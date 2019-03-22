1. You don't have to wait until the NCAA Tournament ends on April 8 to hear "One Shining Moment." In fact, we have a version that will be better than anything CBS puts together that evening.

Some creative rascal decided to commemorate the Lakers' disappointing season by putting together a compilation of their lowlights set to the iconic Luther Vandross song that wraps up the college basketball season.

From airballs to fights to awful plays, it's all covered in just over two glorious minutes.

This is the Los Angeles Lakers 2018-2019 “One Shining Moment”



🎥: @WorldWideWob pic.twitter.com/xnkxe4N901 — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) March 20, 2019

Poor LeBron.

2. Good PR move. Horrific business practice that would make me not want to bet with this outlet.

The @DKSportsbook is refunding all FSU spread bettors (-8.5) up to $25 in credit, after the Seminoles dribbled it out, up 7, instead of hitting the layup. New Jersey allows operators to have bad beat promotions like this. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 21, 2019

So is Draft Kings going to refund every wager when a team dribbles out the clock? Will they adopt this "goodwill gesture" for NBA games? What about when an NFL team takes a knee instead of scoring? This sets a dangerous precedent of just picking random occasions to refund people. Very dumb.

3. Everyone is adopting Murray State as their team to root for because of Ja Morant. This is why I'm rooting for the Racers.

Murray State coach Matt McMahon is a WWE fan, so naturally they have three championship belts in the locker room for inspiration. pic.twitter.com/8BEfvS4Czk — Laken Litman (@LakenLitman) March 21, 2019

4. The Eagles wanted to shake things up on Thanksgiving. Philadelphia proposed that the Cowboys and Lions still play on the holiday, but the two teams rotate playing on the road.

The Eagles want the Cowboys and Lions to start having to play road games on Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/YtBEw63BCu — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 22, 2019

I'm a traditionalist, but I can't say that I wouldn't mind a change on Thanksgiving. No disprect to the Lions, but enough is enough. What say you?

Do you think the Cowboys and Lions always playing at home on Thanksgiving or would you prefer the NFL changes things up on the holiday? — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 22, 2019

5. We told you Thursday that Cam Newton has given up "climaxing" for the month of March. Let's see what Twitter has to say about this.

Seems to contradict the Carolina team slogan... — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 21, 2019

Ah, the Constanza Theory. Bold choice — Patrick Shanley (@ptshanman) March 22, 2019

Cam Newton's house, April 1 pic.twitter.com/52tIIHUGuI — The ADaug (@TheADaug) March 21, 2019

Cam Newton’s wife when she hears the news pic.twitter.com/Fa5qJpam0Y — Saquon Burner Account (@BurnerSaquon) March 22, 2019

Cam Newton sees Tom Brady’s avocado smoothies and raises him veganism and chastity — for the sweat (@forthesweat) March 22, 2019

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the legendary Bill Raftery (beginning at the 39-minute mark). CBS's top college basketball analyst talks about being in the business for 33 years, the NCAA Tournament, how he paces himself on the first day, how he prepares for games, his famous catchphrases, retirement, and dealing with technology.

I was joined by my colleague Jack Dickey for the first portion of the podcast where we talked about all the latest sports media news, including Mike Trout's contract, ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning, NFL draft overkill, and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Friday is J.J. Watt's 30th birthday. Sure, he's a great player on the field, but we appreciate him for dropping an all-time trash-talk line on Ray Rice.

IN CLOSING: I know everyone hates Duke, but we should all be rooting against Michigan State to exit the tournament after Tom Izzo's behavior yesterday.