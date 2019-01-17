“I had to protect myself”

The Stars already knew Anderson McDuffie was a fighter, but not like this.

He’s only 10 years old and has already had two open-heart surgeries, most recently eight months ago. Anderson is also a huge hockey fan and told the Make-A-Wish Foundation that he wanted to play a game against the Stars, his favorite team. The dream came true when the team invited Anderson to its practice facility on Wednesday.

It was a hard-fought victory as Anderson’s team (“the EKGs”) refused to be pushed around by their NHL counterparts. At one point, Anderson decided he had to stand up for his team and scrap with the opposition’s top defenseman, John Klingberg.

Klinger wasn't ready for what Anderson was throwing at him.

Klingberg and McDuffie have very different stories of how the fight began. Anderson says it was Klingberg who came after him and started pushing him around. Klingberg says Anderson was the instigator and that he was just trying to protect himself.

Anderson McDuffie on his scrap with John Klingberg

"Terrible. First career fight, terrible. I was just standing up on the blue line playing defense and [Anderson] was coming after me."

Klingberg’s teammates were quick to give him a hard time, since he’s never been in an NHL fight.

“I think there’s a reason why Klinger doesn’t fight,” Jamie Benn said. “Anderson took it to him there. If I ever saw Klinger fight in a real game, I’m sure that’s how it would go.”

After the pros vs. kids game, the teams mixed it up and the kids got to play with the Stars. All in all, everyone had a blast.

“I think we expected it to be fun,” Tyler Seguin said, “but not as much fun as we had.”

Baker Mayfield pokes fun at himself

"Hopefully I'm running faster than I was in Arkansas right now"

Baker Mayfield had a pretty good one-liner while streaming a Fortnite game the other night: “Hopefully I’m running faster than I was in Arkansas right now.”

If you don’t remember, Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication in Fayetteville in 2017 after he tried to run away from some cops and got chased down from behind.

NFL defenses have thus far been proven to be less effective at containing Mayfield than Fayetteville PD.

Spencer Dinwiddie did his Reggie Miller impression

James Harden scored 58 points (giving him 115 over a two-game span) but the Nets still beat the Rockets in overtime thanks to this insane stretch by Spencer Dinwiddie. He knocked down three three-pointers in the final 30 seconds to send the game to overtime, and the Nets went on to win 145–142.

This is the story behind that classic footage of Andy Reid’s punt, pass and kick competition. ... The key to the NFC Championship Game is Saints receiver Michael Thomas. ... Reds announcer Marty Brennaman is retiring. This is his best moment in the booth.

The 3,000 mile Dakar Rally through the Peruvian desert produced some incredible photos. ... Everyone who voted for Saints Swiss Army knife Taysom Hill for the NFL All-Pro team had their votes counted for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill instead. ... Louisville is renaming its airport after Muhammad Ali.

Cool moment between Tom Brady and Joey Bosa

Cool moment between Tom Brady and Joey Bosa

Mutual respect on both sides of the ball.

This really isn’t as funny as A-Rod thinks it is

You probably shouldn’t end up here

I'm a HUGE fan of this new trash heap hazard they're experimenting with on the European Tour

Gheorghe Muresan makes everyone look tiny

Meet Gheorghe Mureșan, the tallest player to have played in the @NBA!

Meet Gheorghe Mureșan, the tallest player to have played in the NBA!

7ft 7 tall! Thanks and Gheorghe for the visit!

I’d definitely draft the 320-pound gymnast

Time of year when small school guys get to show they can compete on the big stage. This is 320-pound, Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders, who is heading to the Senior Bowl next week. Backflips at his size....

Old school cool

Not sports

ABC is producing a documentary about my favorite Silicon Valley scam, Theranos. ... A 63-year-old doctor had a stroke and became a fixture in the Los Angeles rap scene. ... An English teacher from Texas spent three years with ISIS to “see exactly what the group was about.” ... An escaped rodeo cow has eluded capture in Alaska for more than six months. ... A man at the Berlin airport tried to smuggle a live snake in his pants.

Who names their kid Despot

Alberta 2018 baby names are out. Boys names include:

Alpha

Anikan

Arrow

Attila

Beige

Blu

Camelot

Cannon

Canyon

Captain

Cave

Chapter

Courage

Coyote

Despot

Early

Elizabeth

George-lucas

Grey-Cloud

Hillary

Horizon

Jazzy

Jcjay

Kal'El

Karma

Kingdom

Krypton

Leaf

New Ghostbusters movie coming next year

Steve Carrell is making a new show with one of the creators of The Office

A good song

