Harry Potter and a Jetta

The NCAA imposed sanctions on BYU basketball...because a booster paid for a player’s trip to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. I was looking for the most random impermissible benefits and stumbled across this.

Bug farts

I’m sorry for including this...I almost didn’t...but it’s so amazingly bizarre: Bug farts are creating renewable energy in New Jersey.

How does this happen?

This is one of the most unexplainably terrible officiating calls you’ll ever see.

MLB rumors

Corey Kluber and Paul Goldschmidt are among the top offseason trade candidates. Who else? And where could they go? Also, Theo Epstein addresses the Kris Bryant rumors.

Gritty Dabo 2020

Several sports figures received midterm write-in votes, among them: Flyers’ mascot Gritty and Dabo Swinney and Hunter Renfrow.

Camille Kostek

I’m in love

Oh my god pic.twitter.com/t56FnuRTvE — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 10, 2018

Mac Loudermilk or Chuck Noland?

Was the car included?

Anyway, the REAL Ferris Bueller House, which was up for sale in 2013. https://t.co/LCEDorygpw pic.twitter.com/ozajzgYLX5 — WowHaus (@WowHauser) September 26, 2018

Odds and Ends

CFB cheerleaders: Best of Weeks 9 and 10 ... Ranking all the NBA City Edition uniforms … Bill Gates is trying to save $233 billion by reinventing the toilet … Utah’s hand-painted winged helmets are incredible ... The Browns’ punter is in a weird local ad ... Dad of the Year ... Is being coached by Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola better than sex? ... The bus transporting the Washington basketball team caught fire after Friday night’s game.

Chuck Martin, ladies and gentlemen

I'd never seen Miami (OH)'s Chuck Martin interviewed before.



This guy keeps it 💯!!! pic.twitter.com/v4tdBhduLi — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) November 9, 2018

Mauer’s first hit

Happy 32nd Mark Sanchez

