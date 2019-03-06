Demi Lovato packs some punch

Most people know Jay Glazer as the NFL insider on Fox’s Sunday pregame shows. When he’s not breaking news, though, Glazer trains people (some of them who are very famous) in MMA at his gym in West Hollywood, Calif.

Glazer’s clients include NFL players looking for a different way to stay in shape during the offseason, but none of them have done what singer Demi Lovato did to Glazer yesterday. She punched him in the mouth and knocked his tooth right out.

Glazer was wearing a mouth guard while training Lovato, but that was no match for the singer’s heavy gloves and forceful swing.

Although Glazer says he put the tooth back in place by using super glue, a trip to the dentist is probably still in his future. I’d recommend he stick with the gap-toothed smile for at least a little bit—that way he matches his Fox broadcast partner Michael Strahan.

The Warriors got blown out on their home court

The Celtics, led by Gordon Hayward’s 30 points off the bench, whooped the Warriors last night in Oakland. It was Golden State’s worst loss since Don Nelson was the coach.

The Warriors lost by 33 points against the Celtics. That is their worst home loss since Nov. 28, 2009 (also by 33).



Warriors starting lineup that night? Stephen Curry, Monta Ellis, Corey Maggette, Vladimir Radmanovic and Mikki Moore. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 6, 2019

New Zealand officials found 110 kilos of meth in golf carts

Two men are scheduled to appear in court this afternoon after Customs and @nzpolice thwarted an attempt to smuggle 110 kgs of methamphetamine and two handguns into #NewZealand inside golf cart batteries. Read more: https://t.co/c75JyuR27D pic.twitter.com/klPazISP6J — New Zealand Customs (Te Mana Ārai o Aotearoa) (@NZ_Customs) February 24, 2019

The news broke last month but the latest development is that the Sinaloa cartel (El Chapo’s old crew) is believed to be behind it. Authorities in New Zealand say the drugs go from Mexico, into the U.S. and then across the Pacific, where the street value more than triples.

The best of SI

The Pacers are continuing to thrive even after losing Victor Oladipo to injury. ... A guy named Eric Weddle had tons of people tweeting at him after the famous Eric Weddle was cut by the Ravens. ... NHL veteran Ryan Kesler fought back from a serious hip injury and is now playing in his 1,000th game.

Around the sports world

Kansas’s streak of consecutive regular-season Big 12 titles is over at 14 after an upset loss to Oklahoma. ... Deadspin pays tribute to wrestling legend King Kong Bundy. ... Pacman Jones is accused of cursing out the cops who arrested him last month, including telling them “suck my d---.” ... The time Genie Bouchard ended up going on a date with a fan after making a bet on Twitter is getting made into a movie.

In and out at the buzzer!

Wake Forest was THIS CLOSE to its first win at Duke in 27 years 😳



(📍 @INFINITIUSA) pic.twitter.com/gbPjaI1PoH — ESPN (@espn) March 6, 2019

“Strip the whale of its blubber”

Cats interrupting sports are way more chill than dogs

Blue-chip recruits aren’t on the dollar menu, though

When Miami coach Jim Larranaga was told Mike Krzyzewski has had 68 McDonald's All-Americans at Duke he replied, "That doesn't compare. I've had thousands of McDonald's hamburgers." — Christopher Stock (@InsideTheU) March 5, 2019

Don’t try this at home

Hartford is not happy about the Hurricanes bringing back the Whalers uniforms

#BREAKING In defense of the honor of the Whalers legacy, Yard Goats announce they will play one game as the Hurricanes this season and lose. 🐳 pic.twitter.com/6ERnjJDBNZ — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) March 5, 2019

Good luck catching a kick wearing boxing gloves

Congratulations to new Mets hitting coach Jose Canseco

If I can hit a softball 500 feet at the age of 55 you can hit 40 home runs in the major leagues if you let me help you yes I'm talking to you Tim Tebow — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 5, 2019

That’s too much powder

Not sports

Barstool stole a comedian’s video and offered her a $50 Barstool gift card to try to get her to drop the copyright claim. ... The rapper Rick Ross has a memoir coming out. ... The closure of Australia’s last Blockbuster store means there will only be one left in the entire world.

New Game of Thrones trailer is here

New music from The National

I Am Easy To Find tracklisting:

You Had Your Soul With You

Quiet Light

Roman Holiday

Oblivions

The Pull Of You

Hey Rosey

I Am Easy To Find

Her Father In The Pool

Where Is Her Head

Not In Kansas

So Far So Fast

Dust Swirls In Strange Light

Hairpin Turns

Rylan

Underwater

Light Years pic.twitter.com/LAQqos3nez — The National (@TheNational) March 5, 2019

The Denver airport is embracing all the conspiracy theories about it

A good song

