It was a dream come true, but then...

Growing up in Wisconsin, composer and pianist Yotam Haber dreamed of riding in the Iditarod. His dream came true last week, but turned into a nightmare days later.

Haber, as the Washington Post explains, was able to link up with Iditarod musher Blair Braverman because his wife knew Braverman’s husband. So Haber traveled to Alaska to help Braverman with her dogs, while also recording sounds of the race to use in his music.

“It felt like this was the culmination of my life, in a way,” Haber told the Post.

On March 2, Haber was surprised with a ride on Braverman’s sled through the streets of Anchorage during the ceremonial Iditarod opening.

Haber stayed in Alaska afterwards to spend a few days at a remote mountain lodge exercising Braverman’s dogs that weren’t chosen for the Iditarod. That’s when things went wrong.

Dear #uglydogs, heartfelt thanks for your many well wishes!! From the morning of my accident, this pure joy that I get to share with you. Like all of you, I am continuing to follow Blair’s courageous race at every turn. pic.twitter.com/JZZv60msPp — Yotam Haber (@yotamhaber) March 9, 2019

On his third day at the lodge, Braverman tipped the sled over. The only thing he could hold onto to keep the dogs from running away was a metal hook. When he reached to grab it, it snapped his right index finger off “like a twig.”

The finger was being held on only by a piece of skin. Making matters worse, the only way in or out of the lodge is a 63-mile trek by snowmobile. A helicopter was called to take Haber to the hospital, but never showed up after eight hours of waiting. Haber was finally extracted by a vehicle called a snowcat, “a Jeep fitted with tanklike treads that took four hours to creep out to the road.” Then came a three-hour ambulance ride to the hospital in Fairbanks, where doctors performed a quick reattachment but recommended he go home for more specialized care.

Haber arrived home in New Orleans and went straight into surgery. He tweeted that the reattachment was successful but he told the Post he’s supposed to find out today what the prognosis is.

Dear #uglydogs: holding on to the snow hook trying to not let go of the team I severed my right index finger. Reattachment successful. Let’s focus on BLER!!!! Feeling grateful. pic.twitter.com/CBR4XDcfaG — Yotam Haber (@yotamhaber) March 8, 2019

Haber, fortunately, is lefthanded.

Joel Embiid got a puppy and named it Hinkie

Of course he did.

Serge Ibaka was not messing around

We usually only see one or two of these legit fights every year in the NBA, and this one was especially shocking because Ibaka snapped almost out of nowhere. Expect him to miss a big chunk of games as a result.

Here’s Evan Turner’s take on the situation.

Hypothetically: I would’ve felt buddy tryin to run up and I would’ve ducked on some lomachencko shit N then hit him with “may not” (my left hand) and then “will not” (my right hand). If I hit you with the left you “may not” get up. If I u hit u wit da right u “will not” get up 💪🏽 https://t.co/0IJkWU3ISW — Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 12, 2019

A good song

