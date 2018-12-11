Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Florida Recruit’s Dad Suits Up in Full Uniform During Visit to Gainesville

“I had to one-up everybody,” he explained.

By Dan Gartland
December 11, 2018

You have to recruit the parents, too

College football recruiting is as much about the player’s family as anything else. It may ultimately be the kid’s decision, but he has to have the family on board. Who can forget when Alex Collins committed to Arkansas and his mom refused to sign the National Letter of Intent because he passed up nearby Miami?

Lloyd Summerall III, a four-star defensive end recruit from Lakeland, Florida, is weighing offers from many of college football’s biggest programs. I think I know where his dad wants him to go.

Summerall took an official visit to Gainesville this weekend, which included a photoshoot in a Florida uniform. At one point, head coach Dan Mullen suggested that Summerall’s dad put on a uni and do the Gator Chomp with them. 

“I wanted to match my son,” the elder Summerall told The Athletic. “I wanted to be right there with him, whatever he had on. He had on one more sleeve than I did, though. But the shoes, they got the best shoes. I think they got all Jordan shoes. They got the best stuff. It’s all good stuff.

“All the recruits were right there, so they had everything accessible. All the sizes for anybody. Anybody could have fit in it that day. Every parent already had on shirts. So I took it a step further. I had to one-up everybody.”

Steph Curry is a conspiracy theorist

Stephen Curry went on a podcast with Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore and said he thinks the moon landing was a hoax.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told the New York Times. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.” 

This is not even remotely a hot take

Adam Ottavino struck out 13 batters per nine innings last season. Babe Ruth played against guys who ate nothing but steak and potatoes and worked in coal mines during the offseason. Boof Bonser would strike Babe Ruth out 99 times out of 100. 

The best of SI

Jon Wertheim spoke with Josh Johnson about his long, strange NFL career. ... Tom Verducci looks at what Harold Baines’s induction means for the future of the Baseball Hall of Fame. ... Rob Mahoney gives his NBA award winners for the first quarter of the season

Around the sports world

Check out the full list of gifts college bowl game participants are getting this year. ... For the Winter Classic, the NHL is experimenting with a puck that changes color when it needs to be swapped out. ... Imagine Dragons are performing at halftime of the college football national title game, because of course they is. ... Brian Cashman says the Yankees don’t have room for Bryce Harper. ... The Grizzlies ball girl who got a pair of game-worn shoes from LeBron says she’s been offered $100,000 for them

LeBron and Wade played their last game against each other

Russell Wilson, what are you thinking?

Alex Cora puts his own twist on a Boston Pops tradition

Colton. Saucerman.

Just when you thought the Dolphins touchdown couldn’t be any cooler

Finally, an interesting lane violation

Not sports

Researchers say global warming’s impact on world barley production could double the price of beer. ... A Minnesota man faked his own death by sending a cremated corpse from Moldova. ... A Danish photographer filmed himself having sex on top of Egypt’s Great Pyramid and is now the subject of an international investigation

Who doesn’t love a good video game glitch?

Is this not just a human soup?

Government in Britain seems awesome

There’s a town in Georgia where you can get around on golf carts

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

