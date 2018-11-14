Good luck trying to focus in Mike Leach’s office

Mike Leach isn’t perfect—he has bad thoughts about the NFL protests, spreads conspiracy theories and allegedly mistreated a player who had a concussion—but there’s no denying the guy has a great sense of humor. The latest example is this framed work of art in the coach’s office, which athletic director Pat Chun shared yesterday.

The new piece of art work in @Coach_Leach office has made it nearly impossible to have a serious meeting 👀😂. #GoCougs #JoinTheHunt pic.twitter.com/Fvyx2YeIjK — Pat Chun (@pat_chun) November 14, 2018

No, that’s thankfully not actually a semi-nude Mike Leach posing seductively. The source image is Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Season 8 of Seinfeld, posing for suggestive photos because he thinks the photo store clerk has a crush on him.

A Wazzu fan created the image to put on a poster when the Cougars hosted College Gameday earlier this season, and Leach—who is also a big Seinfeld fan—liked it so much that he invited the creators to his office and asked to keep it.

And now it’s displayed proudly in his office, right next to his 2015 Sun Bowl trophy, making everyone who comes in for a meeting extremely uncomfortable.

Don’t drive drunk, no matter how bad your football team is

A New Jersey man was busted for driving under influence on Sunday and told police he smoked some weed and drank a bunch of bourbon because he bummed out watching the Jets get pummeled by the Bills. I mean, that’s a perfectly reasonable explanation, but you should still call a cab.

So the Warriors are kind of a mess

Draymond Green was suspended for last night’s game after an incident the previous night, proving even the NBA’s best team isn’t immune to high drama. A significant part of the tension was apparently Durant’s already-made decision to leave the Warriors after this season.

Sources: In midst of verbal exchange on court late in Monday's game, Draymond Green challenged Kevin Durant about Durant's impending free agency. As teammates came at Green about his turnover, he responded. This has been a simmering issue for the Warriors today. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 13, 2018

You can clearly read Durant’s lips here, where he says “This is why I’m out.”

Underrated part of KD vs. Dray:



”That’s why I’m out” 🧐 pic.twitter.com/ukEsbKNgMv — Thomas Duffy (@TJDhoops) November 14, 2018

I just hope he isn’t as petty with Kristaps Porzingis when they’re teammates in New York next year.

The best of SI

Making the case for every team in baseball to sign Bryce Harper. ... Urban Meyer floated the idea of suing reporter Brett McMurphy, but SI’s legal expert says it probably wouldn’t work. ... Here is how Andy Reid devised the offense that has the Chiefs soaring.

Around the sports world

Knicks swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. is obsessed with HGTV. ... A Virginia Tech freshman hasn’t been cleared yet by the NCAA because it thinks his ACT score is too good. ... The Rams-Chiefs game was moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles and the Rams are giving away tickets to first responders and victims of the shooting and wildfires. ... College football’s newest bowl game literally has the same name as a bowling alley.

It’s better to be lucky than good

Steve Kerr is always ready with a joke

"By the way, I kicked MJ's ass." 😂 pic.twitter.com/3wYF9AhxV6 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 14, 2018

I think the football and the cheerleading squad are one in the same

Not completely sure what is going on here...but WE WANT IN! 🙋‍♂️🤣



(Via @BbalEvv) pic.twitter.com/0Gtb9ynV4c — MaxPreps (@MaxPreps) November 13, 2018

Who wants a free trip to go watch your team get beaten by Michigan?

Talked with @NU_SportsAD Jim Phillips. He says they have a generous donor who will buy all the tickets for students to travel to Indy for Big Ten Championship game. They have 3,000 signed up so far (hoping for all 8,000), school is paying for the 43 buses! Nice move! @cbschicago — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) November 14, 2018

This should be the West Virginia state flag

West Virginia's Josh Sills says Mike Gundy looks like he puts too much effort into his mullet. "I just put a hat on in the morning and I'm ready to go." pic.twitter.com/QkLvZgtm1S — Ok, cool. Hale ‘em✋✊✌️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 13, 2018

An unintended consequence of the NFL’s Fortnite deal

Yesterday i played fortnite for the first time in a while and someone killed me with my jersey on.. don’t know how i feel about it... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes5) November 13, 2018

An underrated subplot of each MLB offseason is every Yankees player growing facial hair

Not sports

A Mississippi man crashed his truck into a courthouse to tell the authorities his drug paraphenalia had been stolen. ... A New Zealand newspaper mixed up Stan Lee and Spike Lee. ... A New Jersey family bought its dream house but fled after receiving endless creepy letters. ... The winner of the $1.5 billion lottery jackpot has yet to come forward to claim their prize.

You have to admire how little Jerry Seinfeld cares at this point

This ad, which plays constantly on MSG and in the back of every cab, appears to have been made by Jerry Seinfeld’s worst enemy pic.twitter.com/Z7TgG7KeH9 — Seth Rosenthal (@seth_rosenthal) November 13, 2018

The New York Times just published an interview with Stan Lee

Hacker analyzes movie hacking scenes

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.