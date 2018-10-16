1. Twitter has been rough on Jason Witten, who is in his first year as lead analyst for ESPN's Monday Night Football and the former Cowboys tight end didn't help his case last night when he botched a cliché he tried to use to describe Aaron Rodgers.

Instead of saying Rodgers "pulled a rabbit out of a hat," Witten said Rodgers pulled the rabbit from his head.

According to Jason Witten, Aaron Rodgers pulled a rabbit out of his head, which would be REALLY magical #SFvsGB pic.twitter.com/ld5iH1ny3D — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) October 16, 2018

Naturally, Twitter pounced on Witten hard for the gaffe, but he took it in stride after the game and even poked fun of himself.

Aaron Rodgers pulls another rabbit out of his head!! 🤦🏻‍♂️🤷🏻‍♂️ 🐰 — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) October 16, 2018

2. In one of the stupidest postseason controversies you'll ever see, some peopel think Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was out of line for posting videos of Houston players, including himself, going deep off Red Sox pitcher, Rick Porcello, who will start Game 3 of the ALCS tonight.

Bregman’s instagram story right is a video of the Astros going back-to-back-to-back dingers off Nate Eovaldi in June.



🔥🌶🔥🌶🔥🌶🔥🌶 pic.twitter.com/HzPS0W2DKW — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 15, 2018

Fortunately, Astros manager A.J. Hinch was smart enough to understand and explain that this was not a big deal in any way.

AJ Hinch says troll away. I tend to agree. It’s more fun, no? Especially in baseball that needs a little spark. Video: @DTGoteraKHOU @ABC6 #redsox pic.twitter.com/XbCoTmYTPf — Ian Steele (@ISteeleABC6) October 16, 2018

3. LeBron James enjoyed some daddy-daughter time yesterday and was treated to an outstanding performance of a song from Frozen.

4. WWE celebrates the 1,000th episode of SmackDown tonight. To honor the occasion, the company has put together this excellent photo gallery of backstage shots from the show over the years.

5. I had no idea Cowboys wideout Cole Beasley, coming off a nine-catch, 101-yard game against the Jags Sunday, was a prolific rapper.

A reminder that Cole Beasley is also a wannabe rapper 😂 pic.twitter.com/lP8y6U162q — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 14, 2018

6. Maybe it's just me, but this seems extremely creepy. So now fans are just gonna be slobbering all over each throughout the arena to get something for free? Lovely.

JUST IN: @Warriors “Kiss Cam” this season will be sponsored by last minute hotel booking service @HotelTonight. The fans with the best kiss for each home game, that get the largest crowd applause, will get a free hotel room to stay in courtesy of the sponsor. pic.twitter.com/8HHlG5xbJj — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 16, 2018

7. The latest SI Media Podcast is an in-depth interview with WWE superstar, John Cena. Topics covered include his realization that he can't be a full-time wrestler at 41 years old, his new children's book, Elbow Grease, his insecurities about his looks, whether he can be on dating apps, his WrestleMania match against The Undertaker, why Roman Reigns has it so tough, why he has so much respect for The Miz, whether he can ever go to a bar and have a drink and much, much more. You can listen to the podcat below or download it on iTunes.

IN CLOSING: Call me crazy, but I'd like to see just a little, teeny, tiny bit of defense in the NFL.