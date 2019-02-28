1. As you know by now, Johnny Manziel was released by the Montral Alouettes and banned from the CFL on Wednesday for violating his contract. No other details have emerged yet, but you know they will soon enough. In the meantime, Manziel's day took another odd turn when he replied to a fake Twitter account run by someone named Dick Tator.

Excuse me. Let me correct that. Manziel replied to someone named Real Dick Tator.

I could see Manziel being upset by a report that wasn't true, but at least check to see if it was a legitimate report. First warning sign: The guy's Twitter name is Real Dick Tator. That shoud've put up a red flag. Warning sign No. 2: No blue check mark. Warning sign No. 3: If you did the quickest check of Dick Tator's tweets, you saw stuff like this:

BREAKING: Pat Patriot Denies Being Mascot #5 In Prostitution Sting Police Report pic.twitter.com/uV8WU07nwI — Richard Tator (@RealDickTator) February 26, 2019

Now, I've always said I love fake sportswriter Twitter accounts because stuff like this ends up happening and it's highly entertaining. So congrats to Dick Tator, who was very happy with himself and took a victory lap.

““Stand up for what you believe in, even if Johnny Manziel calls you a liar” - Collin Kaepernick” - Richard Tator pic.twitter.com/I0SSmauIZ0 — Richard Tator (@RealDickTator) February 27, 2019

2. After seeing Twitter barely able to contain itself with breathless panting over Kyle Murray's measurements Thursday morning, I threw out this tweet:

I used to think April Fool's Twitter was the worst, but then I change my mind to Recruiting Twitter being the worst, but NFL Combine Twitter is by far and away the worst. — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 28, 2019

The responses came in and people were fired up. Allow me to address some of them.

* People are clearly not into tweets from fake games.



The worst! Nfl training camp Twitter!! — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) February 28, 2019

Practice play-by-play has to be in the conversation, even if it is a compiler. https://t.co/CZaGh6rB0P — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 28, 2019

NFL training camp play-by-play is worse than spring training play-by-play. — Mitch Goldich (@mitchgoldich) February 28, 2019

NBA Summer League Twitter puts them all to shame — Brian Rosen (@gatorphi561) February 28, 2019

Do not leave off beat writers live tweeting spring training games twitter. — JK (@Justiniodiddly) February 28, 2019

where does "spring training baseball play-by-play Twitter" fit in those power rankings? — Phil Primato (@philprimato) February 28, 2019

* It's amazing that people in fantasy leagues still don't understand that not one person cares about your fantasy team.



Anyone tweeting about how their fantasy team is doing deserves a vote, too. — Rich Meneghello (@RichMeneghello) February 28, 2019

* Sports media people complaining about travel issues on Twitter is a GOOD thing because the replies from people mocking them are always hilarious.



Sports reporter travel complaint Twitter might be slightly worse. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) February 28, 2019

* Again, same as above. The Mike Francesa tweets are usually people mocking him, which is amusing.



It's nothing compared to Francesa Twitter. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2019

* A lot of people are still in the recruciting camp.



Nah, Recruiting Twitter will always be the worst. Any time you've got grown adults tweeting directly at 15-18-year olds to beg them to come to their favorite school or insult them when they don't, that's gonna be worse than people debating measurements. https://t.co/5wbRgHcgIc — Scott Moody (@cscottmoody) February 28, 2019

Recruiting twitter is still the worst. https://t.co/dJLF9ivQpw — Ryan Phillips (@RumorsandRants) February 28, 2019

Recruiting Twitter is really tough to unseat. https://t.co/4mvpD1APxi — Joey Wagner (@mrwagner25) February 28, 2019

Don’t be a prisoner of the moment, recruiting Twitter still takes the cake https://t.co/dWuvrWw07J — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) February 28, 2019

* These were just funny.



Try India Pakistan war twitter... it is the worst. — BiggieIndian (@BiggieIndian) February 28, 2019

Live network musical Twitter is my hell. — Daniel Goldblatt (@DanielGoldblatt) February 28, 2019

It's the out-of-focus photos that look like they were shot on a Motorola Razr from 80 yards away that put NFL training camp Twitter over the top. — Tom Valentino (@1tomvalentino) February 28, 2019

Good stuff, everyone. Stay strong out there on the social media streets.

3. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jon Weiner, aka Stugotz from ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The radio host and new podcast host (“Stupodity”) gives the backstory on his nickname, talks about how he linked up with Le Batard, the chemistry between the two, growing up idolizing Mike and the Mad Dog, the show’s relationship with ESPN, his dream guests for his podcast, Bruce Springsteen, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

4. Clearly, these people did not read Wednesday's Traina Thoughts in which I asked sports fan to stop acting like crazy people.

This tweet comes from a 67-year-old radio host.

Here’s my latest take on the Phillies quest to sign Bryce Harper: He had a chance to play in sports heaven. Now he can go to hell. When he returns to Philly as an opponent, he will be receive our full wrath with a boo like nothing he has ever heard. Believe it. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) February 28, 2019

And then there was this behavior from Ole Miss fans after the team lost a home game to Tennesseee.

Ole Miss fans are throwing garbage onto the court in protest of how the game just ended against Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/TAsuMwGkc5 — Kyle Boone (@Kyle__Boone) February 28, 2019

5. We have the new version of the Dwyane Wade-LeBron James famous dunk photo.

What’s a King to a God? pic.twitter.com/St4HMaYedL — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 28, 2019

6. If you missed it Tuesday night, there was a suprise Office reunion on E!'s Busy Tonight, and as one person on Twitter pointed out, it was very similar to a scene from the show.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: In honor of the big news that Beverly Hills 90210 is coming back, let's remember one of the greatest scenes in television history.

IN CLOSING: I hope you guys were able to read everything I just wrote. I know everyone is barely able to function today because Kyler Murray is 5-foot-10 and weighs 207 pounds.