After a relatively mild First Round of the NCAA Tournament, here’s your viewing guide for Saturday’s Second Round. And here’s the full TV schedule for Sunday.

College basketball’s coaching carousel is humming. A roundup: Alabama is negotiating a buyout with Avery Johnson (10 candidates to replace Johnson) ... Ron Hunter could be leaving Georgia State ... Jamion Christian is leaving Siena ... 15 coaches Vandy should consider as Bryce Drew’s replacement ... And in case you’re living in a box, Calipari shot down UCLA rumors.

Tacko Fall, Tacko Tall

Casual college basketball fans were reminded of (or introduced to) UCF center Tacko Fall during the Knight’s First Round win over VCU. One photo of the 7-foot-6 Fall on his knees blew up the internet. Also, Fall vs. Tracy Wolfson is better than the Yao Ming photos.

(4) Darryl vs. (5) Erin

That’s one of the best Second Round matchups in my Office character bracket. Also, (3) Toby vs. (6) Roy, (4) Ryan vs. (5) Jan and more. Second Round voting ends on Monday. Potentially hot take: Darryl sucks.

’Tis the Season

100 weirdest things that happened in baseball last year.

Kate Bock

We'd go back to Switzerland with Kate Bock any day! https://t.co/Z7fNlKPImq pic.twitter.com/q8wgIVc5x0 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) March 22, 2019

How can they ever repay you?

The NCAA provides free wi-fi to student-athletes at all of the team hotels during the DI men's basketball championship. — Inside the NCAA (@InsidetheNCAA) March 17, 2016

I stand by this

I’d rather watch childbirth than Wisconsin shoot a basketball — Andrew Doughty (@Adoughty88) March 22, 2019

This is worth your time

SI Media Podcast: The legendary Bill Raftery talks about being a college hoops analyst for 33 years, the challenges of calling the first round of the NCAA tournament, his various catchphrases, retirement, technology and more. https://t.co/n77GFyNLwl — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) March 23, 2019

Odds and Ends

Entering Saturday’s games, only 66 perfect brackets remain across the major websites ... Tough times in BBB land ... Best NFL free agents still available ... NFL replay reviews could expand on a one-year trial basis ... If an 86-inch TV arrives at your home by mistake, don’t keep it ... ICYMI: Burger King is launching a coffee subscription service.

Gotta do what you gotta do

THIS JUST HAPPENED LIVE!!! pic.twitter.com/vEYfjtTo7S — Valerie Breiman (@ValerieBreiman) March 22, 2019

March 23, 1994

Twenty-five years ago, Wayne Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time goal scorer:

Brutus pregamed too hard

