Traina Thoughts: Dear Weirdo Sports Fans, Please Don't Star in Videos Where You Whine About a Player Leaving Your Team

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Bitter Islanders fans whine about John Tavares leaving team in embarrassing video.

By Jimmy Traina
February 27, 2019

1. The trend of sports fans acting like babies because a player leaves their team has gotten more and more pathetic over the years. We have hit our peak, though, with Islanders fans starring in this borderline disturbing video where they unleash on John Tavares, who signed with the Maple Leafs this past offseason after nine seasons with New York.

Without even getting into the fact that the vast majority of human beings all leave one job for another throughout their lives, it's just frightening that a person can be this upset that an athlete takes a free-agent offer, which is a staple of sports.

Tavares's class was called into question, he was called a traitor and some of these people were on the verge of tears.

On a personal note, I was born and raised in Long Island and still live there today. Please don't hold this video against me.

And sports fans, please do better in not coming across like crazy people.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jon Weiner, aka Stugotz from ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The radio host and new podcast host (“Stupodity”) gives the backstory on his nickname, talks about how he linked up with Le Batard, the chemistry between the two, growing up idolizing Mike and the Mad Dog, the show’s relationship with ESPN, his dream guests for his podcast, Bruce Springsteen, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Major League Baseball can come up with all the rule changes it wants, but all it needs to do to grow interest in the game is have every played mic'd up during action. No matter how you feel about Trevor Bauer, this is outstanding.

4. After seeing that his rookie card sold for $400,100 at an auction on Monday, Tom Brady wants a piece of the action.

Instagram

5. Congrats to the self-proclaimed "Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All Time," and one of the WWF's best '80s heels, The Honky Tonk Man, on being the latest superstar announced for this year's Hall of Fame. His induction is 100% deserved.

6. He's been out of the game for a while, but 53-year-old Reggie Miller still has it from downtown.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Pacman Jones getting arrested once again, let's remember one of Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's greatest rants ever.

IN CLOSING: Russell Westbrook did nothing wrong Tuesday night.

