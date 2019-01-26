Weekend Hot Clicks: This Company Says You Can Beat the Flu...With Used Tissues

Oh, and one more thing. The tissues cost $80.

By Andrew Doughty
January 26, 2019

Priorities

I thought a lawsuit -- which began with a press release stolen from a ProFootballTalk article -- was as foolish of a reaction as we’d see from the missed pass interference call in the NFC Championship. Nope. On Friday morning, Louisiana senator Bill Cassidy aired his grievances on the Senate floor.

Archie’s game plan

During Indiana’s loss to Michigan on Friday night, the Assembly Hall ad board had a painfully appropriate message for Archie Miller...from Archie Miller. The Hoosiers shot 27 percent from the field and had four assists in their sixth consecutive loss.

Antonia Bundy

"I had a really bad day and, I just.... I don’t know... I just came to tell you that," a child told Antonia Bundy, a 9-1-1 dispatcher in Lafayette, Ind. Listen as Bundy talks him through some homework.

Pet rock

This Copenhagen-based company is selling used tissues, claiming they help prevent the flu. Price: $80.

Haley Kalil

Uncanny

No. 1

Jan. 27, 2001

Odds and Ends

Pro Bowlers competed in a hilarious game of dodgeball ... Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February ... DePaul has the best hype man in college basketball ... Kendall Coyne is the first woman to compete in the NHL All-Stars skills competition … Bobby Clay ... Brandon Spikes told an awesome story of Tom Brady’s opinion of the Pro Bowl ... The best movies at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.<

High Motor

On this week’s podcast: Jeff Pearlman chats USFL and the new professional league, the Alliance of American Football.

GOAT

Les Miles in Challenger movie

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

