Weekend Hot Clicks: Tacko Fall Is So Incredibly Tacko Tall

@UCF_MBB on Twitter

Quickly

  • We still can't get over that picture of Tacko Fall and Tracy Wolfson...also, the NCAAB coaching carousel is in full swing.
By Andrew Doughty
March 23, 2019

Weekend plans

After a relatively mild First Round of the NCAA Tournament, here’s your viewing guide for Saturday’s Second Round. And here’s the full TV schedule for Sunday.

Carousel

College basketball’s coaching carousel is humming. A roundup: Alabama is negotiating a buyout with Avery Johnson (10 candidates to replace Johnson) ... Ron Hunter could be leaving Georgia State ... Jamion Christian is leaving Siena ... 15 coaches Vandy should consider as Bryce Drew’s replacement ... And in case you’re living in a box, Calipari shot down UCLA rumors.

Tacko Fall, Tacko Tall

Casual college basketball fans were reminded of (or introduced to) UCF center Tacko Fall during the Knight’s First Round win over VCU. One photo of the 7-foot-6 Fall on his knees blew up the internet. Also, Fall vs. Tracy Wolfson is better than the Yao Ming photos.

(4) Darryl vs. (5) Erin

That’s one of the best Second Round matchups in my Office character bracket. Also, (3) Toby vs. (6) Roy, (4) Ryan vs. (5) Jan and more. Second Round voting ends on Monday. Potentially hot take: Darryl sucks.

’Tis the Season

100 weirdest things that happened in baseball last year.

Kate Bock

How can they ever repay you?

I stand by this

This is worth your time

Odds and Ends

Entering Saturday’s games, only 66 perfect brackets remain across the major websites ... Tough times in BBB land ... Best NFL free agents still available ... NFL replay reviews could expand on a one-year trial basis ... If an 86-inch TV arrives at your home by mistake, don’t keep it ... ICYMI: Burger King is launching a coffee subscription service.

Gotta do what you gotta do

March 23, 1994

Twenty-five years ago, Wayne Gretzky became the NHL’s all-time goal scorer:

Brutus pregamed too hard

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks.

