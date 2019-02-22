Mike Trout really loves the weather

It didn’t feel much like spring yesterday at Angels camp in Arizona. Temperatures in the low 50s and drizzle made for lousy baseball conditions. But Mike Trout must have been thrilled, because up in the mountains that drizzle was falling as heavy snow.

Trout might love the weather as much as he loves baseball. In 2016, he called in live to the Weather Channel to report on a blizzard hitting his offseason home in New Jersey. Last winter, his wife got fed up with his constant text updates on a snow storm slamming the east coast.

But with a rare snowstorm hitting the Arizona desert, Trout had to go out and see for himself. He drove about 90 miles to the mountains of Payson, Ariz., just to check it out.

Rough driving up in Payson, AZ area. Since the east coast has not “delivered” this winter @MikeTrout did a little storm tracking this afternoon after spring training workouts. I find myself jealous, but proud of his weather find today! pic.twitter.com/1FISmlBVla — Jim Cantore (@JimCantore) February 22, 2019

Trout had reason to get hyped for the storm. While Payson sees about seven days of snow per year on average, this storm was historic. It dropped over three feet on Flagstaff and even brought some flakes to Los Angeles for the first time since 1962.

God bless Kevin Harlan

Kevin Harlan is easily one of the best announcers working today. Just take this clip for example, from last night’s Bucks-Celtics game.

.@Kevinharlan calling a beer spill is incredible: "MORRIS IS DRIPPING WITH BEER...IT'S IN THE GUY'S HAIR...BEER IS EVERY PLACE!" pic.twitter.com/yPyCQFzzT2 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) February 22, 2019

He managed to work in the relevant play-by-play while still freaking out over the fan and player who were doused in beer. It still can’t hold a candle to his classic 2016 call of a fan on the field, though.

The goalie’s reaction is priceless

THIS. IS. INSANE.



You will probably never see a goal like this again. pic.twitter.com/uQlPP7f4Yx — KHL (@khl_eng) February 21, 2019

I mean, how else do you react after letting in a goal from 190 feet away?

That’s Danish defenseman Oliver Lauridsen of Finnish club Jokerit (formerly of the Flyers) scoring the luckiest goal of his life while simply trying to clear the puck on a penalty kill.

The game was a total farce, it seems. The other team was last-place Slovan Bratislava, from Slovakia, who had to dress a forward as the backup goalie and only ran three lines of forwards.

Here is Casey Bailey dressed in goalie gear. KHL’s “Slovan” had their no.1 goalie suspended for 5 games and due to lack of players in the organisation (injuries and financial issues) Bailey dressed as teams back-up goalie. 18-year old Michal Vojvoda started in a 7-1 loss. pic.twitter.com/FdhIroxuC8 — Aivis Kalniņš (@A_Kalnins) February 20, 2019

Michal Vojvoda, the 18-year-old forced to make the start in net, surrendered seven goals, which was actually an improvement from his KHL debut on Monday in which he allowed three goals in just 17 minutes.

The best of SI

Around the sports world

That’s 100 points in only 62 games for Nikita Kucherov

More than two years away but Space Jam 2 already has a release date

This isn’t what they mean when they say use your head

Clearly a big fan

Just now, I was preparing to show my press pass to the incredibly kind and friendly security man at the clubhouse door. He said, “I don’t need to see that, I know who you are, I’ve been reading you and watching you for years. It’s great to see you, Peter.” — Tim Kurkjian (@Kurkjian_ESPN) February 21, 2019

Steph threw it down and couldn’t believe it himself

Just do it already, Phils

We have reached a level of the Harper saga we didn't think existed.



Construction crews in Cherry Hill responding to a water main break had a message for @NBCPhiladelphia's #SkyForce10.



Sign Harper. pic.twitter.com/SK12kk770B — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 21, 2019

Journalism is really just a whole bunch of this

Here’s a 30-second video of how the sausage gets made at NBA All-Star Weekend, or how I finally came to regret all the money my parents spent on journalism school: pic.twitter.com/VKnm5JMe7y — Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) February 21, 2019

Hell yeah, Nellie

Don Nelson asked what he’s been doing after basketball: “I’ve been smoking some pot.” pic.twitter.com/67cncPYzsh — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 22, 2019

Yeah, LeBron has a sweet house

I seen this and was like “what store they in barefoot?” Then I realized it’s a closet. I’m so poor. pic.twitter.com/k6xQmEa2v4 — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) February 21, 2019

Chuck really went there

Charles Barkley is HILARIOUS 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3bTgSX2n9D — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2019

Not sports

Retiree happy hour is lit

If a guy at your gym is preparing for trench warfare, it’s time to find a new gym

What is he training for...? pic.twitter.com/CeVxx455X2 — Guy (@apiecebyguy) February 20, 2019

The first trailer for the Elton John movie is here

A good song

