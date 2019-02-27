1. The trend of sports fans acting like babies because a player leaves their team has gotten more and more pathetic over the years. We have hit our peak, though, with Islanders fans starring in this borderline disturbing video where they unleash on John Tavares, who signed with the Maple Leafs this past offseason after nine seasons with New York.

Without even getting into the fact that the vast majority of human beings all leave one job for another throughout their lives, it's just frightening that a person can be this upset that an athlete takes a free-agent offer, which is a staple of sports.

Tavares's class was called into question, he was called a traitor and some of these people were on the verge of tears.

The TV version of our #Isles fans #DearJohn letter will debut at 11:45am on @News12LI. There will also be a 3 minute extended version on https://t.co/tkPpEdoT6Y later today. pic.twitter.com/6CuBcHZC3K — Kevin Maher (@KMaherNews12) February 26, 2019

Holy crap, there's an extended version of that Tavares video and it's 100x worse. https://t.co/x6Tcx7ABNy — Adam Herman (@AdamZHerman) February 26, 2019

On a personal note, I was born and raised in Long Island and still live there today. Please don't hold this video against me.

And sports fans, please do better in not coming across like crazy people.

2. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Jon Weiner, aka Stugotz from ESPN's The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz. The radio host and new podcast host (“Stupodity”) gives the backstory on his nickname, talks about how he linked up with Le Batard, the chemistry between the two, growing up idolizing Mike and the Mad Dog, the show’s relationship with ESPN, his dream guests for his podcast, Bruce Springsteen, and much more.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes.

3. Major League Baseball can come up with all the rule changes it wants, but all it needs to do to grow interest in the game is have every played mic'd up during action. No matter how you feel about Trevor Bauer, this is outstanding.

Got mic’d up by @Watch_Momentum for my most recent spring training start. If you like this type of content, tag the player you’d most like to hear mic’d up next! You won’t, @Mike_Anthony13 @mlb @MLBNetwork @SportsTimeOhio @barstoolsports @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/7hrhBzg8nB — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) February 27, 2019

4. After seeing that his rookie card sold for $400,100 at an auction on Monday, Tom Brady wants a piece of the action.

Instagram

5. Congrats to the self-proclaimed "Greatest Intercontinental Champion of All Time," and one of the WWF's best '80s heels, The Honky Tonk Man, on being the latest superstar announced for this year's Hall of Fame. His induction is 100% deserved.

6. He's been out of the game for a while, but 53-year-old Reggie Miller still has it from downtown.

A shooter never loses his shot. @ReggieMillerTNT swishes 3s at the Pacers’ practice facility with scout Hansen Wong. pic.twitter.com/rtKB78ZnHk — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) February 26, 2019

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: With Pacman Jones getting arrested once again, let's remember one of Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's greatest rants ever.

IN CLOSING: Russell Westbrook did nothing wrong Tuesday night.