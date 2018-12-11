You have to recruit the parents, too

College football recruiting is as much about the player’s family as anything else. It may ultimately be the kid’s decision, but he has to have the family on board. Who can forget when Alex Collins committed to Arkansas and his mom refused to sign the National Letter of Intent because he passed up nearby Miami?

Lloyd Summerall III, a four-star defensive end recruit from Lakeland, Florida, is weighing offers from many of college football’s biggest programs. I think I know where his dad wants him to go.

Summerall took an official visit to Gainesville this weekend, which included a photoshoot in a Florida uniform. At one point, head coach Dan Mullen suggested that Summerall’s dad put on a uni and do the Gator Chomp with them.

“I wanted to match my son,” the elder Summerall told The Athletic. “I wanted to be right there with him, whatever he had on. He had on one more sleeve than I did, though. But the shoes, they got the best shoes. I think they got all Jordan shoes. They got the best stuff. It’s all good stuff.

“All the recruits were right there, so they had everything accessible. All the sizes for anybody. Anybody could have fit in it that day. Every parent already had on shirts. So I took it a step further. I had to one-up everybody.”

Steph Curry is a conspiracy theorist

Stephen Curry went on a podcast with Vince Carter and Kent Bazemore and said he thinks the moon landing was a hoax.

“We’d love for Mr. Curry to tour the lunar lab at our Johnson Space Center in Houston, perhaps the next time the Warriors are in town to play the Rockets,” NASA spokesman Allard Beutel told the New York Times. “We have hundreds of pounds of moon rocks stored there, and the Apollo mission control. During his visit, he can see firsthand what we did 50 years ago, as well as what we’re doing now to go back to the moon in the coming years, but this time to stay.”

This is not even remotely a hot take

Adam Ottavino struck out 13 batters per nine innings last season. Babe Ruth played against guys who ate nothing but steak and potatoes and worked in coal mines during the offseason. Boof Bonser would strike Babe Ruth out 99 times out of 100.

LeBron and Wade played their last game against each other

Josh Hart asked Dwyane Wade for his game shoes tonight. Hart said he wears No. 3 in honor of Wade, his favorite player growing up. Wade wrote, “I love the way you play the game. Reminds me of me. Keep going.” pic.twitter.com/ljZ44IehXN — Bill Oram (@billoram) December 11, 2018

Russell Wilson, what are you thinking?

That was Russell Wilson's first interception on a play from the 1-yard line since the Super Bowl against the Patriots. pic.twitter.com/surGnZL9GZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2018

Alex Cora puts his own twist on a Boston Pops tradition

Colton. Saucerman.

Comets sign defenseman Colton Saucerman to a PTO.



More: https://t.co/iHUOOdcrcY pic.twitter.com/pqf7WnBMFx — Utica Comets (@UticaComets) December 10, 2018

Just when you thought the Dolphins touchdown couldn’t be any cooler

The 8-bit Tecmo version of the "Miami Miracle" pic.twitter.com/RnzvKOu6dO — Benstonium (@Benstonium) December 10, 2018

Finally, an interesting lane violation

Not sports

Researchers say global warming’s impact on world barley production could double the price of beer. ... A Minnesota man faked his own death by sending a cremated corpse from Moldova. ... A Danish photographer filmed himself having sex on top of Egypt’s Great Pyramid and is now the subject of an international investigation.

Who doesn’t love a good video game glitch?

for like a half hour almost every day i have tried to slam my head against the brick wall that is fallout 76 and every time, this incredible, franchise-tanking game makes me feel like i’m having a stroke pic.twitter.com/E3ML97Eszm — brian feldman (@bafeldman) December 10, 2018

Is this not just a human soup?

chili pepper eating contest > hot dog eating contest



20 peppers in one minute took the prize



(📷 @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/xBGXK7hgJR — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2018

Government in Britain seems awesome

Here is @lloyd_rm grabbing the mace just now pic.twitter.com/SEUEWz5w3F — Daniel Kraemer (@dcakraemer) December 10, 2018

The angle of these dudes outraged at the nicking of the mace pic.twitter.com/neBItAxIJD — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 10, 2018

There’s a town in Georgia where you can get around on golf carts

A good song

