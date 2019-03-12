Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Pianist Severs Finger While Dog Sled Racing After Riding in Iditarod Opening

Yotam Haber had always dreamed of participating in the Iditarod. 

It was a dream come true, but then...

Growing up in Wisconsin, composer and pianist Yotam Haber dreamed of riding in the Iditarod. His dream came true last week, but turned into a nightmare days later. 

Haber, as the Washington Post explains, was able to link up with Iditarod musher Blair Braverman because his wife knew Braverman’s husband. So Haber traveled to Alaska to help Braverman with her dogs, while also recording sounds of the race to use in his music.

“It felt like this was the culmination of my life, in a way,” Haber told the Post.

On March 2, Haber was surprised with a ride on Braverman’s sled through the streets of Anchorage during the ceremonial Iditarod opening. 

Haber stayed in Alaska afterwards to spend a few days at a remote mountain lodge exercising Braverman’s dogs that weren’t chosen for the Iditarod. That’s when things went wrong. 

On his third day at the lodge, Braverman tipped the sled over. The only thing he could hold onto to keep the dogs from running away was a metal hook. When he reached to grab it, it snapped his right index finger off “like a twig.”

The finger was being held on only by a piece of skin. Making matters worse, the only way in or out of the lodge is a 63-mile trek by snowmobile. A helicopter was called to take Haber to the hospital, but never showed up after eight hours of waiting. Haber was finally extracted by a vehicle called a snowcat, “a Jeep fitted with tanklike treads that took four hours to creep out to the road.” Then came a three-hour ambulance ride to the hospital in Fairbanks, where doctors performed a quick reattachment but recommended he go home for more specialized care. 

Haber arrived home in New Orleans and went straight into surgery. He tweeted that the reattachment was successful but he told the Post he’s supposed to find out today what the prognosis is. 

Haber, fortunately, is lefthanded. 

Joel Embiid got a puppy and named it Hinkie

Of course he did.

Serge Ibaka was not messing around

We usually only see one or two of these legit fights every year in the NBA, and this one was especially shocking because Ibaka snapped almost out of nowhere. Expect him to miss a big chunk of games as a result. 

Here’s Evan Turner’s take on the situation. 

The best of SI

You’ll be seeing this video of Russell Westbrook’s interaction with a fan all day. ... NFL free agency is in full swing and we’re grading all the biggest deals. ... Where will the top quarterbacks available land?

Around the sports world

It might not be easy as you think for a seven-footer to make the NBA. ... The guy leading the Iditarod lost his five-hour lead when he yelled at one of his dogs and they all refused to keep running. ... The Ducks are giving away a bobblehead showing Ryan Getzlaf’s evolution over his 14 years with the franchise, lost hair and all. ... Conor McGregor was arrested after allegedly stomping on a fan’s phone at 5 a.m. outside a nightclub.

The Lego version vs. the real thing

Very sneaky, Miggy

Tim Tebow’s influence on the Mets is palpable

That’s a big league-quality bat flip

Imagine the takes if coaches in the U.S. wore skinny jeans

Excellent multitasking here

View this post on Instagram

Dad of the year #atlantaunited

A post shared by Taylor Scalera (@taylorscalera) on

Steve Kerr always knows when to respond with comedy

Not sports

A South African man survived being briefly swallowed by a whale

Surfing, Texas style

I can’t say this is wrong

This Twitter account is incredible

Jonah Hill’s sister is starring in what’s being billed as a female Superbad

Guy builds a machine to suck up a wasp nest, forgets to plan what to do next

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

