Yotam Haber had always dreamed of participating in the Iditarod.
It was a dream come true, but then...
Growing up in Wisconsin, composer and pianist Yotam Haber dreamed of riding in the Iditarod. His dream came true last week, but turned into a nightmare days later.
Haber, as the Washington Post explains, was able to link up with Iditarod musher Blair Braverman because his wife knew Braverman’s husband. So Haber traveled to Alaska to help Braverman with her dogs, while also recording sounds of the race to use in his music.
“It felt like this was the culmination of my life, in a way,” Haber told the Post.
On March 2, Haber was surprised with a ride on Braverman’s sled through the streets of Anchorage during the ceremonial Iditarod opening.
March 2, 2019
Haber stayed in Alaska afterwards to spend a few days at a remote mountain lodge exercising Braverman’s dogs that weren’t chosen for the Iditarod. That’s when things went wrong.
Dear #uglydogs, heartfelt thanks for your many well wishes!! From the morning of my accident, this pure joy that I get to share with you. Like all of you, I am continuing to follow Blair’s courageous race at every turn. pic.twitter.com/JZZv60msPp— Yotam Haber (@yotamhaber) March 9, 2019
On his third day at the lodge, Braverman tipped the sled over. The only thing he could hold onto to keep the dogs from running away was a metal hook. When he reached to grab it, it snapped his right index finger off “like a twig.”
The finger was being held on only by a piece of skin. Making matters worse, the only way in or out of the lodge is a 63-mile trek by snowmobile. A helicopter was called to take Haber to the hospital, but never showed up after eight hours of waiting. Haber was finally extracted by a vehicle called a snowcat, “a Jeep fitted with tanklike treads that took four hours to creep out to the road.” Then came a three-hour ambulance ride to the hospital in Fairbanks, where doctors performed a quick reattachment but recommended he go home for more specialized care.
Haber arrived home in New Orleans and went straight into surgery. He tweeted that the reattachment was successful but he told the Post he’s supposed to find out today what the prognosis is.
Dear #uglydogs: holding on to the snow hook trying to not let go of the team I severed my right index finger. Reattachment successful. Let’s focus on BLER!!!! Feeling grateful. pic.twitter.com/CBR4XDcfaG— Yotam Haber (@yotamhaber) March 8, 2019
Haber, fortunately, is lefthanded.
Joel Embiid got a puppy and named it Hinkie
“Klaus Hinkie De Paula Embiid” balling in his new furrari ❤️#TheProcess #HeDiedForOurSins #VampireDiaries pic.twitter.com/yzBEfxO4dB— Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) March 12, 2019
Serge Ibaka was not messing around
Well, that escalated quickly#CavsRaptors pic.twitter.com/UVDfE8qf2R— FOX Sports Ohio (@FOXSportsOH) March 12, 2019
We usually only see one or two of these legit fights every year in the NBA, and this one was especially shocking because Ibaka snapped almost out of nowhere. Expect him to miss a big chunk of games as a result.
Here’s Evan Turner’s take on the situation.
Hypothetically: I would’ve felt buddy tryin to run up and I would’ve ducked on some lomachencko shit N then hit him with “may not” (my left hand) and then “will not” (my right hand). If I hit you with the left you “may not” get up. If I u hit u wit da right u “will not” get up 💪🏽 https://t.co/0IJkWU3ISW— Evan Turner (@thekidet) March 12, 2019
The best of SI
You’ll be seeing this video of Russell Westbrook’s interaction with a fan all day. ... NFL free agency is in full swing and we’re grading all the biggest deals. ... Where will the top quarterbacks available land?
Around the sports world
It might not be easy as you think for a seven-footer to make the NBA. ... The guy leading the Iditarod lost his five-hour lead when he yelled at one of his dogs and they all refused to keep running. ... The Ducks are giving away a bobblehead showing Ryan Getzlaf’s evolution over his 14 years with the franchise, lost hair and all. ... Conor McGregor was arrested after allegedly stomping on a fan’s phone at 5 a.m. outside a nightclub.
The Lego version vs. the real thing
Very sneaky, Miggy
🚨 HIDDEN BALL TRICK 🚨 pic.twitter.com/XNRiEmj8MV— MLB (@MLB) March 11, 2019
Tim Tebow’s influence on the Mets is palpable
Reddick was a good sport, though 😅 https://t.co/L0hcIoqEwc— SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) March 11, 2019
That’s a big league-quality bat flip
Walkin' into Monday like... 💪🍊 #okstate pic.twitter.com/VeWyrpwt1c— Cowgirl Softball (@CowgirlSB) March 11, 2019
Imagine the takes if coaches in the U.S. wore skinny jeans
🔙 El 'estilo Zidane' está de vuelta pic.twitter.com/3Ybg1evnmA— AS (@diarioas) March 11, 2019
Excellent multitasking here
Steve Kerr always knows when to respond with comedy
Steve Kerr on lip-reading controversy: “What I said was, ‘I beg to differ with Draymond’s approach.’ Those were my exact words.”— Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) March 11, 2019
Not sports
A South African man survived being briefly swallowed by a whale.
Surfing, Texas style
Driver caught on video transporting horse in back of regular pickup truck https://t.co/9F2NFTTSow pic.twitter.com/SfZG3mE8Ap— KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) March 11, 2019
I can’t say this is wrong
if corn is not on the cob, its boneless corn. the cob is the bone of the corn.— chris (@BassoonJokes) March 11, 2019
This Twitter account is incredible
Crossroads 2002— Movie Premieres Unlimited (@NightOpening) March 10, 2019
Premiere pic.twitter.com/tLptnYBzTn
Jonah Hill’s sister is starring in what’s being billed as a female Superbad
Guy builds a machine to suck up a wasp nest, forgets to plan what to do next
A good song
