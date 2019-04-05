Friday’s Hot Clicks: No, That’s Not Stephen A. Smith Breaking Up a Fight on the Court

NBA on TNT

Stephen A. makes too much money to be doing that. 

By Dan Gartland
April 05, 2019

I wish it was him, though

Things got testy between the Sixers and Bucks last night after Eric Bledsoe and Joel Embiid started playing dodgeball. Embiid’s toss at Bledsoe wasn’t harmless but it wasn’t exactly malicious, and Bledsoe responded by whipping the ball full-force at Embiid. Both teams got together for a little pushing and shoving, but didn’t really fight. 

One of the guys playing peacemaker there came running off the baseline in a blue suit with a credential hanging around his neck and several viral posts on social media identified him as Stephen A. Smith. 

That guy sure looks like Stephen A. in a grainy video like that. He’s wearing the type of suit Smith would absolutely wear; he’s got the same hairline; he even has similar facial hair. But this angle clearly shows that it’s not him. You can see the guy on the right side of the photo, above the referee. 

Stephen A. makes too much money to be getting involved in fights, anyway. 

That’s one way to do it

This is Long Islander Matt Russo. While attending yesterday’s Mets opener, he decided to advertise that he was freshly single. Darren Rovell tweeted a photo of his sign and then he started getting bombarded by texts and calls. 

“Within the first 20 minutes, I got about 70 texts. I am getting calls from guys giving me support, saying to do me and have fun,” Russo told the New York Post. “I got a couple of calls from people trashing my ex, and said, ‘I would rather you not do that.’ I still respect her. And we have respect for each other. I still appreciate her as a person.”

The best of SI

Who stands the best chance of prevailing this weekend in the Final Four?

Around the sports world

The Mets were delayed on their way home from Miami because Dominic Smith had to take a drug test but couldn’t manage to pee. ... The Spanish-language voice of the St. Louis Cardinals got his start calling to the radio station during his breaks as a janitor. ... Now the Harvard fencing coach is accused of doing shady things to get rich kids into school

The Jets have new uniforms

Look at the bald man get up there

What an outrageous pass

I know who I’m rooting for this weekend

Alex Morgan is only the seventh American woman to score 100 national team goals

The internet was a bad choice

Craig Monroe’s suit is a lot

Not sports

A Canadian couple found a $1 million lottery ticket in a book and claimed the prize just days before it expired. ... Indentical twins in Brazil were both ordered to pay child support because a paternity test was inconclusive. ... The person claiming to be a kidnapped child turned out to be a 24-year-old man. A man in France managed to pull of the same scam several times over the span of almost two decades

Making the original Coke recipe

WWE wrestlers read trash talk written by kids

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

