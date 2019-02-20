1. If you've read any of my columns over the years, from Hot Clicks to Traina Thoughts, you know that I am 100% pro celebrations. I want props, dances and anything imaginative. However, what took place Tuesday night at an Arkansas high school basketball game might have crossed the line.

After Little Rock Hall beat Little Rock Parkview on Parkview's court in the 5A-Central Conference championship game, players from Little Rock Hall tried to cut down the nets and a wild scene ensued, according to ArkansasOnline.com.

The kids first attempted to bring a ladder onto the court. Naturally, this did not sit well with the home crowd and things started to spin out of control, causing security and the Little Rock Police Department to step in and thwart the ladder move.

The Parkview kids were determined, though, and improvised. One senior went to Plan B and took a chair from his team's bench and used it to help him chop down the net in Little Rock Hall's Charles Ripley Arena. Again, this entire stunt led to quite a scene on the court which you can see below.

It's what happens in the 501 ... it's LRHall vs. LRParkview ... it's a rivalry game ... and it got hot AFTER the final horn ... pic.twitter.com/CvpLF9yG9L — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 20, 2019

Hopefully, the Parkview players enjoyed the celebration because it sounds like they will pay for their antics.

@lrsd has been made aware of the incident at last night's Hall v Parkview game. The District is investigating this matter and will take appropriate action after further review. — Little Rock School District (@lrsd) February 20, 2019

Let's be honest. High school kids are the worst.

2. Speaking of celebrations, Paul "BizNasty" Bissonettte is the guest on the newest SI Media Podcast and we got into Don Cherry going off on the Carolina Hurricanes for their choreographed postgame celebrations. We also talked about Biz's transition from enforcer/Twitter icon to sports media star and his current roles as a radio analyst for the Coyotes and a host on the hugely popular Spittin Chiclets podcast, his love/hate relationship with Twitter, and advice he has for players who want to transition into media when their career is over. We were also treated to some vintage BizNasty stories during the show. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Seinfeld's Puddy, in full face paint, dropped the puck at Tuesday night's Devils game—and then took a drop himself.

4. After seeing this clip of President Barack Obama and Steph Curry bantering with each other at an event Tuesday, it's obvious the duo needs a show together.

5. Trevor Bauer told SI that his three rules for dating are 1) no feelings allowed, 2) no social media posts and 3) he sleeps with other people. This was the best reaction that I saw on Twitter to Bauer's revelation.

Trevor Bauer says part of dating him is accepting that he WILL sleep with other people and...hahahahaha...hahahahahaha. HA. I would rather get banged by Bartolo Colon in the mud while ants bite my ass than ever touch Bauer. — :) (@pitbull_love46) February 20, 2019

6. Just what we need in today's society: an iPhone case that also makes coffee.

Coffee addicts, this phone case will change your life pic.twitter.com/81lx17bE9e — Mashable (@mashable) February 20, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Does anything say "Attitude Era" more than the time Stone Cold made Vince McMahon pee his pants?

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina. You can also follow on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: Cheapest ticket to Wednesday's Duke-North Carolina game is $3,000, but let's make sure we don't pay the players.