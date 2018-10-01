1. Now that Baker Mayfield has made the Browns one of the most watchable teams in the NFL, many eyes were on yesterday's Cleveland-Oakland game. That was not good news for the refs and for FOX's booth of Kenny Albert and Ronde Barber. Each group had horrible performances. First, the refs.

They called this roughing the passer.

They did not call this a fumble.

To be clear, this was NOT ruled a #Raiders fumble. This should’ve ended the ballgame for the #Browns even before the bogus first-down reversal. pic.twitter.com/PAdN2cNJg6 — Jon Doss (@JonDoss) October 1, 2018

And then, they decided to steal the Browns' win. After giving Cleveland a first down on Carlos Hyde's run, which would've ended the game, they reversed the call even though THE SPOT WAS ACTUALLY SHORT IN THE FIRST PLACE!

The reverse was so bad that FOX's rules expert Dean Blandino was left dumbfounded.

Reaction of FOX’s Dean Blandino after refs blow another call and make a ridiculous overturn says it all. pic.twitter.com/g4F7VoO4hB — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) September 30, 2018

The only thing more ridiculous than the referees actually collecting a paycheck for their awful work in this game was that near the end of the Raiders' 45-42 win, play-by-play man Kenny Albert and analyst Ronde Barber went out their to way praise the refs for a job well done. They literally said, "Walt Coleman and his crew had a terrific game." TERRIFIC! THEY SAID THE REFS WERE TERRIFIC!

Listen, all announcers make mistakes. Everyone has a bad day at the office. And I like Albert (Barber is awful). But for both broadcasters to make it a point to actually lie and deceive people about what they just saw is not only disingenious, but also inexcusable. And people noticed.

"Ref were terrible yesterday?" But, the moron announcers poured salt in the wound by stupidly saying they were great and called a good game? @KennyAlbert



Could have listed several more blown/missed calls that the oblivious announcers missed. Were they even watching the game? — William Keane (@largebill68) October 1, 2018

@KennyAlbert how much did they pay you to say the officiating had a great game today? — The Land on Demand (@TheLand0nDemand) October 1, 2018

@KennyAlbert You and Ronde Barber saying the refs did a good job today was a complete embarrassment. Blew the play dead on the Carr fumble and overturned the biggest call of the game. — Rob Ostrom (@RobOstrom) October 1, 2018

"The refs did a great job." @KennyAlbert said that during the broadcast. https://t.co/j4oEo0WxJq — I480BRIDGE (@I480BRIDGE) October 1, 2018

@KennyAlbert said that Walt Anderson called a great game today. Yet Anderson clearly took away a @Browns W. Not sure how such an egregious error counts for a great game. — No Names Plz (@MG_BBallReport) October 1, 2018

@KennyAlbert saying Walt Anderson and crew did a good job is literally one of the most incompetent things I have ever heard. The @Browns were completely hosed by a bullshit call. — Patrick Murphy (@FumarMota) October 1, 2018

I love how @KennyAlbert commended Walt Anderson for a well officiated game. That would mean that he is saying @DeanBlandino's analysis is invalid, which is why there was an OT at all. This is a sham, and shame on him for not calling the officials on it. — Snilch (@snilch) October 1, 2018

Kenny Albert complimenting the refs during this Browns-Raiders game is media malpractice — SB (@Sam_Blazer) October 1, 2018

The most amazing part was listening to Ronde Barber and the play-by-play guy agree that the officials had a "terrific" day out there. This was after they witnessed & discussed the horrific theft taking place in front of them. Thanks @NFL. @NFLFootballOps #Browns — RBA (@RedBlackAttack) October 1, 2018

Hopefully, the Cleveland PD will not only take care of the refs, but Albert and Barber, as well.

Robbery warrant issued for tonight’s @Browns game @NFL “officials”.



Ok. We can’t do that. Just sayin’. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) October 1, 2018

2. Now for some good announcer news. CBS's Andrew Catalon busted out an outstanding Seinfeld reference during Sunday's Niners-Chargers game.

Anytime you can slyly refer to the woman who made a long journey from Milan to Minsk, we will acknowlege it and praise it.

3. ESPN went out of its way to make Alex Rodriguez its lead MLB analyst and he's not even calling one of the two Game 163s today. LOL.

ESPN tomorrow:



Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs (1 p.m. ET)

Karl Ravech-Eduardo Perez-Tim Kurkjian-Buster Olney



Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers (4 p.m.)

Jon Sciambi-Rick Sutcliffe — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) October 1, 2018

4. Best wishes to TBS's Ernie Johnson, who announced Monday that he'll be missing the playoffs because doctors have recently discovered blood clots in both his legs and have advised him not to fly.

A message from @TurnerSportsEJ on his absence from the upcoming MLB Postseason pic.twitter.com/fIZ6NFLXdi — TurnerSportsPR (@TurnerSportsPR) October 1, 2018

5. Reason 4,294,782 why The Rock is awesome: He lets his daughter give him manicures.

6. Monday Night Football play-by-play man Joe Tessitore never wants to call baseball, wishes he was good enough to call hockey and his dream assignment is to call a WWE event. These were just some of the topics covered in a very fun interview on the newest SI Media Podcast. You can listen below or download it on iTunes.

7. RANDOM YOU TUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Billy Joel has been playing monthly at Madison Square Garden for a few years now and I've seen about four or five shows, but never realized his teleprompter was this close to him. Also, "The Entertainer" is a great song. This is from Sunday night's show at MSG.

Traina Thoughts is the best of the Internet, plus musings by SI.com writer, Jimmy Traina. Get the link to a new Traina's Thoughts each day by following on Twitter and liking on Facebook. Catch up on previous editions of Traina Thoughts right here. And make sure to listen to and subscribe to the SI Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina.

IN CLOSING: Chiefs -3.5 at Broncos on Monday night is such a fishy line, which means you should bet Denver, but I'll load up on K.C.