Ronde Barber went out their to way praise the refs for a job well done. They literally said, "Walt Coleman and his crew had a terrific game." TERRIFIC! THEY SAID THE REFS WERE TERRIFIC! 

Listen, all announcers make mistakes. Everyone has a bad day at the office. And I like Albert (Barber is awful). But for both broadcasters to make it a point to actually lie and deceive people about what they just saw is not only disingenious, but also inexcusable. And people noticed.

Hopefully, the Cleveland PD will not only take care of the refs, but Albert and Barber, as well.

2. Now for some good announcer news. CBS's Andrew Catalon busted out an outstanding Seinfeld reference during Sunday's Niners-Chargers game. 

Anytime you can slyly refer to the woman who made a long journey from Milan to Minsk, we will acknowlege it and praise it.

3. ESPN went out of its way to make Alex Rodriguez its lead MLB analyst and he's not even calling one of the two Game 163s today. LOL.

4. Best wishes to TBS's Ernie Johnson, who announced Monday that he'll be missing the playoffs because doctors have recently discovered blood clots in both his legs and have advised him not to fly.

5. Reason 4,294,782 why The Rock is awesome: He lets his daughter give him manicures.

6. Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore never wants to call baseball, wishes he was good enough to call hockey and his dream assignment is to call a WWE event. These were just some of the topics covered in a very fun interview on the newest SI Media Podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOU TUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Billy Joel has been playing monthly at Madison Square Garden for a few years now and I've seen about four or five shows, but never realized his teleprompter was this close to him. Also, "The Entertainer" is a great song. This is from Sunday night's show at MSG.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Chiefs -3.5 at Broncos on Monday night is such a fishy line, which means you should bet Denver, but I'll load up on K.C.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)