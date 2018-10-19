Friday’s Hot Clicks: Terrell Owens Was Being Fed Lines During Driveway Press Conference

Terrell Owens is as smart as he is hungry for attention. 

By Dan Gartland
October 19, 2018

Terrell Owens loves the spotlight, but he’s also very smart

The Hall of Fame career of Terrell Owens will always be remembered for his antics—the celebration on the star in Dallas, the Sharpie in his sock and so on. There was also the time in 2005 when he addressed a gaggle of reporters while doing shirt-less sit-ups in his driveway. 

On its face, it looked like a stupid thing to do. Owens had just been sent home from training camp after a fight with Andy Reid. The smart thing would have been to lay low and wait for the drama to blow over. T.O. loves drama, though, so when the media descended on his home he decided to put on a little show. He could have gone outside and just started running his mouth, but he’s smarter than that.

Owens revealed on Bleacher Report’s “Simms and Lefkoe” show that he was being coached every step of the way by his publicist. In 2005 it was totally normal for people to walk around wearing bluetooth earpieces, so no one really thought anything of it when they saw Owens wearing one while he did his crunches. In reality, Owens had called his publicist and she was talking him through everything. 

“She was listening to every question that was being asked of me,” Owens said. “She basically told me what to say, what not to say.”

Genius. 

The Red Sox are going back to the World Series

The Red Sox finished off the Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS last night behind a dominant start from David Price, who was pitching on short rest. What a moment for the fans in Boston, who haven’t seen one of their teams play for a championship since February. 

The Red Sox await the winner of the Dodgers-Brewers series, which shifts back to Milwaukee tonight with Los Angeles holding a 3–2 advantage. Game 1 of the World Series will be Tuesday in Boston, no matter how the NLCS plays out. 

The cameraman is an underrated hero here

Larry Fitzgerald did his best Darnell Dockett impression when he spotted his old buddy Kurt Warner on the sideline before last night’s game against the Broncos.

Here’s an alternate angle, where you can hear the pure glee of everyone watching. 

Bits & Pieces

I’m mad at myself for not thinking of this idea first: Old hockey cards of every NHL coach. ... Nebraska has introduced a brand new brutally honest tourism slogan. ... An Indiana poltician released a campaign ad that unintentionally mirrors a satirical ad from Veep. ... Sixers guard Markelle Fultz, whose inability to shoot a jumper was the weirdest story of last NBA season, finally made his first career three-pointer

LeBron’s first baskets in for the Lakers were both vicious dunks

Woj is always right

The NBA G-League is going to start offering special one-year, $125,000 contracts to potential college one-and-done prospects next season. It sounds like a good idea, until you think about what the G-League actually is. 

What. A. Goal.

Baseball is more fun when the players are having fun

Mets fans will get a kick out of this

This is honestly so sad

Kawhi Leonard’s hands are freaky

Kawhi Leonard is Able to Dunk and Palm the Ball Before It Hits the Floor from r/sports

What a strike... on his own net

Ricky Jean-Francois is a good guy, and a good businessman

Somebody lost their marbles

Firefighters rescue a pony in a storm drain

Missions to Mars are actually just expensive arcade games

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)