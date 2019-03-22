Traina Thoughts: Someone Made a 'One Shining Moment' Tribute Video of Lakers Lowlights and It's Awesome

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

See: "One Shining Moment" used to mock Lakers' woeful 2018-19 season.

By Jimmy Traina
March 22, 2019

1. You don't have to wait until the NCAA Tournament ends on April 8 to hear "One Shining Moment." In fact, we have a version that will be better than anything CBS puts together that evening.

Some creative rascal decided to commemorate the Lakers' disappointing season by putting together a compilation of their lowlights set to the iconic Luther Vandross song that wraps up the college basketball season.

From airballs to fights to awful plays, it's all covered in just over two glorious minutes.

Poor LeBron.

2. Good PR move. Horrific business practice that would make me not want to bet with this outlet.

So is Draft Kings going to refund every wager when a team dribbles out the clock? Will they adopt this "goodwill gesture" for NBA games? What about when an NFL team takes a knee instead of scoring? This sets a dangerous precedent of just picking random occasions to refund people. Very dumb.

3. Everyone is adopting Murray State as their team to root for because of Ja Morant. This is why I'm rooting for the Racers.

4. The Eagles wanted to shake things up on Thanksgiving. Philadelphia proposed that the Cowboys and Lions still play on the holiday, but the two teams rotate playing on the road.

I'm a traditionalist, but I can't say that I wouldn't mind a change on Thanksgiving. No disprect to the Lions, but enough is enough. What say you?

5. We told you Thursday that Cam Newton has given up "climaxing" for the month of March. Let's see what Twitter has to say about this.

6. The newest SI Media Podcast features an interview with the legendary Bill Raftery (beginning at the 39-minute mark). CBS's top college basketball analyst talks about being in the business for 33 years, the NCAA Tournament, how he paces himself on the first day, how he prepares for games, his famous catchphrases, retirement, and dealing with technology.

I was joined by my colleague Jack Dickey for the first portion of the podcast where we talked about all the latest sports media news, including Mike Trout's contract, ESPN's pursuit of Peyton Manning, NFL draft overkill, and more. You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunesSpotify and Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Friday is J.J. Watt's 30th birthday. Sure, he's a great player on the field, but we appreciate him for dropping an all-time trash-talk line on Ray Rice.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustarted Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina. You can also follow on Twitter and Instagram.

IN CLOSING: I know everyone hates Duke, but we should all be rooting against Michigan State to exit the tournament after Tom Izzo's behavior yesterday.

