Minnesota hockey hair never disappoints

For the past 10 years, a Minnesota man has been dutifully chronicling the state’s famed high school hockey tournament, but not the play on the ice. John King’s annual “All Hockey Hair Team” YouTube videos go viral every year and a spot in the video is almost as coveted as a trophy. The videos are always full of mullets, mustaches and other styles plucked right from the ’70s, and this year is no exception.

Here are a few of the highlights:

Unfortunately, after 10 years of carefully examining high schoolers’ hair, King says this is his final edition of the hockey flow round up. Fear not, though. The extraordinarily thorough Twitter video curator CJ Fogler is still keeping track of all of them, and ESPN published its own roundup.

Again with the bats?

Spurs have a serious bat problem 😂 pic.twitter.com/F2WYYDSByF — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2019

That’s the third time in two months that a bat has disrupted a Spurs game. The mascot in the bat costume clearly isn’t doing a good enough job keeping things under control. Maybe it’s time to hire a professional.

With authority!

Everything is going great for the Warriors

Raw feed shows Draymond seemed to be complaining about something on the bench when Kerr appeared to say he was tired of "Draymond's shit" pic.twitter.com/Xk7FoBmXbc — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 11, 2019

Good job, good effort

You could not possibly flop any worse than this

This is seriously a Ric Flair/Razor Ramon Level flop



Even Grant Williams would advise against this pic.twitter.com/Tg7a3lOqNF — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) March 10, 2019

How are you going to ban a guy for saying what everyone thinks?

Thin-skinned Knicks owner James Dolan must have wanted to feel important when he banned a fan from MSG for telling him to sell the team.

A state senator is calling him out, though.

Madison Square Garden gets over $40M/year in property tax breaks. If James Dolan wants to treat it as his private stadium & ban fans for merely suggesting he sell a team, then perhaps Albany should take his lead—and redirect those public dollars to Penn Station’s MTA facilities. https://t.co/yw46xPUvWt — Senator Brad Hoylman (@bradhoylman) March 11, 2019

Just Johnny Cueto posing with a bunch of fish

New A-Rod documentary coming out March 29

Good save by the snow

Jay Bilas interviews his son

Dennis Rodman does not like Minecraft

Keep cashing those checks

Shoutout my agent https://t.co/FEp4mE5XgJ — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 9, 2019

Not sports

PBR is coming out with a whiskey. ... A woman jumped a barrier at an Arizona zoo to take a selfie and was attacked by a jaguar. ... A man threatened to sue a magazine for using a photo of him in a story about how all hipsters look the same. It wasn’t actually him.

Hozier singing in the subway

Musical squash and potatoes

Talk about a flex

There are power moves, then there’s the couple next to me on this delayed Philly-NYC connection who ordered an Uber to Manhattan and walked off the plane lmao — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) March 11, 2019

Kenan Thompson as R. Kelly

A good song

