Gritty serves hard justice

It seems like not every kid is a big fan of Gritty, the Flyers’ new mascot.

During the Mighty Mites game at intermission on Saturday night, one of the tiny players decided to drop the gloves and go toe-to-toe with Gritty—not once but twice.

The kid’s name is Nate Babb and he didn’t waste any time going after the round orange mascot. The announcer was still introducing the players when Nate decided to start throwing haymakers and knock Gritty to the ice. He escaped punishment for that bout but after Nate’s gloves hit the ice a second time Gritty decided he’d had enough and carried the spunky troublemaker off to the penalty box.

We should have seen this coming when they gave Nate Babb the same jersey number as former Flyers enforcer Shawn Cronin.

Oh. My. God.

This, from the WCAC championship game between bitter rival D.C.-area Catholic schools Gonzaga and DeMatha, is easily the most incredible finish to a football game you will ever see. Here’s everything that happened:

• Gonzaga converts a third-and-33 to keep hope alive.

• Gonzaga scores a touchdown with 29 seconds left to take the lead.

• DeMatha returns the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown to retake the lead.

• Gonzaga QB Caleb Williams throws a Hail Mary pass that travels 65 yards in the air that is caught by John Marshall to win the game.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Williams, only a sophomore, has reportedly drawn interest from Alabama.

Fart controversy clouds darts tournament

😳 Darts farts ... Scottish champ Gary Anderson denying farting on stage is the funniest thing you'll see today 😂 pic.twitter.com/oANyEjJaUm — Herald Sun Sport (@heraldsunsport) November 18, 2018

When I last discussed darts in this space it was because of a truly monumental display of precise dexterity. Now we’re talking about farts.

A foul odor hung over the stage at the Grand Slam of Darts, which Wesley Harms said was at least partially to blame for his stinky performance against Gary Anderson. Anderson vehemently denied the charges and said he wouldn’t be afraid to fess up if he had been the culprit.

“Usually if I fart on stage, I s--- myself,” Anderson said. “And you know that because I’ve told you that in a documentary.”

It’s true. Anderson does admit to soiling himself in this video here.

Gary Anderson and Wesley Harms have denied accusations of farting on stage at the Grand Slam of Darts last night.



However, your Honour, I'd like to draw your attention to 1:24 of this video. Anderson has previous. A serial farter, your Honour. pic.twitter.com/iK1RZsqR3t — Paddy Power (@paddypower) November 17, 2018

What a sport.

The agony of victory

Braves prospect Braxton Davidson won the Arizona Fall League for the Peoria Javelinas with a walk-off homer in the 10th inning of the championship game on Saturday, but his celebration was short-lived. Davidson did something to his foot after rounding third base and hobbled to the plate.

The @MLBazFallLeague championship game finished in wild fashion with #Braves' Braxton Davidson launching a walk-off homer in the 10th and then having to be carried off the field after he injured himself as he approached the plate: https://t.co/mjjCOSuQTr pic.twitter.com/bN2h36jhFD — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 18, 2018

He was taken to a hospital for X-rays.

The best of SI

Crazy scenes at last night’s WWE event as a former wrestler who was fired by the company tried to steal the show. ... Jonathan Jones argues that Washington should give Colin Kaepernick a shot after Alex Smith’s injury. ... Lamar Jackson gave the Ravens offense a dynamic new dimension and showed that he deserves to replace Joe Flacco permanently.

Around the sports world

A racecar driver is miraculously not seriously injured after a horrific crash. ... The Chargers’ stadium had a lot of empty seats, and the seats that were filled were occupied mostly by Broncos fans. ... The Browns and Condoleezza Rice both shot down reports that the team wanted to interview her for its head coach job. ... Alex Smith suffered a truly gruesome broken leg.

Joel Quenneville: Three Stanley Cups and one shot off a ski at a Bears tailgate

Now that’s how you cap off an upset of a ranked opponent

49 yards ... for the win ... off the crossbar ... IT'S GOOD! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/EMXvXZygpU — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 18, 2018

Listen carefully for the guy yelling “brick”

At 10 pm, Dwight Howard is alone on the court getting up shots. pic.twitter.com/9uyzBBQ0Qz — Candace Buckner (@CandaceDBuckner) November 17, 2018

One of the craziest pick-sixes you’ll ever see

Rudy Gay threw it down

RUDY GAY JUST DID THIS TO THE WARRIORS 😱#GoSpursGo | #NBA pic.twitter.com/8sx3Bn8e75 — FOX Sports Southwest (@FOXSportsSW) November 19, 2018

The Heat wore their Miami Vice uniforms but so did Kyle Kuzma

When you have a day off in Miami tomorrow and you know LIV is poppin on Sunday nights... (📸 via Lakers) pic.twitter.com/awi0kwXU1S — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) November 18, 2018

Always remember, every announcer hates your team

Ma’am. The score is 31-6. What would you like me to say? https://t.co/DfE3Vmr1dD — Adam Amin (@adamamin) November 17, 2018

Teddy Bridgewater must be a great wedding guest

Five points in 13 seconds for the win

Here's the entire final sequence. It starts with 13 seconds left and @FordhamMBB down by four. It ends with Jalen Cobb @kordelcobb giving the @FordhamRams a 70-69 win over Columbia at the buzzer. #BXsports pic.twitter.com/J1K3SXKYBV — Greg Thompson (@gregthompson27) November 19, 2018

One punch, one KO

Not sports

Canadian scientists have discovered a new kind of living organism that they can hardly describe. ... The oral history of Nirvana “Unplugged.” ... George R.R. Martin is reportedly “hiding” in an undisclosed mountain location while trying to finally finish the last Game of Thrones book. ... Steve Carrell teased a potential reboot of The Office during his SNL monologue.

You really don’t notice it

This car chase announcer has a future in sports

Don’t mess with this cat

My cat is a goddamn KING. 😻💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/5Np8o8FYvV — Lindsay Mills (@lindsaymills) November 16, 2018

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.