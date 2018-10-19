Terrell Owens loves the spotlight, but he’s also very smart

The Hall of Fame career of Terrell Owens will always be remembered for his antics—the celebration on the star in Dallas, the Sharpie in his sock and so on. There was also the time in 2005 when he addressed a gaggle of reporters while doing shirt-less sit-ups in his driveway.

On its face, it looked like a stupid thing to do. Owens had just been sent home from training camp after a fight with Andy Reid. The smart thing would have been to lay low and wait for the drama to blow over. T.O. loves drama, though, so when the media descended on his home he decided to put on a little show. He could have gone outside and just started running his mouth, but he’s smarter than that.

Owens revealed on Bleacher Report’s “Simms and Lefkoe” show that he was being coached every step of the way by his publicist. In 2005 it was totally normal for people to walk around wearing bluetooth earpieces, so no one really thought anything of it when they saw Owens wearing one while he did his crunches. In reality, Owens had called his publicist and she was talking him through everything.

“She was listening to every question that was being asked of me,” Owens said. “She basically told me what to say, what not to say.”

Genius.

The Red Sox are going back to the World Series

The Red Sox finished off the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS last night behind a dominant start from David Price, who was pitching on short rest. What a moment for the fans in Boston, who haven’t seen one of their teams play for a championship since February.

The Red Sox await the winner of the Dodgers-Brewers series, which shifts back to Milwaukee tonight with Los Angeles holding a 3–2 advantage. Game 1 of the World Series will be Tuesday in Boston, no matter how the NLCS plays out.

The cameraman is an underrated hero here

Larry Fitzgerald did his best Darnell Dockett impression when he spotted his old buddy Kurt Warner on the sideline before last night’s game against the Broncos.

Gotta keep your head on a swivel, @kurt13warner! @LarryFitzgerald took out his former teammate in the middle of an interview 😂 pic.twitter.com/FJPv342Yam — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 18, 2018

Here’s an alternate angle, where you can hear the pure glee of everyone watching.

Bits & Pieces

I’m mad at myself for not thinking of this idea first: Old hockey cards of every NHL coach. ... Nebraska has introduced a brand new brutally honest tourism slogan. ... An Indiana poltician released a campaign ad that unintentionally mirrors a satirical ad from Veep. ... Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, whose inability to shoot a jumper was the weirdest story of last NBA season, finally made his first career three-pointer.

LeBron’s first baskets in for the Lakers were both vicious dunks

Woj is always right

I have doubts about how many top players will go this route. Some, yes. But G-League is full of early connecting flights, long bus rides, small gyms. It isn't glamorous. Big-time NCAA ball still has the trappings of exposure, packed houses, private jets. You'll get paid there too — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 18, 2018

The NBA G-League is going to start offering special one-year, $125,000 contracts to potential college one-and-done prospects next season. It sounds like a good idea, until you think about what the G-League actually is.

What. A. Goal.

Baseball is more fun when the players are having fun

$2,000. But I would’ve done it for $250 — Erik Kratz (@ErikKratz31) October 19, 2018

Mets fans will get a kick out of this

I just started typing the words “I got” and my phone’s suggestions for the next word we’re “to,” “for,” and “DFAd.” This is not a joke. It’s just happened that many times. — Ty Kelly (@tykelly11) October 18, 2018

This is honestly so sad

Think Kyle is missing DeMar? He's still doing the handshake routine they used to do before a game pic.twitter.com/VcJv7yRVAn — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) October 18, 2018

Kawhi Leonard’s hands are freaky

What a strike... on his own net

Brazil take the early lead on a Russian own-goal in the men's #Futsal final.



See the game live: 👉 https://t.co/vfUYIV4Qc8 pic.twitter.com/PDrAmYnLP8 — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) October 18, 2018

Ricky Jean-Francois is a good guy, and a good businessman

Lions DL ⁦@Rbjf_99⁩ who owns 30 Dunkin’ Donuts and is from Miami just had Donuts and coffee delivered to the Miami Herald. He also sent this note... pic.twitter.com/lYgBhNhYRo — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 18, 2018

Somebody lost their marbles

NEW VIDEO: This is why @SeattlePD has shut down 30th Ave SW and SW Genessee. Truck carrying metal balls loses its load, sending the two pound balls tumbling down hill. #KOMONews pic.twitter.com/zjxuY1UAfE — Morgan Chesky (@BreakingChesky) October 18, 2018

Firefighters rescue a pony in a storm drain

Missions to Mars are actually just expensive arcade games

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.