Things That Made Me Giddy

Dak and Jason Garrett Deliver: It was supposed the be the playoff-tested Seahawks rising to the occasion in a close game late. Instead, Dallas thoroughly dominated the fourth quarter of this game (well, until Byron Jones lost his mind on the Seahawks’ final drive).

That Cowboys Answer: After Russell Wilson got Seattle into the end zone for the first time, it seemed momentous in a game with so little offense. But man, the Cowboys answered with stunning ease, a nine-play, 67-yard drive (the last two plays were on the goal line), including a well-designed route combination that opened Amari Cooper up for a 34-yard catch.

Pierre Desir: I could be wrong, but I feel Saturday was the first time I really heard a broadcast booth talk about him for more than a sentence. Desir isn’t Revis 2.0—he has plenty of help built into that defense—but he absolutely deserved to in the Comeback Player of the Year discussion. He is a legitimate No. 1 corner in that Colts defense, and he won his battle with DeAndre Hopkins thoroughly on Saturday.

Ezekiel Elliott Running and Blocking: He had 169 yards on 30 touches, and he threw a pretty good block on a Dak Prescott draw in the fourth quarter.

K.J. Wright’s Ball Skills: Get out of here with your appeals for pass interference—the contact only happens because of the terribly thrown ball.

Neiko Thorpe Putting the ‘Special’ in Special Teams: And his name is an anagram of “hoke pointer.” He batted a punt back into play to be downed at the 2, an 18-yard save and then some considering the Cowboys went nowhere and Dallas punter Chris Jones had a rush a short kick. The Seahawks got the ball on the Dallas 44 and scored nine plays later.

Jaylon Smith Is Spectacular: Leighton Vander Esch is pretty good too, but Smith’s versatility—spying, blitzing, dropping into coverage—was on full display Saturday night.

The Cowboys Defense Wrecked Seattle Up Front: The Seahawks stuck with the run for too long, but it's also been a while since they've been manhandled like that in the run game.

That Matt Eberflus Defense Playing With a Lead: A three-touchdown lead against a quarterback who couldn’t make plays from the pocket was a layup for this unit.

Frank Reich’s Beard: For some reason it remains a polarizing subject in The MMQB offices. It is legitimately utterly tremendous.

Regrets

A Disappointing Playoff Debut for Deshaun Watson: The hope was that Watson’s national title game experience would lead to something a little bit better than what we saw Saturday. Instead, it was a lowlight reel with his biggest flaw coming out of Clemson—the inability to consistently throw with zip from the pocket—on full display, and it didn’t help that he repeatedly broke himself down when he didn’t have to. Fortunately, Watson has another 12-15 years in Houston to erase this memory.

Dak Prescott’s Red-Zone Interception: You can argue it was wide receiver slipping out against a linebacker, but K.J. Wright is one of the best coverage linebackers in football and Noah Brown is basically a tight end. The play design didn’t fool anyone. It’s Noah Brown. Don’t throw it.

The Texans Can’t Cover Dontrelle Inman: Dontrelle Inman is a really good route-runner, but come on. He lit Shareece Wright and Karrem Jackson ablaze in the first half on Saturday.

And Aaron Colvin Was a Healthy Scratch?: Did he run over Romeo Crennel’s dog? What is going on here? On his worst days, Colvin is Houston’s second- or third-best corner. I believe in the Sasquatch, but I can not wrap my head around the concept of Aaron Colvin sitting behind the cornerbacking group the Texans keep running out.

The Not Very Big Role of Doug Baldwin: I’m not sure how healthy he was—and I know Seattle’s identity isn’t to throw the ball around—but I’m astounded Brian Schottenheimer wasn’t drooling over Baldwin working against Anthony Brown. It's 2018, you gotta score some points.

Akeem King Losing Contain: The last we saw him, he was shutting down Travis Kelce on Sunday Night Football. He was part of what would kindly be described a mix-up (less charitably, a blown assignment), failing to provide outside contain on Ezekiel Elliott’s 44-yard run at the end of the first half, setting up a Cowboys touchdown. It was an enormous mistake in a game where yards and points were at a premium.

Dalton Schultz Trying to Block Frank Clark: I know he’s just a rookie and all, but Clark almost used Shultz to tackle Ezekiel Elliott for a safety.

The Seahawks’ Gray Pants with Blue Jerseys: I’m not sure why it bothered me so much, but it did. It was the look of a team that was going to wear blue pants to match the shirts, but then maybe pre-game someone BMed before they could make it to the lavatory, so in a show of unity the entire team agreed to change pants. Because they’re close like that.

Sebastian Janikowski’s Hamstring: [Audible sigh] They’re running out of NFL players who are older than me.

Moments We’ll Tell Our Grandkids About

This Throw by Andrew Luck: Splitting the safeties, this was a dagger. Luck rarely leaves throws on the field, and the fact that he can deliver a ball like this is what makes him special.

Luck to Hilton against cover-2 pic.twitter.com/rgiJdNZRZO — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) January 5, 2019

The Dak QB Draw: It’s disappointing for Seattle to give up that play on a third-and-14. But sometimes a team just blocks in up perfectly, the ballcarrier makes a play, and there’s not a lot you can do about it.

That Doug Baldwin Catch: On fourth down which, in case you didn’t know, is the last down.

That Deshaun Watson Fourth-Down Throw: The ESPN crew was critical of the call, but the call was fine (and, surely, if an opening for a QB draw had presented itself Watson would have changed the call at the line). The best receiver on the planet was open for an easy pass-and-catch. That’s just a bad throw.

What We’ll Be Talking About This Week

Colts Are a Fascinating Matchup With Kansas City: The Chiefs will rightfully be favored, but Andrew Luck against that atrocious Chiefs defense, and the NFL’s premiere bend-don’t-break defensive unit against Patrick Mahomes, is a tough matchup for the top seed.

Texans Need to Address the O-Line, but They Really Need to Address the Secondary: Sure, you wish the pass rush had done a little bit more on Saturday, but that Houston secondary can’t cover anyone. And if they’re not going to play Aaron Colvin—did I tell you, I can not believe they don’t play Aaron Colvin—it’s time to rebuild that back end from scratch.

