Everyone agrees that Nickell Robey-Coleman’s egregious pass interference that went unpenalized changed the fabric of the NFC Championship Game. Robey-Coleman himself admits it was a penalty. The no-call forced the Saints to settle for a field goal in the final minutes instead of being awarded a first down, which would have allowed them to at least run more time off the clock if not score a touchdown.

People in New Orleans will be playing “what if” for years, but it turns out Roger Goodell has the power to turn the hypothetical into reality. As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio points out, an obscure NFL rule gives the commissioner the authority to overturn the result of the game and force Los Angeles and New Orleans to replay the end of the game.

“The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game,” Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 states.

Article 3 of the same rule gives the commissioner the authority to reverse the result of the game and order it be played again “either from the beginning or from the point at which the extraordinary act occurred.”

If Goodell weren’t the spineless chump we already know him to be, he could throw a flag all the way from Park Avenue, award the Saints a first down at the spot of the Robey-Coleman interference and summon both teams back onto the field in New Orleans to decide fair and square who gets to go to the Super Bowl.

I’ve never wanted a thing to happen so badly in my entire life. Could you imagine the chaos? Could you imagine the takes? Could you imagine the reaction in New Orleans if the Saints just lost again after all that? Do it, Goodell.

Dee Ford could have saved us all

Dee Ford on the encroachment penalty that negated what would have been a clinching INT: “They said I was in the neutral zone. I gotta see the ball. I gotta see the ball, especially at that time of the game and what’s at stake. I have to see the ball.” #ChiefsKingdom #LetsRoll pic.twitter.com/NhCzQlYRFy — KMBC (@kmbc) January 21, 2019

The Chiefs would have been heading to the Super Bowl if Dee Ford hadn’t negated a game-sealing interception the Patriots’ final drive of regulation by lining up in the neutral zone. Instead, Tom Brady was able to lead a go-ahead drive and force Patrick Mahomes to engineer his own miracle comeback to send the game to overtime.

New Orleans will never get over that blown call

Another look at that no-flag callpic.twitter.com/PQIMkvrMHX — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2019

Who knows what would have happened if Nickell Roby-Coleman’s big hit had correctly been flagged as pass interference, but Saints fans are going to be thinking about that call for years to come.

THIS JUST IN: On the Pontchartrain Causeway... pic.twitter.com/32LNrYw28b — WWL-TV (@WWLTV) January 20, 2019

Todd Gurley isn’t about to apologize, though.

The Patriots’ win over the Chiefs showed that their dynasty isn’t ending anytime soon. ... A former NBA head coach has turned Nevada into one of the best teams in college, but will he ever get another pro shot? ... These Super Bowl LIII narratives are already getting tired.

The Capitals’ coach put Devante Smith-Pelly in the starting lineup for his first game back in Chicago since he was subjected to racist taunts there last year. ... Arkansas head coach Chad Morris went to Home Depot and bought enough road salt for his entire neighborhood so recruits could get to his house. ... Vernon Davis bought Super Bowl tickets for the family of a teenager who recently died of brain cancer. ... Larry Fitzgerald made a hole-in-one while playing golf with Barack Obama.

Front pages react to Championship Sunday

This is what I’m staring at right now in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/JmCLq3QTxl — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 21, 2019

front pages this morning -->



- Age-Old Fact: Pats Bowl-Bound (Boston Globe)

- Super Save! (Boston Herald)

- Burnt Ending (KC Star) pic.twitter.com/PBshoBf8je — Ben Strauss (@benjstrauss) January 21, 2019

Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the @Patriots reach their 9th Super Bowl (and you didn't see this one coming) pic.twitter.com/RZnRGyh67a — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 21, 2019

The Superdome was falling apart before the Saints got robbed

Apparently part of the ceiling fell near the media workroom in the Super Dome after DeMario Davis’ interception. That’s how loud #Saints fans are right now. pic.twitter.com/jkv0vEJeYZ — Julie Boudwin (@Julie_Boudwin) January 20, 2019

Derrick Rose at the buzzer!

A comeback more improbable than the Rams

A classic jersey, now a gorgeous beer can

We’re excited to announce that we’ve joined forces with the @astros and the Astros Foundation to bring a brand-new, collaborative beer to Astros fans! A portion of the proceeds from every beer going to the Astros Foundation! pic.twitter.com/7Rwg2cmRtM — Karbach Brewing Co. (@karbachbrewing) January 18, 2019

Coming soon, a movie about a fictional NBA lockout

This is one hell of a photo

The Russians do All-Star Games right

China tried to grow plants on the moon but they died after just a week. ... Tony Mendez, the CIA agent played by Ben Affleck in Argo, died this weekend. ... Sophie Turner says she’s spilled the beans about the Game of Thrones ending to a few people already.

